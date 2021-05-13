Cimarex Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend

DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co.'s (NYSE: XEC) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021.

Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S. For more information about Cimarex, visit www.cimarex.com.

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.

