Cignition Partners with Florida Tutoring Advantage to Provide High-Impact Tutoring for K-5 Students

A new state initiative aims to deliver high-quality, high-impact tutoring in literacy and mathematics to improve learning outcomes .

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cignition , an award-winning provider of high-impact K-12 virtual tutoring, today announced its partnership with the University of Florida Lastinger Center for Learning's Florida Tutoring Advantage to provide tutoring for select schools and districts across the state for the 2025-2026 school year. Developed with the express goal of improving outcomes for Florida K-5 students in reading and mathematics, this new statewide program focuses on leveraging the power of evidence-based, high-impact tutoring through face-to-face, virtual, and automated tutoring software, as well as AI-enhanced options.

Cignition recently conducted pilots through the Florida Tutoring Advantage with schools in Jacksonville and Tampa, Fla., offering virtual math tutoring sessions to eligible students in grades 2-5. Students at both sites received three 30-minute sessions or four 25-minute sessions per week during a ten-week period.

Results from internal benchmark assessments embedded within Cignition's tutoring program demonstrated positive preliminary outcomes.

According to Cignition's internal assessment, the program in Jacksonville achieved impressive results, including an overall increase in academic growth of 52 percent, average attendance of more than 85 percent, and an overall student participation rate of over 90 percent. The pilot also received high marks for student engagement and collaboration with their tutors, with 93 percent indicating a willingness to persevere with challenging material after participating in the program.

The Tampa pilot achieved similarly notable results, including over 91 percent attendance, and students experienced academic growth of more than 46 percent across the program. The pilot also received high marks for student engagement and collaboration with their tutors, with over 92 percent indicating a willingness to persevere with challenging material after participating in the program.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Florida Tutoring Advantage through the UF Lastinger Center and be part of this exciting new initiative," said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. "In an increasingly competitive, ever-evolving educational landscape, it is crucial that we equip students with the skills they need to meet these challenges today to thrive tomorrow."

Using a high-impact intervention model, Cignition is led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success for math and English Language Arts (ELA). Catering to entire districts, schools, and individual families, Cignition instruction emphasizes data-driven instruction. It fosters a collaborative learning environment through one-on-one and small-group sessions with up to four students at a time. With a focus on deep conceptual understanding that encourages productive struggle, Cignition's approach enables students to develop core academic, critical-thinking, and 21st-century skills essential to long-term success beyond the classroom.

Administered through the UF Lastinger Center, the Florida Tutoring Advantage focuses on guiding schools and districts implementing high-quality, high-impact tutoring in literacy and mathematics for K-5 students. In addition, it provides professional learning opportunities for tutors to enhance the effectiveness of tutoring programs, partners with districts to create and implement high-impact K-5 tutoring initiatives, offers funding in support of high-impact tutoring programs, and collects and analyzes data to measure program effectiveness and student outcomes.

In Spring 2024, the Florida Legislature unanimously passed HB 1361 , creating the Florida Tutoring Advantage to support school districts in developing and operating high-impact tutoring programs for K-5 public school students across the state.

About The UF Lastinger Center for Learning

The UF Lastinger Center for Learning is the state-appointed administrator for Florida Tutoring Advantage. The Lastinger Center creates educational systems where every child and educator experiences high-quality learning that supports achievement of the critical milestones predictive of success in school and life. Programs focus on kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading proficiency, and algebra proficiency. Since 2002, the Lastinger Center has made significant strides for real, scalable solutions in collaboration with educators and families in Florida and around the country.

About Cignition

Founded in 2014 with the mission of building conceptual understanding, one engaged learner at a time, Cignition is a K-12 virtual, high-impact tutoring provider led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success. Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. The company's first offering was the award-winning FogStone Isle virtual world math supplement used by hundreds of thousands of elementary and middle school students and their teachers nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.cignition.com/ .

