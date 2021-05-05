Cimarex Energy Co. Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results

DENVER, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Net income for first-quarter 2021 totaled $128.1 million, or $1.25 per share. Net income for the quarter was impacted by a mark-to-market loss on the Company's commodity derivative positions of $99.4 million. Excluding the impact of the mark-to-market loss on commodity derivatives, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for first-quarter 2021 was $203.7 million, or $1.98 per share.

Generated cash flow from operating activities of $403 million .

. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities (non-GAAP) totaled $395 million , exceeding capital expenditures and generating $231 million of free cash flow (non-GAAP).

, exceeding capital expenditures and generating of free cash flow (non-GAAP). Long-term debt at quarter end was $2 billion , while net debt (non-GAAP) decreased by approximately $250 million to $1.5 billion at the end of the quarter.

, while net debt (non-GAAP) decreased by approximately to at the end of the quarter. Delivered oil volumes of 68.6 MBopd.

Outlook & Guidance

Announces strategic non-core asset sales for total cash consideration of approximately $115 million , subject to customary closing and post-closing adjustments.

, subject to customary closing and post-closing adjustments. Continue to expect total capital expenditures for full-year 2021 to range between $650 million and $750 million , which is expected to drive fourth-quarter 2021 oil volume growth of approximately 30% year-over-year.

million and , which is expected to drive fourth-quarter 2021 oil volume growth of approximately 30% year-over-year. Expect second-quarter 2021 oil production to range between 69 MBopd to 73 MBopd.

Advancing emissions reductions efforts, with a 2021 goal of reducing the Company's GHG emissions intensity by 8% to 12%, which follows a 22% reduction in 2020.

See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for descriptions of the above non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations of these measures to the associated GAAP measures.

Tom Jorden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Following a turbulent 2020, the first quarter of 2021 presented new challenges as severe winter weather impacted operations for many producers, including Cimarex. I'm proud of our remarkable team for putting safety first and delivering a strong quarter despite the conditions. Our priority in 2021 is efficiently investing in our assets to deliver strong returns and free cash flow, while also re-setting oil volumes higher following their decline in 2020. We remain on track with our capital budget and exit rate outlook, which positions Cimarex to continue generating substantial free cash flow and increasing returns to shareholders."

First-Quarter 2021 Summary

First-quarter 2021 oil production totaled 68.6 thousand barrels per day (MBopd). Total production for the quarter averaged 219.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoepd).

Cimarex's average realized price for oil, natural gas and NGLs for first-quarter 2021, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, was $33.89 per Boe, compared with $18.25 per Boe for the same period a year ago.

During first-quarter 2021, Cimarex's production and transportation costs were impacted by the severe winter storm. The incremental expenses were primarily due to higher fuel and electricity costs. The Company's full-year 2021 production cost guidance remains unchanged; however, the Company increased its outlook for full-year 2021 transportation costs to account for higher costs in first-quarter 2021 (as detailed in the Outlook section below).

Generated Strong Cash Flow

For first-quarter 2021, cash flow from operating activities was $402.9 million, including $7.7 million in working capital changes. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities (non-GAAP) was $395.2 million, exceeding first-quarter 2021 capital expenditures of $164.6 million, which included $130.9 million for drilling and completion activity. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) for first-quarter 2021 totaled $230.6 million.

Strong Financial Position

Cimarex maintains a strong financial position with investment-grade credit ratings and substantial liquidity. At the end of the reporting period, Cimarex had long-term debt of $2 billion, with no outstanding debt maturities until June 2024 and no debt outstanding under its credit facility. Driven by strong cash flow generation in first-quarter 2021, Cimarex's cash balance increased to $524 million at quarter end, compared to $273 million at December 31, 2020. The Company continues to prioritize debt reduction and anticipates allocating excess cash towards paying off the Company's $750 million Senior Unsecured Notes due June 2024.

Active Portfolio Management Reinforces the Balance Sheet and High-Grades Portfolio

Cimarex has entered into definitive agreements to sell non-core assets in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent for a combined total of approximately $115 million. Cimarex's portfolio management efforts enable the Company to monetize legacy assets and reinforce the Company's balance sheet.

