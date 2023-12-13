Ciitizen Forges New Path as Independent Company

Patient-directed platform will enable faster drug development, improved therapies, and personalized treatment and support options for patients living with rare and complex diseases

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciitizen , the leading patient-directed healthcare platform, today announced its formation as an independent company following its divestiture announced by Invitae Corporation (NVTA). Ciitizen will continue with its mission to enable faster drug development and improve therapies and support for patients with rare and complex diseases.

Ciitizen's solutions are powered by its platform, which generates the richest and most comprehensive knowledge base for rare and complex diseases. Ciitizen's unique approach is centered around its direct relationships with patients, enabling its platform to act as a nerve-center and compass for patients, caregivers, doctors, and scientists. Using its proprietary AI models and algorithms, Ciitizen creates patient and disease profiles with unprecedented detail and personalization. This will enable new solutions, powered by patients, that radically accelerate drug development and help illuminate informed treatment and support options.

"Ciitizen's direct relationships with patients are at the heart of our platform," said Farid Vij, Chief Executive Officer of Ciitizen. "We're grateful for the incredible support from our patient advocacy and industry partners as we double down on our mission to enable a better life for patients living with rare and complex diseases. We've barely scratched the surface of what is possible." Ciitizen and Invitae intend to collaborate on key initiatives as the Ciitizen platform expands globally. "Patient-consented data holds immense value in the fight to cure rare disease," said Ken Knight, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invitae. "The Ciitizen leadership team, backed by their new investors, are well-positioned to take this platform to the next level. We are looking forward to potential partnership on key initiatives to make the standalone company a bigger success for patients, families, providers and the community we collectively serve."

Vij has brought together a seasoned leadership team with deep experience spanning rare disease, genetics, patient advocacy and tech. He is joined by co-founder and Chief Business Officer Nasha Fitter, a leader in rare disease, and industry veterans Deven McGraw, Chief Regulatory Officer and HIPAA policy and enforcement lead for the U.S., and David Fisch, early Stubhub, Facebook and Houzz start-up veteran, who leads Ciitizen's platform growth. Former co-director of Stanford's neurogenomics center Elli Brimble joins to lead Ciitizen's clinical strategy.



Ciitizen's funding is led by Transformation Capital, which is leading a syndicate of other investors including Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health and several strategic investors in this funding round.

"We are at the cusp of a revolution in patient-directed healthcare," said Mike Dixon, General Partner, Transformation Capital. "We believe the Ciitizen team is uniquely placed to provide the most comprehensive knowledge base for rare and complex diseases, enabling radical improvements in treatment and support."

Partnerships are key in curing rare and complex diseases. "Ciitizen will continue to deepen and strengthen its ecosystem of over 80 patient advocacy groups, leading biopharma companies and researchers from pre-eminent scientific institutions," said Nasha Fitter, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Ciitizen. "Together we can improve the lives of every single patient we serve."

About Ciitizen:

Ciitizen is the leading patient-directed platform for rare and complex diseases. Through its direct relationships with patients and its proprietary AI models and algorithms, Ciitizen curates the most comprehensive knowledge base of patient and disease profiles for rare and complex diseases. The Ciitizen platform helps patients access their complete health history and enables patients to power the development of new solutions to accelerate drug development and illuminate treatment and support options. For more information, visit Ciitizen.com or follow @Ciitizencorp. Email inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

Ciitizen Contact:

Public Relations

Deven McGraw

[email protected]

SOURCE Ciitizen