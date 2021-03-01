Cimarex Announces Megan Hays as Vice President of Investor Relations

Mr. Burford, said, "We are excited to have Megan join our team. She is an accomplished leader with a strong network of relationships across the financial community. Megan's experience in the industry – from strategy to sustainability – will make her a great addition to our company."

Megan earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Texas Christian University (TCU). Megan currently serves on the advisory board for TCU's Energy MBA program. Megan was a founding member of the Women's Energy Network (WEN) in North Texas and currently is a member of WEN in the Permian Basin.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.