The divestitures include more than 3,000 gross wells in aggregate and are currently producing approximately 0.9 MBopd. Cimarex expects the asset sales will decrease the Company's production expense, with minimal impact to production volumes for full-year 2021. The transactions are expected to close in second-quarter 2021. The Company will look to update its guidance, if necessary, in its second-quarter 2021 earnings materials.

Hedge Position

Cimarex's commodity derivatives strategy mitigates the Company's exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Please see the table under "Derivatives Information" below for detailed information about Cimarex's current derivatives positions.

Outlook

Disciplined Capital Allocation Driving Strong Outlook

Cimarex is currently running five rigs in the Permian Basin, and plans to average two completions crews during second-quarter 2021. The Company is currently running one rig in the Mid-Continent region, which it plans to release by the end of May 2021. Cimarex maintains its previously-announced guidance range for 2021 capital expenditures of $650 million to $750 million. The Company's development program is expected to drive approximately 30% oil production growth in fourth-quarter 2021, as compared to fourth-quarter 2020, as well as strong cash flow generation for the year.

Second-quarter 2021 production volumes are expected to average between 220 MBoepd and 240 MBoepd, with oil volumes estimated to average between 69 MBopd and 73 MBopd.

As referenced above, first-quarter 2021 transportation costs were higher than anticipated due to the severe winter weather experienced in first-quarter 2021. As a result of elevated first-quarter transportation costs, the Company increased its full-year 2021 guidance for transportation and processing expenses to $2.45 per Boe to $2.75 per Boe, as compared to the prior range of $2.20 per Boe to $2.50 per Boe. Cimarex decreased its outlook for full-year 2021 DD&A expense to $5.50 per Boe to $6.50 per Boe; the prior range was $6.00 per Boe to $7.00 per Boe.

ESG Performance Foundational to Cimarex's Success

Cimarex believes the foundation for its success is the Company's ESG performance, and the Company continues to drive towards consistently improving its environmental performance. In 2020, Cimarex reduced its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 22%, and is targeting an incremental reduction between 8% and 12% in 2021. Cimarex's Board of Directors recently established a new Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Committee to oversee the Company's EHS risk management, initiatives and disclosure practices.

Enhancing Corporate Governance

Cimarex submitted an important management proposal to the Company's shareholders for a vote at its Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 12, 2021. The proposal seeks shareholder approval to amend the Company's Certificate of Incorporation (Charter) in order to declassify the Company's Board of Directors and allow for the annual election of directors.

First-Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Cimarex will host a conference call tomorrow, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET) to discuss first-quarter 2021 financial and operational results.

Conference Call Information

Dial-in (for callers in the U.S.): (866) 367-3053

Dial-in (for callers in Canada): (855) 669-9657

Intl. dial-in: (412) 902-4216

The live audio webcast and related earnings presentation can be accessed on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.cimarex.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production Company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S. For more information about Cimarex, visit www.cimarex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements & Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. In particular, the disclosures under the heading "Outlook" contain projections for certain 2021 operational and financial metrics. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a list of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from Company estimates and projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the Company, all of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its unpredictable nature, including among other things: fluctuations in the price we receive for our oil, gas, and NGL production, including local market price differentials, which may be exacerbated by the demand destruction resulting from COVID-19; disruptions to the availability of workers and contractors due to illness and stay at home orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic; cost and availability of gathering, pipeline, refining, transportation and other midstream and downstream activities and our ability to sell oil, gas, and NGLs, which may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, severe weather and other risks, and may lead to a lack of any available markets; availability of supply chains and critical equipment and supplies; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; compliance with environmental and other regulations, including new regulations that may result from the recent change in federal and state administrations and legislatures; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions, and disposal of produced water, which may be negatively impacted by the recent change in Presidential administration or legislatures; the ability to receive drilling and other permits or approvals and rights-of-way in a timely manner (or at all), which may be negatively impacted by the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on regulatory employees who process and approve permits, other approvals and rights-of-way and which may be restricted by new Presidential and Secretarial orders and regulation and legislation; reductions in the quantity of oil, gas, and NGLs sold and prices received because of decreased demand and/or curtailments in production relating to mechanical, transportation, storage, capacity, marketing, weather (such as the severe winter weather impacting our operations in February 2021), the COVID-19 pandemic, or other problems; declines in the SEC PV10 value of our oil and gas properties resulting in full cost ceiling test impairments to the carrying values of our oil and gas properties; the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; success of the Company's risk management activities; availability of financing and access to capital markets; estimates of proved reserves, exploitation potential, or exploration prospect size; greater than expected production decline rates; timing and amount of future production of oil, gas, and NGLs; cybersecurity threats, technology system failures and data security issues; the inability to transport, process and store oil and gas; hedging activities and the viability of our hedging counterparties, many of whom have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; economic and competitive conditions; lack of available insurance; cash flow and anticipated liquidity; continuing compliance with the financial covenant contained in our amended and restated credit agreement; the loss of certain federal income tax deductions; litigation; environmental liabilities; new federal regulations regarding species or habitats; exploration and development opportunities that we pursue may not result in economic, productive oil and gas properties; drilling of wells; development drilling and testing results; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; unexpected future capital expenditures; amount, nature, and timing of capital expenditures; proving up undeveloped acreage and maintaining production on leases; unforeseen liabilities associated with acquisitions and dispositions; establishing valuation allowances against our net deferred tax assets; potential payments for failing to meet minimum oil, gas, NGL, or water delivery or sales commitments; increased financing costs due to a significant increase in interest rates; risks associated with concentration of operations in one major geographic area; availability and cost of capital; title to properties; ability to complete property sales or other transactions; and other factors discussed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.

