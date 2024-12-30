CIH Expands Security Solutions Through Strategic Acquisition of Haley's Lock, Safe & Key Service

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIH (Central Indiana Hardware), a leading provider of commercial door and security solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Haley's Lock, Safe & Key Service, Inc., a trusted name in locksmith services and electronic security integration with locations in Lafayette and Crawfordsville, Indiana. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in CIH's commitment to delivering comprehensive security solutions and localized service excellence.

Established in 1969, Haley's Lock, Safe & Key Service has been synonymous with quality and customer care for over five decades. With a strong foothold in commercial and residential locksmithing, electronic security systems, and safe services, Haley's expertise aligns seamlessly with CIH's mission to provide innovative, end-to-end security solutions to a growing client base.

Haley's legacy of service, market leadership, and culture provides a perfect strategic fit for our company.

Ron Couch, President and CEO of CIH, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition:

"We are honored to have the Haley's team as part of our organization. Their legacy of service, market leadership, and culture provides a perfect strategic fit for our company. We are confident in their leadership and look forward to supporting their ongoing success."

The acquisition is designed to maintain the Haley's brand name, locations, and operational independence while providing additional opportunities for business growth and market expansion. This move ensures that Haley's customers will continue to receive the personalized, high-quality service they expect, now enhanced by CIH's resources, expanded service capabilities, and robust support infrastructure.

Rick and Jeff Oliver, Owners of Haley's Lock, Safe & Key Service, expressed their confidence:

"Jeff, myself and our team are very excited to join the CIH / APTURA family. This will only enhance our ability to continue four generations of excellent service to our customers."

The acquisition also supports CIH's broader mission under its parent company, APTURA Group, a 100% employee-owned holding company. This shared commitment to employee ownership and excellence in service ensures that both CIH and Haley's teams are invested in long-term success and customer satisfaction.

For more information about CIH and its comprehensive range of security solutions, please visit https://cih-inc.com/.

To learn more about Haley's Lock, Safe & Key Service, visit https://www.haleyslock.com/.

For more information about APTURA Group, visit https://apturagroup.com/.

