Cimarex Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported first quarter 2018 net income of $186.3 million, or $1.96 per share, compared to $131.0 million, or $1.38 per share, in the same period a year ago. First quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $173.6 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to first quarter 2017 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $99.7 million, or $1.05 per share.1 Net cash provided by operating activities was $383.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $249.5 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $367.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $265.8 million in the first quarter a year ago1.

Total company production for the quarter came in at the high end of guidance, averaging 206.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day. Oil production averaged 65,212 barrels per day, up six percent from fourth quarter 2017 levels.

Realized oil prices averaged $59.93 per barrel, up 26 percent from the $47.71 per barrel received in the first quarter of 2017. Realized natural gas prices averaged $2.28 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) down 24 percent from the first quarter 2017 average of $3.01 per Mcf. NGL prices were down 1 percent and averaged $20.19 per barrel from the $20.40 per barrel received in the same period of 2017. Realized prices for 2018 reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606 (ASC 606). See table below (Impact of ASC 606) for comparison of realized prices for 2018 for pre- and post ASC 606.

Natural gas prices were negatively impacted by increased local price differentials. In addition, gas takeaway in the Permian Basin between now and when planned additional pipeline capacity is expected to be operational (second half of 2019) has raised concerns about the ability of operators to move gas out of the basin. Cimarex has taken a number of steps to ensure the flow of our natural gas production out of the Permian Basin. We have agreed to terms for the sale of more than 98 percent of our projected Permian Basin natural gas production through October 2019.

Cimarex invested $313 million in exploration and development (E&D) during the first quarter, of which $264 million is attributable to drilling and completion activities. First quarter investments were funded with cash flow from operations. Total debt at March 31, 2018 consisted of $1.5 billion of long-term notes. Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $464 million. Debt was 35 percent of total capitalization2.

2018 Outlook

Second quarter 2018 production volumes are expected to average 200 - 209 MBOE per day. Total daily production volumes for full year 2018 remain unchanged at 211 – 221 MBOE per day. Full-year estimated exploration and development capital investment remains unchanged at $1.6 – 1.7 billion.

Expenses per BOE of production for the remainder of 2018 are estimated to be:







Production expense $3.80 - 4.30

Transportation, processing and other expense* 2.40 - 3.00

DD&A and ARO accretion 7.50 - 8.10

General and administrative expense 1.20 - 1.50

Taxes other than income (% of oil and gas revenue) 5.75 - 6.25%







*Reflects adoption of ASC 606 (see Impact of ASC6 table below).

Operations Update

Cimarex invested $313 million in E&D during the first quarter, 61 percent in the Permian Basin and 38 percent in the Mid-Continent. Cimarex brought 54 gross (15 net) wells on production during the quarter. At March 31, 125 gross (48 net) wells were waiting on completion. Cimarex currently is operating 13 drilling rigs.

WELLS BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BY REGION













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017









Gross wells







Permian Basin

17

25 Mid-Continent

37

45



54

70 Net wells







Permian Basin

9

16 Mid-Continent

6

10



15

26

Permian Region

Production from the Permian region averaged 114,218 BOE per day in the first quarter, a 19 percent increase from first quarter 2017. Oil volumes averaged 49,845 barrels per day, representing 44 percent of the region's total equivalent production, and a 21 percent increase from first quarter 2017. Total production increased two percent sequentially, with oil production up five percent.

Cimarex completed 17 gross (9 net) wells in the Permian region during the first quarter. There were 52 gross (28 net) wells waiting on completion at March 31.

Activity in the region for the quarter included nine wells completed in the Wolfcamp, Avalon and Bone Spring formations. Of note, in Lea County, New Mexico, two Avalon wells were brought on-line during the first quarter. The Coriander AOC 1-12 State 1H, a 10,000-foot lateral, had an average peak 30-day initial production rate of 3,333 BOE (2,233 barrel of oil) per day and the Thyme APY FED 19H, 5,000-foot lateral, had an average peak 30-day initial production rate of 2,059 BOE (1,420 barrels of oil) per day.

Cimarex currently is operating ten drilling rigs and three completion crews in the region.

