Cignal TV taps Quickplay platform for Pilipinas Live global sports app

Brings marquee sporting events to Filipino community worldwide

MANILA, Philippines and TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cignal TV, the Philippines' leading premium content provider, has expanded its innovative use of Quickplay's cloud-native OTT platform with the launch of Pilipinas Live, the first and only international OTT app dedicated to Pinoy sports.

Pilipinas Live highlights Cignal TV's premier sports properties for the global audience, including the UAAP, which kicks off its new season starting with men's basketball on September 30, 2023. The platform also includes other sporting events such as the Philippines Basketball Association (PBA), the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), and Spiker's Turf, all readily available to Filipinos everywhere.

Using the Quickplay platform, the network provides high-quality, live and on-demand coverage of events to Pinoy sports fans throughout the Philippines, as well as to the millions of Filipinos around the world. The service provides Filipinos with a single destination for game events, sports news and information, interactive experiences, and other relevant sports content.

"Sports is a unifying force for Filipinos, no matter where they may be," said Jane Basas, President of Cignal TV. "The versatility and high performance of the Quickplay platform is enabling us to realize our vision of a service that not only presents world-class events to viewers in the Philippines but allows us to scale globally and deliver an immersive experience that allows fans to tailor to their own interests."

"Pilipinas Live is designed to provide fans with unparalleled and personalized experiences. It incorporates a variety of feature innovations developed by Quickplay. These innovations include multi-channel viewing, allowing fans to seamlessly switch between different game action views. Additionally, Pilipinas Live offers advanced interactive capabilities, such as in-game polls and quizzes. Soon, it will also introduce a chat functionality. This feature will enable fans to engage with one another and with sports hosts and guests while watching a live game.

"When Cignal TV embarked on the development of Pilipinas Live, they wanted a world class experience that would reflect the prestige of the sporting events it would carry," said Goutham Vinjamuri, COO and Co-Founder of Quickplay. "In Pilipinas Live they have created a dynamic service that carries sporting events that command national and international attention, but also has the ability quickly and cost-effectively to create new features that enhance viewing."

Quickplay's OTT platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security. Forward-looking OTT providers such as Allen Media Group, Canada's Sportsnet SN NOW, India's aha 2.0, PLDT's Smart in the Philippines and others are using the Quickplay platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

About Cignal TV

Cignal TV was launched in 2009 and is currently the Philippines' leading Pay TV provider. It transmits over 130 channels to household and commercial venues nationwide. It also offers a mix of audio channels and on-demand service through pay-per-view channels. Cignal TV is a subsidiary of MediaQuest Holdings.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit quickplay.com .