Operational Activity

The tables below provide a summary of operational activity, production volumes and price realizations by region for

first-quarter 2021:

Wells Brought on Production by Region

Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020 Gross wells







Permian Basin

8



35

Mid-Continent

5



19





13



54

Net wells







Permian Basin

7.0



19.8

Mid-Continent

—



0.3





7.0



20.1







Daily Production Volumes by Region

Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020 Permian Basin







Gas (MMcf)

359.3



449.0

Oil (Bbls)

61,982



79,606

NGL (Bbls)

39,129



48,932

Total Equivalent (MBOE)

161.0



203.4











Mid-Continent







Gas (MMcf)

199.8



244.1

Oil (Bbls)

6,503



9,941

NGL (Bbls)

18,570



22,110

Total Equivalent (MBOE)

58.4



72.7











Total Company







Gas (MMcf)

560.1



694.3

Oil (Bbls)

68,581



89,791

NGL (Bbls)

57,752



71,099

Total Equivalent (MBOE)

219.7



276.6







Average Realized Commodity Prices by Region

Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020 Permian Basin







Gas ($ per Mcf)

4.00



0.10

Oil ($ per Bbl)

55.84



44.17

NGL ($ per Bbl)

21.52



8.84











Mid-Continent







Gas ($ per Mcf)

4.40



1.38

Oil ($ per Bbl)

55.88



44.15

NGL ($ per Bbl)

24.35



12.03











Total Company







Gas ($ per Mcf)

4.14



0.55

Oil ($ per Bbl)

55.85



44.18

NGL ($ per Bbl)

22.43



9.84



Derivatives Information

The table below summarizes the Company's outstanding derivative contracts as of May 5, 2021, for the periods

indicated:





2021

2022



2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

Total Gas Collars:































PEPL (1)































Volume (MMBtu/d)

100,000



90,000



90,000



93,309



60,000



20,000



—



19,781

Wtd Avg Floor

$ 1.89



$ 2.00



$ 2.00



$ 1.96



$ 2.13



$ 2.40



$ —



$ 2.20

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$ 2.28



$ 2.42



$ 2.42



$ 2.37



$ 2.55



$ 2.86



$ —



$ 2.63



































El Paso Permian (1)































Volume (MMBtu/d)

80,000



70,000



70,000



73,309



40,000



20,000



—



14,849

Wtd Avg Floor

$ 1.62



$ 1.86



$ 1.86



$ 1.77



$ 2.13



$ 2.40



$ —



$ 2.22

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$ 1.92



$ 2.22



$ 2.22



$ 2.11



$ 2.53



$ 2.88



$ —



$ 2.64



































Waha (1)































Volume (MMBtu/d)

100,000



100,000



100,000



100,000



70,000



30,000



10,000



27,260

Wtd Avg Floor

$ 1.61



$ 1.88



$ 1.88



$ 1.79



$ 2.04



$ 2.40



$ 2.40



$ 2.17

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$ 1.93



$ 2.23



$ 2.23



$ 2.13



$ 2.44



$ 2.83



$ 2.77



$ 2.58



































Oil Collars:































