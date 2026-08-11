Cignition Selected by Louisiana Department of Education to Provide Access to High-Dosage Tutoring in K-12 Schools

Louisiana Accelerate program offers high-quality tutoring lessons in ELA and math to school systems across the state.

PORTOLA VALLLEY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cignition, an award-winning provider of high-impact K-12 virtual tutoring, today announced the Louisiana Department of Education (DOE) has chosen it as an approved provider of high-dosage tutoring for the state's Accelerate initiative. Districts will have access to Cignition at the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

Defined as structured, research-based intervention, high-dosage tutoring requires frequency, small group settings, consistency, and data-driven curriculum alignment. As a tutoring provider for Accelerate, Cignition will offer high-dosage literacy and math tutoring for K-5 public school students who are below proficiency. School systems choose the tutoring provider and implement the program during the school day, and parents and teachers who are interested in the program can contact their district to inquire about plans and eligibility.

Launched in 2024 by the Louisiana DOE, Accelerate provides high-quality tutoring lessons in English Language Arts (ELA) and math to school systems across the state virtually, in-person, during school or outside of the school day. With a focus on identifying, celebrating and building upon the assets students bring to the learning experience, Accelerate is designed to support school systems implementing tutoring to achieve significant results for all students.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Louisiana Accelerate initiative and the unique learning opportunity it offers students across the state," said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. "As a strong proponent of collaborative learning-based, high-intensity tutoring, as it has been proven to help students develop vital critical thinking skills, we are excited to help Louisiana learners achieve their academic goals in order to thrive today and tomorrow."

Using a high-impact intervention model, Cignition is led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success for math and English Language Arts (ELA). Catering to entire districts, schools, and individual families, Cignition instruction emphasizes data-driven instruction. It fosters a collaborative learning environment through one-on-one and small-group sessions with up to four students at a time. With a focus on deep conceptual understanding that encourages productive struggle, Cignition's approach enables students to develop core academic, critical-thinking, and 21st-century skills essential to long-term success beyond the classroom.

Districts, educators and parents interested in applying for high-dosage tutoring for the 2026-2027 school year can visit the Louisiana DOE.

About Cignition

Cignition, a K-12 virtual tutoring platform founded in 2014, is led by experienced educators who are dedicated to building conceptual understanding, one engaged learner at a time, and producing proven, repeatable results in student success. Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. The company's first offering was the award-winning FogStone Isle virtual world math supplement used by hundreds of thousands of elementary and middle school students and their teachers nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.cignition.com/.

SOURCE Cignition