Cignition Chosen as a Winner in The EdTech Awards 2026

High-dosage tutoring provider for K-12 Math and ELA recognized as the winner of the Cool Tool Award in the New Product or Service category

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High-impact K-12 virtual tutoring provider, Cignition, has won EdTech Digest's "EdTech Cool Tool Award 2026" in the New Product or Service category for resources and products introduced in 2022 or later. The EdTech Awards program honors innovative tools, trend-setters, and leaders in edtech.

"We are incredibly honored to receive recognition from one of the most respected award programs in edtech," said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. "Cignition focuses on helping students develop the core academic understanding, critical thinking, and communication skills that are essential for long-term success, and it is wonderful to see those efforts acknowledged."

Led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results, Cignition is a K-12 virtual tutoring program for math and English Language Arts (ELA). Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. Cignition diagnoses a student's specific needs and then matches them with a tutor to provide personal and professional guidance on their learning journey.

Established in 2010, The EdTech Awards celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters, recognizing people for outstanding contributions toward transforming education through technology in order to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Based in the United States, The EdTech Awards is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech—and those who soon will be.

About Cignition

Cignition, a K-12 virtual tutoring platform founded in 2014, is led by experienced educators who are dedicated to building conceptual understanding, one engaged learner at a time, and producing proven, repeatable results in student success. Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. The company's first offering was the award-winning FogStone Isle virtual world math supplement used by hundreds of thousands of elementary and middle school students and their teachers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://www.cignition.com/.

SOURCE Cignition