WTI (2)































Volume (Bbl/d)

34,000



40,000



40,000



38,015



26,000



19,000



10,000



13,668

Wtd Avg Floor

$ 34.62



$ 34.65



$ 34.65



$ 34.64



$ 37.31



$ 38.16



$ 40.00



$ 38.09

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$ 43.28



$ 44.37



$ 44.37



$ 44.04



$ 48.41



$ 49.56



$ 49.19



$ 48.95



































Oil Basis Swaps:































WTI Midland (3)































Volume (Bbl/d)

33,000



35,000



35,000



34,338



22,000



15,000



7,000



10,929

Wtd Avg Differential

$ (0.02)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.06)



$ 0.25



$ 0.31



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



































Oil Roll Differential Swaps:































WTI (2)































Volume (Bbl/d)

11,000



18,000



18,000



15,684



18,000



11,000



7,000



8,945

Wtd Avg Price

$ (0.22)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.01)



$ 0.10



$ (0.03)



1. PEPL refers to Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Tex/OK Mid-Continent index, El Paso Permian refers to El Paso

Permian Basin index, and Waha refers to West Texas (Waha) Index, all as quoted in Platt's Inside FERC. 2. WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate oil price as quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange. 3. Index price on basis swaps and oil roll differential swaps are WTI NYMEX less the weighted average WTI Midland

differential, as quoted by Argus Americas Crude.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)













March 31, 2021

December 31,

2020 Assets

(in thousands, except share and

per share information) Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 523,798



$ 273,145

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

426,964



332,485

Oil and gas well equipment and supplies

30,846



37,150

Derivative instruments

173



6,848

Other current assets

6,304



7,710

Total current assets

988,085



657,338

Oil and gas properties at cost, using the full cost method of accounting:







Proved properties

21,374,434



21,281,840

Unproved properties and properties under development, not being amortized

1,203,910



1,142,183





22,578,344



22,424,023

Less – accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment

(19,083,054)



(18,987,354)

Net oil and gas properties

3,495,290



3,436,669

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $472,961 and $455,815, respectively

410,347



436,101

Derivative instruments

2,376



2,342

Deferred income taxes

—



20,472

Other assets

69,023



69,067





$ 4,965,121



$ 4,621,989

Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 78,092



$ 44,290

Accrued liabilities

315,570



280,849

Derivative instruments

233,296



145,398

Revenue payable

201,935



130,637

Operating leases

57,120



59,051

Total current liabilities

886,013



660,225

Long-term debt principal

2,000,000



2,000,000

Less—unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts

(12,186)



(12,701)

Long-term debt, net

1,987,814



1,987,299

Deferred income taxes

19,698



—

Derivative instruments

22,611



17,749

Operating leases

122,720



134,705

Other liabilities

225,719



231,776

Total liabilities

3,264,575



3,031,754

Redeemable preferred stock - 8.125% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible

Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 28,165 shares authorized and issued

36,781



36,781











Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 102,827,556 and

102,866,806 shares issued, respectively

1,028



1,029

Additional paid-in capital

3,193,760



3,211,562

Accumulated deficit

(1,531,023)



(1,659,137)

Total stockholders' equity

1,663,765



1,553,454





$ 4,965,121



$ 4,621,989



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020



(in thousands, except per share

information) Revenues:







Oil sales

$ 344,704



$ 360,980

Gas and NGL sales

325,398



98,481

Gas gathering and other

9,364



13,369





679,466



472,830

Costs and expenses:







Impairment of oil and gas properties

—



333,651

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

115,152



219,810

Impairment of goodwill

—



714,447

Production

74,806



87,236

Transportation, processing, and other operating

63,607



54,922

Gas gathering and other

10,478



8,298

Taxes other than income

40,986



30,961

General and administrative

25,260



25,509

Stock compensation

8,549



6,394

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

161,935



(226,940)

Other operating expense, net

(933)



251





499,840



1,254,539











Operating income (loss)

179,626



(781,709)











Other (income) and expense:







Interest expense

23,078



23,181

Capitalized interest

(11,565)



(13,182)

Other, net

(139)



(871)











