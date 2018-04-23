CIIS to Discuss How Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Technologies May Shape the Future of Work at COLLABORATE 18

"We are finding that businesses no longer fear AI and robotics, and are ready to embrace them," says Dennis Amorosano, senior vice president and general manager, Canon Information & Imaging Solutions, Canon Information & Imaging Solutions. "In fact, according to a recent IDC study on the future of work sponsored by Canon, 54% of IT-decision makers agree that robotics will eliminate many manual tasks to lend information workers more time for creativity and innovation*."

The session, "From Chaos to Control – How AI and Robotic Technologies Will Shape the Future" will be held on April 24 at 8:30am at the Mandalay Bay Ballroom during the four-day conference running from April 22 to 26 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. A leader in digital imaging solutions and consistently ranked in the top 3 in U.S. patents, Canon will share insights gathered from its R&D labs, customers embarking on digital transformation, and business consultants.

"Artificial intelligence will improve employee productivity and free up time for organizations to shift their strategy toward a more innovative mindset," says Holly Muscolino, research vice president, content technologies and document workflow, IDC. "The goal is for future enterprises to use the technology to leverage a higher level of employee decision making, not to hinder it."

COLLABORATE 18 is a user-led and user-focused event for the Oracle community, offering more than 1,200 interactive sessions with in-depth product education and strategic insights for industries and functional areas such as finance & accounting, procurement, and HR. An annual sponsor of COLLABORATE 18, CIIS recently reached Platinum Elite level at the Quest International Users Group and continues to actively participate in the Oracle applications user community, sharing technologies and experience with Oracle ERP systems, particularly JD Edwards, E-Business Suite and PeopleSoft.

As a COLLABORATE sponsor, CIIS will also lead the PeopleSoft Super Session with a panel, "How Best-in-Class PeopleSoft Users are Becoming Control Freaks and 3 Reasons You Must Become One, Too!" on Tuesday, April 24 at 2:30 PM. In addition, CIIS will present several conference sessions, including:

"How to Be in Control of Your Accounts Payable and Sales Orders", on Tuesday, April 24 , 9:45 AM

, "Reinventing AP Automation with Open Imaging Integration in PeopleSoft", on Tuesday, April 24 , 11:00 AM - with Solutions Partner Elire

, - with Solutions Partner Elire "How a Construction Giant Standardizes Dispersed Accounts Payable Operations", on Tuesday, April 24 , 1:15 PM

, "Tightening Accounts Payable Compliance with Automation - A Healthcare Company Story", on Thursday, April 26 , 9:45 AM

Several CIIS Solutions Partners will also have a presence at COLLABORATE 18, including Advisional, Circular Edge, CSS International, Denovo, Elire Inc., Fujitsu America, Inc., Graviton Consulting, GSI Inc., HyperGen, Infosemantics Inc., SmartERP Solutions, Smartbridge, Terillium, and Venture Technologies.

