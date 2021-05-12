CIGNEX, Excellerent & the Ethiopian Embassy to Jointly Present a Webinar on Exploring Ethiopia as a New Offshore Destination for IT

LIVONIA, Mich., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX, a leading provider of Open Source, Cloud, and Automation technology solutions and services & Excellerent, a US-based provider of technology and human resource solutions along with the Ethiopian Embassy are hosting a webinar titled – "Explore Ethiopia - The New Offshore Destination for IT" on May 26th, 2021 at 10 AM PT.

With Ethiopia strengthening its IT infrastructure and policies, this webinar is an ideal way for organizations to understand the possibility & benefits of setting up an offshore development center in Ethiopia.

During the webinar, the Ethiopian Ambassador will be sharing the initiatives taken by the Government to support the software development industry in Ethiopia. Apart from this, the panelists will be sharing insights on the current IT industry in Ethiopia, the benefits realized by setting up the offshore center there, and future forecast & business growth opportunities.

"We are excited to participate in the webinar & share the benefits of investing in Ethiopia and the region at large. At this point in time, we are creating a positive change and inspiring future innovation within Ethiopia. We are glad that via this webinar, we will be able to showcase to the world the potential the region has for growth," said Fitsum Arega, Ambassador of Ethiopia to the United States.

"We realize that the country has a huge potential & opportunity for business expansion and growth. We aim to share our knowledge with enterprises across the globe so they can realize the benefits and consider Ethiopia for their upcoming offshore development needs," said Paul Anthony, President – Sales, CIGNEX.

To register for the webinar, please visit the registration page here. The recording of the webinar will be available to all registrants.

About Excellerent

Founded in 2012, Excellerent is a US-headquartered provider of technology and human resource solutions with professionals located within the US and Ethiopia. By leveraging both local & international talent, Excellerent delivers digital transformational products and services to its clients.

About CIGNEX

CIGNEX is a global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud, and Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX has been delivering enterprise-class solutions built using leading platforms & tools, which can be integrated with existing systems to achieve unparalleled results.

