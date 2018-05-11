Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

DENVER, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.16 per share.  The dividend is payable on August 31, 2018, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2018. 

About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin areas of the U.S.

 

