CIGNEX Announces Sponsorship at UiPath Forward IV

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX, a leading provider of Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions and services, recently announced its sponsorship at the UiPath Forward IV 2021 which is to be held at Bellagio, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States from October 5 - 6, 2021.

UiPath Forward is the largest RPA event which nearly hosts 3,000 attendees who are interested in implementing automation and taking their businesses to the next level. Sessions at Forward IV will focus on important topics like governance, security, scaling, up skilling, employee and customer satisfaction, as well as the latest updates on the UiPath Platform.

"We are really excited about our sponsorship at UiPath Forward IV. Our goal is to assist our clients in their digital transformation journey by providing actionable insights that will help them get closer to being a completely automated company - which is possible with UiPath," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX. "We're looking forward to the event wherein we can interact with the community as well as share our expertise," he added.

CIGNEX is a UiPath Gold Partner. Having invested in RPA since 2016, CIGNEX has built an RPA Centre of Excellence (CoE) with 60+ RPA experts who have accomplished 150+ certifications and are helping customers achieve their automation goals with quality RPA solutions. CIGNEX offers a full range of UiPath services including license procurement, assessment, consulting, implementation, managed services, support.

CIGNEX team will be available at Booth #E5 at the event.

RPA enthusiast and leaders who are planning to attend the event, can schedule a meeting in advance with the CIGNEX Team at https://www.cignex.com/event/uipath-forward-iv-2021

More information on CIGNEX's UiPath capability can be found here.

About CIGNEX

CIGNEX is a Michigan based global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud & Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX has been delivering enterprise class solutions that enable organizations achieve unparalleled results.

