Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Cimarex Energy Co.
Dec 04, 2020, 09:00 ET
DENVER, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 16, 2021.
About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.
SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.