Cimarex Energy Approves Dividend on Preferred Stock

DENVER, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $20.3125 per share on its 8⅛ percent Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2019, and is for the period beginning on July 16, 2019 and ending on October 15, 2019.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

