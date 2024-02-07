Ciklum expands global presence, acquires Infogen

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciklum, a global experience engineering firm, has announced its acquisition of Infogen, a digital engineering services company, headquartered in the United States. With this deal, Ciklum, currently headquartered in London, propels its drive into the North American market and expands its global delivery footprint to strengthen its position engineering the leading digital products of tomorrow.

Ciklum acquires Infogen Labs (PRNewsfoto/Ciklum)

Ciklum blends next-generation product engineering, exceptional customer experiences, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to build digital products of the future for enterprises and digital disruptors alike.

Ciklum's global team of more than 4,000 highly skilled engineers, design specialists, product owners and consultants are at the forefront of groundbreaking technologies that are helping reimagine and redefine the future of business and technology.

Infogen's global workforce comprises over 350 employees. The company specializes in edge tech like augmented and virtual reality, among other technologies. Infogen's experience and expertise, alongside a significant presence on the west coast of the US, will enable Ciklum to establish a more expansive global presence. Infogen's unique capabilities in edge-based R&D and Microsoft are designed to build best-in-class solutions that meet the current and future needs of its clients.

Infogen and Ciklum share a dedicated commitment to exceptional customer experiences and engineering excellence, fostering a culture of collaboration with clients. With expertise in pivotal sectors such as Retail and Consumer, Financial Services and Hi-tech, they create a synergy of knowledge and technology, further amplifying their collective impact.

"The combination of Ciklum and Infogen leverages the complementary capabilities and cultures of each company to drive even greater impact and results for our clients. By aligning with a like-minded company such as Infogen, we operate from a stronger collective operational footprint and with technological advancements across several lines of business," said Raj Radhakrishnan, CEO of Ciklum. "We have systematically built out our capabilities to support our ongoing international expansion and with the backing of our investor partners, we will continue to deliver even greater innovation and technology solutions to help our clients bring their businesses to the next level."

Infogen's CEO, Dr. Sanjeev Kuwadekar, will continue at Ciklum and will drive the continued growth of Infogen's core services. "We're excited to have found in Ciklum the perfect partners for taking what we have built at Infogen to the next level."

Francisco D'Souza, Chairman of Ciklum and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recognize, the majority shareholder in Ciklum, commented, "Ciklum works with some of the most exciting, innovative companies in the world and builds services uniquely designed for these businesses. Since our investment in 2020, we have seen meaningful growth in demand for Ciklum's software solutions and there is significant opportunity to deliver yet more value to Ciklum's global clients. We continue to bring our experience and network to support Raj and Ciklum's team to execute on the exciting growth plan that we collectively built. and we are incredibly excited for what the future holds."

About Ciklum

Ciklum (www.ciklum.com) is a global experience engineering firm that stands at the forefront of innovation, blending next-generation product engineering, exceptional customer experiences, and cutting-edge AI. It revolutionizes the way people live by developing groundbreaking technologies that reimagine, reshape, and redefine the future. For more than two decades, Ciklum has been a trusted partner to both global enterprises and digital disruptors, spearheading the creation of digital solutions that not only tackle complex corporate challenges but also propel businesses toward accelerated growth and success. Ciklum has a vast global team of over 4,000 highly skilled engineers, experience design specialists, product owners and consultants.

About Infogen: Infogen Labs is a global digital consulting company focused on building scalable software solutions and products from the ground up. Since inception, Infogen has been committed to innovation and to using the latest technologies and methodologies to create solutions that drive value for industry leading businesses and their customers.

About Recognize

Recognize is a committed partner for driven entrepreneurs building differentiated technology services companies. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights, and strategic capital to help the inspired become the legendary. To learn more, please visit www.recognize.com.

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335010/Ciklum_acquires_Infogen_Labs.jpg

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335148/Ciklum_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ciklum