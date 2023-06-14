CIIE helps US company dōTERRA benefit from Chinese market

News provided by

CIIE

14 Jun, 2023, 11:08 ET

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American company dōTERRA, which started off as a small firm with a few dozen employees, has found success in China through its participation in the China International Import Expo.

In just five years, dōTERRA, which sells high-grade essential oils, has become a major contender in the Chinese market and now has ambitions to make China its largest market in the world by 2030.

Continue Reading
CIIE Story - Why Choose CIIE
CIIE Story - Why Choose CIIE

The company is one of the beneficiaries of the CIIE, through which global enterprises can access the vast Chinese market.

The CIIE, the world's first national-level exhibition focused on imports, has become an international public good and a window for China to build a new development pattern and promote high-level opening-up.

As the event provides a platform that enables connections with various parties involved in the industry, dōTERRA has become more confident about its localization in China.

The company, which started with a small 9-square-meter booth at the inaugural CIIE five years ago, expanded its booth to 200 square meters in 2021.

The value of tentative deals signed between dōTERRA and Chinese buyers at each CIIE has also increased - from 380 million yuan ($53.3 million) in 2018 to 1 billion yuan in 2020.

"Participating in the CIIE is like standing on the shoulders of giants," said Owen Messick, president of dōTERRA China. "Our brand has gained more awareness and the business in China has made new breakthroughs." China is currently dōTERRA's second largest market.

Since the second edition of the CIIE, in addition to showcasing existing products, dōTERRA has also released new essential oil products with unique Chinese characteristics.

"The CIIE has provided us with a tremendous platform to enter the Chinese market and we hope to bring our best products to the expo," said Messick, who noted that the company is presently making preparations, including developing a new product, for the upcoming sixth CIIE.

Many small and medium-sized enterprises like dōTERRA are looking forward to showcasing themselves and establishing partnerships with the Chinese market, according to Messick.

"I hope that SMEs can make progress together, seize opportunities, and benefit from China's economic development through the CIIE," he said.

Contact：Ms. Cui Yan
Tel.：0086-21-968888
Email：[email protected]
Website：http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline
Twitter：https://twitter.com/ciieonline

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iW90spXsyw
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938442/4087647/CIIE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CIIE

Also from this source

La sexta CIIE realiza actividades de promoción global para compartir oportunidades con el mundo

Sixth CIIE holds roadshows to welcome more participants

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.