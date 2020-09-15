CIGNEX Datamatics Launches RPA ROI Calculator for Estimating Return on Automation Investment

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX Datamatics, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions, announced the launch of an online RPA ROI Calculator, which can help organizations estimate the cost to automate & optimize their business processes.

Though RPA bots can execute tasks at a much faster rate without any error while adhering to compliance, business owners are still skeptical regarding the cost advantage a RPA deployment can bring to them.

According to sources, this calculator compares the current cost incurred in executing the process manually with the cost to automate & shares a cost benefit analysis. This analysis would allow users to understand how beneficial would it be to automate their current manual process.

"As we navigate through unprecedented times, organizations need to stay one step ahead in the face of change. With the help of this ROI Calculator, organizations will be able to determine the dramatic cost savings they would make if they were to deploy robots to automate repetitive & routine tasks," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics. "The calculator can help them visualize the streamlining of redundant processes, without the disruption of the current business models they have in place," he added.

The calculator is live and can be accessed here

Having invested in RPA since 2016, CIGNEX Datamatics has built an RPA Center of Excellence (CoE) with certified RPA professionals (over 150+ certifications accomplished by 60+ RPA experts), who are helping customers achieve their automation goals with quality RPA solutions, RPA tools knowledge, and an ability to quantify the ROI.

