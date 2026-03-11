Cignal Defense Brings Sovereign Machine Vision AI to the Department of War and Defense Industrial Base

DHS SVIP Portfolio Company Targets Broader Defense and Industrial Markets as Demand for Sovereign AI Accelerates

REEDSVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cignal LLC d/b/a Cignal Defense today announced the expansion of its machine vision AI capabilities beyond its foundational homeland security work into the broader defense and industrial base manufacturing markets. The company simultaneously announced the launch of CignalDefense.com as a dedicated hub for defense and government customers, while CignalAI.com will serve commercial markets including healthcare imaging and non-destructive testing.

Cignal Engine supports a variety of machine vision AI use cases, including: UAS/Counter UAS, autonomous ground vehicles, maritime and undersea systems, and fixed security and border infrastructure.

Cignal developed Cignal Engine, "The Training Ground for Intelligent Machines," in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through the Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP). Cignal Engine is a patented voxel-tensor physics and rendering environment designed specifically for machine vision AI, not human eyes. Cignal Engine was built to address one of the most critical national security challenges in AI: the "cold start" problem of building a model from nothing, and the "long tail" problem of rare events that never appear in training data.

Having proven its technology on fixed homeland security infrastructure including airport screening systems, Cignal is now expanding to the broader defense and national security market. Target applications include autonomous ground vehicles, UAS and counter-UAS platforms, ISR systems, maritime and undersea sensing, and defense industrial base manufacturing, where X-ray and CT inspection of additively manufactured components presents a growing AI challenge for defense suppliers.

The company is also exploring acoustic sensing applications, extending Cignal Engine's physically accurate synthetic data generation into modalities critical for undersea detection and other defense sensing requirements.

"The AI systems protecting this country, here and abroad, need a training ground built in America, for American mission requirements. Cignal Engine is that platform. Built in collaboration with DHS, it generates the sovereign synthetic environments that let AI teams tackle the hardest detection challenges in defense and security — drones, drugs, detonators, defects — without waiting for real-world incidents to define the threat."

— Jaclyn Fiterman, CEO, Cignal Defense

On the commercial side, CignalAI.com will serve enterprise customers in healthcare imaging, industrial inspection, and logistics. These are markets where patient privacy constraints, regulatory requirements, and rare event data scarcity create similar AI training challenges to those Cignal is solving in the government sector.

For more information, visit CignalDefense.com.

About Cignal

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Cignal is an Industrial GenAI company that generates synthetic physical truth data to accelerate machine vision AI deployment across defense, homeland security, healthcare, and industrial applications. Powered by the patented Cignal Engine, Cignal's platform eliminates the data bottleneck that prevents AI from reaching operational readiness. Cignal is an SBA-certified Woman-Owned Small Business, a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, and maintains a growing IP portfolio anchored by two granted U.S. patents with additional patents pending.

