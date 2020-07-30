CIGNEX Datamatics Named a Red Hat Ready Partner

LIVONIA, Mich., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX Datamatics, a leading provider of digital transformation through open source, cloud and automation technology solutions, today announced that it has been named a Red Hat Ready Partner in North America. As part of Red Hat's partner ecosystem, CIGNEX Datamatics will act as a reseller to deliver industry leading open source and cloud computing solutions using Red Hat technologies to enhance the overall experience for customers.

With enterprises facing increasing pressure to upgrade aging legacy systems while managing shrinking IT budgets, open source alternatives are gaining more importance than ever. CIGNEX Datamatics has over 20 years of experience in open source and can support services on industry-leading Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Through the Red Hat partner program, CIGNEX Datamatics will help extend the reach of Red Hat's product portfolio and provide customers with the necessary expertise to design, plan, and deploy solutions across cloud environments.

"With a solid ecosystem of commercial open source technology partners, our presence in the open source community continues to grow rapidly. Our collaboration with Red Hat will further strengthen our capability to deliver the best-fit open source enterprise solutions to our clients," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics.

"Partners are an important multiplier for Red Hat and play an key role in enabling customer success. We are excited to have CIGNEX Datamatics join our partner ecosystem and look forward to working with them to deliver open source solutions to clients," - Ernest Jones, Vice President of North American Partner Sales, Red Hat.

Since 2000, CIGNEX Datamatics' focus on Open Source technologies has enabled them to deliver over 800 solutions to customers worldwide. Along with hosting multiple webinars, training events and seminars to educate and promote the benefits of Open Source Enterprise Solutions, they have authored 17 books on Open Source Technologies.

More information on CIGNEX Datamatics' Red Hat expertise can be found here.

About CIGNEX Datamatics (www.cignex.com)

CIGNEX Datamatics, a subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services Ltd., is a Michigan based global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud and Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX Datamatics has been delivering enterprise class solutions built using leading platforms & tools, which can be integrated with existing systems to achieve unparalleled results.

Red Hat and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