Income (loss) before income tax

168,252



(790,837)

Income tax expense (benefit)

40,170



(16,555)

Net income (loss)

$ 128,082



$ (774,282)











Earnings (loss) per share to common stockholders:







Basic

$ 1.25



$ (7.77)

Diluted

$ 1.25



$ (7.77)











Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.27



$ 0.22











Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:







Basic

100,126



99,842

Diluted

100,163



99,842



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020



(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 128,082



$ (774,282)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash







provided by operating activities:







Impairment of oil and gas properties

—



333,651

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

115,152



219,810

Impairment of goodwill

—



714,447

Deferred income taxes

40,170



(16,357)

Stock compensation

8,549



6,394

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

161,935



(226,940)

Settlements on derivative instruments

(62,534)



43,114

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

887



784

Changes in non-current assets and liabilities

(744)



2,410

Other, net

3,675



3,390

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(94,500)



119,605

Other current assets

774



(24)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

101,466



(117,211)

Net cash provided by operating activities

402,912



308,791

Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition of oil and gas properties

(310)



(7,250)

Oil and gas capital expenditures

(130,007)



(258,820)

Other capital expenditures

(3,531)



(26,425)

Sales of oil and gas assets

5,035



830

Sales of other assets

385



181

Net cash used by investing activities

(128,428)



(291,484)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings of long-term debt

—



101,000

Repayments of long-term debt

—



(101,000)

Financing fees

(100)



(100)

Finance lease payments

(1,067)



(1,465)

Dividends paid

(23,049)



(21,593)

Employee withholding taxes paid upon the net settlement of equity-classified stock

awards

—



(165)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

385



—

Net cash used by financing activities

(23,831)



(23,323)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

250,653



(6,016)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

273,145



94,722

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 523,798



$ 88,706



Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share

The Company's presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share represent earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share determined under GAAP without regard to certain non-cash and special items. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of its operating results on a recurring, comparable basis from period to period. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for earnings (loss) or diluted earnings (loss) per share as determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) to adjusted net income, both in total and on a per diluted share basis, for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per share data)







Net income (loss) $ 128,082



$ (774,282)

Impairment of oil and gas properties —



333,651

Impairment of goodwill —



714,447

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on open derivative positions 99,401



(183,826)

Asset retirement obligation —



2,800

Tax impact (1) (23,757)



(33,120)

Adjusted net income $ 203,726



$ 59,670

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.25



$ (7.77)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share* $ 1.98



$ 0.58









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





Adjusted diluted** 102,870



102,131





______________________________________ (1) Because the goodwill impairment is not deductible for tax purposes, the tax impact in the 2020 period is calculated

using an effective tax rate determined by excluding goodwill from the effective tax rate calculation. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these

items affect the comparability of operating results. The Company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful

adjunct to GAAP measures because: a) Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the Company's operating performance between periods and to

compare the Company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies. b) Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts. * Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share

under GAAP. ** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive

effects of outstanding stock options.

Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities (CFO) to Adjusted CFO and to Free Cash Flow

The Company provides adjusted CFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted CFO represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities. The Company believes adjusted CFO is an accepted measure of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash to fund development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. Additionally, the Company provides free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow is adjusted CFO in excess of oil and gas capital expenditures and other capital expenditures. The Company believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as it provides a measure to compare both cash flow from operating activities and oil and gas capital expenditures across periods on a consistent basis.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of operating performance.

The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted CFO and to free cash flow as well as free cash flow after dividend, for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 402,912



$ 308,791

Total changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities (working

capital): (7,740)



(2,370)

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities 395,172



306,421









Oil and gas capital expenditures (130,007)



(258,820)

Other capital expenditures (3,531)



(26,425)

Change in capital accruals (21,704)



16,216

Capitalized stock compensation, inventory, and other (9,380)



(5,202)

Capital expenditures (164,622)



(274,231)









Free cash flow 230,550



32,190

Dividends paid (23,049)



(21,593)

Free cash flow after dividend $ 207,501



$ 10,597



Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Debt

The Company defines net debt as debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.





March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

(in thousands) Long-term debt $ 2,000,000



$ 2,000,000

Cash and cash equivalents (523,798)



(273,145)

Net debt $ 1,476,202



$ 1,726,855



