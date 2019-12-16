Cigna Recognized For Being a Supportive Employer for Veterans and Military Spouses

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna's commitment to the military and veteran community was recognized on the 2020 Military Friendly® Silver Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer lists by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned organization that connects military service members, veterans and military spouses with professional employment opportunities.

Cigna has received the prestigious Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer recognition three years in a row. Express Scripts, a Cigna company, was also recognized as being a 2020 Military Friendly® Employer. For 2020, Cigna surpassed Military Friendly® benchmarks in all of the categories which included hiring and onboarding veterans and military spouses, opportunity and advancement, culture and commitment, support and retention, policies and compliance, and recruiting and sourcing.

"At Cigna, we value the unique skills and professionalism offered by veterans and military spouses. Their fortitude to innovate and ability to work as a team directly correlates with our success in providing the highest quality of care to our 170 million customers around the world," said Cigna's Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion, Civic Affairs, and the Cigna Foundation Susan Stith. "We're honored to be recognized for exceeding all benchmarks as we continue to be proactive in enhancing our workforce policies that acknowledge the challenges faced by active duty families and employees who are transitioning into their post-military career."

Cigna's dedication to helping our nation's finest men and women can be found at the office, in communities across the country, and over the phone.

Through the employee-led and executive-backed group Salute, Cigna offers an open forum, support, and programming for employees who serve or have served in the military, their families, and those that support our veterans.

Our local ambassador teams partner with military installations, colleges, and community programs to translate and match the job skills of veterans and military spouses with open roles. The teams are currently located in Bloomfield, Connecticut, St. Louis, Missouri, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nashville, Tennessee, North Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cigna's free Veterans Support Line (855-244-6211) is available to all veterans, families, and caregivers with services and resources for pain management, substance use counseling and treatment, and more. We also offer free mindfulness programs four times a week for veterans, their caregivers, and families – and participants do not need to be Cigna customers.

To learn more, visit www.cigna.com/careers/united-states/veterans.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 165 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

