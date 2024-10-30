CIIE at Your Service: Travel tips for import expo participants

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn:

Whether you're arriving by metro, bus, taxi, or car, getting to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) for the 7th China International Import Expo is easy with a range of transportation options. Check out this complete guide to navigating Shanghai throughout the event.

Scan the QR code to learn more about the travel tips for CIIE participants.

By metro

The Shanghai Metro offers a flexible and cost-effective way to travel. Many metro stations are equipped with POS machines that accept major foreign cards, including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Diners Club, and JCB. You can choose from a variety of ticket options, such as single-journey tickets, or 1-day and 3-day passes.

Metro Line 2 connects Shanghai Pudong International Airport to the NECC station, while Metro Line 17 links the Hongqiao Railway Station to the venue. Both lines are accessible via transfers from other metro lines. Check the Shanghai Rail Transit Network Map below for more details.

The NECC metro station also offers three new self-service locker units with a total of 75 compartments. Lockers for Line 2 are located near Exit 3, and those for Line 17 are near Exit 1/2.

By Bus Route 71

Bus Route 71, which will prioritize using new-energy buses during CIIE, will be extended to Parking Lot P5 near the NECC, providing a fast, eco-friendly travel option from downtown Shanghai to the expo.

By taxi

Concerned about paying for taxi rides in Shanghai? Don't worry – nearly 1,000 cabs in the city are equipped with POS machines that accept major foreign cards, with that number expected to rise to 2,000 by the start of the expo.

Prefer to pay in cash? No problem! Every taxi is prepared to accept renminbi payments and provide change.

During the expo, drop-off points for taxis and other ride-hailing services will be located at parking lots P1, P6 (until noon), P8, P15 and the lot at No 1535 Huaxiang Road near the NECC. Please note that these locations are for drop-offs only, not for pick-ups.

From 1 pm to 8 pm during the event, taxis will be available for pick-ups at P6 on the east side of the venue. You can line up there to catch a ride.

By shuttle bus

Taking a shuttle bus is another convenient option. Four shuttle routes – Beidi, Zhudi, Jiuting and Xujing – will operate during CIIE, connecting the expo venue to a number of hotels. These hotels include Atour Hotel (North Shenchang Road), Gem Hotel (North Shenchang Road), Vienna International Hotel (West Tianshan Road), Hampton by Hilton (near the NECC), Hanting Hotel (Jidi Road), Ji Hotel (Jiuting) and Yitel Collection (Xujing).

By car: Parking info

Given the large crowds expected during CIIE, taking public transportation is highly recommended. If driving is necessary, a limited number of temporary parking lots will be available around the NECC, along with additional spaces in the core area of the Hongqiao Business District.

Shuttle buses will transport attendees from parking lots farther from the NECC to Parking Lot P5, allowing for quick access to the venue via the second-floor walkway on the east side.

For closer parking, choose a lot according to your destination: P15 on the north side is recommended for visitors to halls 2 and 3; P7 on the east side for halls 1 and 8; P4 on the south side for halls 6 and 7; P3 and P18 on the west side for halls 4 and 5.

Spot reservations can be made online as late as one hour in advance for the parking lots surrounding the venue, including P1, P2, P3, P7 and P9. However, it's best to book at least a day ahead.

For the latest parking availability and reservation details, use the "Shanghai Parking" app or its official WeChat or Alipay mini-programs, as well as the "Sui Shen Xing" app and "Shanghai Transportation" official WeChat account at "shtransport".

Learn more about China International Import Expo, please click

https://english.shanghai.gov.cn/en-CIIE2024/index.html

