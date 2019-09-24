CIGNEX Datamatics Announces Sponsorship at the Kafka Summit SF 2019

LIVONIA, Michigan, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX Datamatics, a leading provider of Open Source, Cloud & Automation solutions and services, announced its partnership at the Kafka Summit SF 2019 to be held at Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco from September 30 - October 1, 2019.

CIGNEX Datamatics is a Confluent Partner and has successfully created solutions for Stream Processing, Log Aggregation, Data Integration, Event Sourcing, Multi Data Center Deployment, Website Activity Tracking, Metrics Collection & Monitoring and Messaging by leveraging the power of Kafka.

CIGNEX Datamatics' Kafka experts will be available at Booth#S21 at the summit where they will be sharing their experiences of Kafka implementation and discussing on various use cases & processes where Kafka can be implemented within an organization.

"We are really excited about our sponsorship at the Kafka Summit. At CIGNEX Datamatics, by leveraging Kafka, we have helped numerous enterprises successfully implement real-time data pipelines which has enabled them achieve their business objectives," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics. "We're looking forward to the summit where we can interact with the community, learn about the latest in Apache Kafka and share our experiences on stream processing," he added.

Visitors at the event can schedule a consultation with CIGNEX Datamatics at https://www.cignex.com/event/kafka-summit-sf-2019

Moreover, one can also register for the event with code and get an instant 20% discount on the registration fee.

About CIGNEX Datamatics (www.cignex.com)

CIGNEX Datamatics, a subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services Ltd., is a Michigan-based global consulting company offering solutions, services and platforms on Open Source, Cloud and Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX Datamatics has been delivering enterprise class solutions built using leading platforms & tools and integrated with existing systems to achieve unparalleled results.

By leveraging multiple delivery models, we help organizations around the world to increase revenue, achieve business goals, gain competitive advantage, and maximize customer satisfaction while significantly reducing the cost of doing business.

