Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Cimarex Energy Co.
Dec 06, 2019, 07:30 ET
DENVER, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2020, to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.
About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.
SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.
