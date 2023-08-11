CIIE: Alpaca wool suppliers develop more confidence in the Chinese market

News provided by

CIIE

11 Aug, 2023, 09:21 ET

SHANGHAI, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpaca products, which used to be a niche industry, have thrived in China thanks to the China International Import Expo.

In 2021, Pacific Alpacas, an alpaca fiber provider from New Zealand, suffered a sales slump at home due to COVID-19 lockdowns and was eager to explore new markets.

Continue Reading
Booth of BBFAT, a Peruvian brand of handmade alpaca wool products, at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) (PRNewsfoto/CIIE)
Booth of BBFAT, a Peruvian brand of handmade alpaca wool products, at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) (PRNewsfoto/CIIE)

Considering China's large population and expanding middle-income group, the enterprise's manager Hu Tao set his sights on its market.

After months of preparation, the company attended the fourth CIIE in November 2021, with a 9-square-meter booth.

To Hu's surprise, the booth received a throng of buyers, distributors and suppliers. The 100 alpaca wool quilts he brought sold out within three days.

This unexpected result boosted Hu's confidence in the Chinese market.

In June 2022, Pacific Alpacas transported 3.3 metric tons of alpaca fiber to China, marking the largest export of alpaca fiber in New Zealand's history.

Five months later, the company participated in the 2022 CIIE and sealed strategic agreements with several Chinese partners including China Southern Airlines' e-commerce branch and a cross-border e-commerce industrial park in Sanya, Hainan province.

Hu said the CIIE can help enterprises tap into Chinese markets quickly. Pacific Alpacas is not the only alpaca product supplier that benefited from the CIIE.

At the fifth CIIE in November 2022, the Peruvian alpaca product brand BBFAT showcased 120 exhibits and made contracts with 23 partners.

Xu Ling, head of brand operations in BBFAT, said that when it entered Chinese markets in 2021, they exhibited only 30 products at the CIIE.

"Thanks to the event, we have gained lots of fans in China," Xu said.

Currently, BBFAT is operating five stores in China which are racking up sales of about 400,000 yuan ($55,600) every month, according to Xu.  

As export orders surge, a growing number of Peruvian craftsmen have escaped poverty, Xu added.

Diana Pita, commercial counsellor of Peru's Consulate General in Shanghai, said that CIIE has become a perfect platform for foreign companies to learn about China's commercial culture and consumption trends.

BBFAT has developed alpaca wool-made plush panda toys for Chinese markets, while Pacific Alpacas has created a variety of alpaca coats.

In addition, Wild Wild World, an alpaca theme park built by Pacific Alpacas and an alpaca farm from Inner Mongolia autonomous region, began operations in Shanghai's Chongming Island in April.

Covering an area of 12.53 hectares, the park is the largest one of its kind in East China.

Now Pacific Alpacas is preparing for the sixth CIIE, which is scheduled for November.

"In contrast from the previous sessions, we have applied for a special booth this year," Hu said, adding that they will create an array of alpaca-themed artworks for the event in collaboration with artists from New Zealand.

BBFAT also plans to bring more than 200 exhibits to the sixth CIIE, according to Xu.

Contact：Ms. Cui Yan
Tel.：0086-21-968888
Email：[email protected]
Website：http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline|
Twitter：https://twitter.com/ciieonline

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184111/CIIE_Alpaca_BBFAT.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938442/CIIE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CIIE

Also from this source

La promoción de la CIIE genera confianza entre las empresas de Hong Kong

"Promover la transformación de productos de exposición en mercancías, la CIIE es realmente extraordinaria"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.