Mid-Continent Region

Production from the Mid-Continent averaged 91,433 BOE per day for the first quarter, up 13 percent versus first quarter 2017 and up four percent sequentially.

During the first quarter, Cimarex completed 37 gross (6 net) wells in the Mid-Continent region. At the end of the quarter, 73 gross (20 net) wells were waiting on completion. Cimarex currently is operating three drilling rigs and two completion crews in the region.

Production by Region

Cimarex's average daily production and commodity price by region is summarized below:

DAILY PRODUCTION BY REGION













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017









Permian Basin







Gas (MMcf)

237.9

200.9 Oil (Bbls)

49,845

41,039 NGL (Bbls)

24,725

21,624 Total Equivalent (BOE)

114,218

96,140









Mid-Continent







Gas (MMcf)

295.5

285.0 Oil (Bbls)

15,225

11,053 NGL (Bbls)

26,959

22,151 Total Equivalent (BOE)

91,433

80,697









Total Company







Gas (MMcf)

534.7

487.2 Oil (Bbls)

65,212

52,181 NGL (Bbls)

51,719

43,804 Total Equivalent (BOE)

206,050

177,190

AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018*

2017









Permian Basin







Gas ($ per Mcf)

2.23

2.89 Oil ($ per Bbl)

59.75

47.95 NGL ($ per Bbl)

20.76

18.22









Mid-Continent







Gas ($ per Mcf)

2.31

3.09 Oil ($ per Bbl)

60.53

46.81 NGL ($ per Bbl)

19.67

22.53









Total Company







Gas ($ per Mcf)

2.28

3.01 Oil ($ per Bbl)

59.93

47.71 NGL ($ per Bbl)

20.19

20.40











*Realized prices for 2018 reflect the adoption of ASC 606. See "Impact of ASC 606" table for a comparison of 2018 realized prices on a pre- and post-ASC 606 basis.

Other

The following table summarizes the company's current open hedge positions:





2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Gas Collars: PEPL (3)













Volume (MMBtu/d) 130,000

100,000

70,000

60,000

60,000

30,000



Wtd Avg Floor 2.35

2.28

2.21

2.17

2.17

1.93



Wtd Avg Ceiling 2.66

2.52

2.46

2.42

2.42

2.18



















El Paso Perm (3)













Volume (MMBtu/d) 100,000

80,000

60,000

50,000

50,000

30,000



Wtd Avg Floor 2.15

2.06

1.97

1.88

1.88

1.60



Wtd Avg Ceiling 2.43

2.28

2.19

2.12

2.12

1.87

















Oil Collars: WTI (4)













Volume (Bbl/d) 31,000

27,000

21,000

15,000

15,000

8,000



Wtd Avg Floor 47.97

47.67

48.76

49.07

49.07

50.00



Wtd Avg Ceiling 58.35

58.25

59.33

61.49

61.49

66.21

















Oil Basis Swaps: WTI Midland (5)













Volume (Bbl/d) 15,000

21,000

16,000

13,000

13,000

8,000



Weighted Avg Differential(6) (0.78)

(1.94)

(2.25)

(2.60)

(2.60)

(3.93)



Investor Presentation

For more details on Cimarex's first quarter 2018 results, please refer to the company's investor presentation available at www.cimarex.com.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin areas of the U.S.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. In particular, the "2018 Outlook" contains projections for certain 2018 operational and financial metrics. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a list of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company including among other things: oil, NGL and natural gas price levels and volatility; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; compliance with environmental and other regulations; risks associated with operating in one major geographic area; environmental liabilities; the ability to receive drilling and other permits and rights-of-way in a timely manner; development drilling and testing results; declines in the values of our oil and gas properties resulting in impairments; the potential for production decline rates to be greater than expected; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; costs and availability of third party facilities for gathering, processing, refining and transportation; regulatory approvals, including regulatory restrictions on federal lands; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions and disposal of produced water; unexpected future capital expenditures; economic and competitive conditions; the availability and cost of capital; the ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; changes in estimates of proved reserves; derivative and hedging activities; the success of the company's risk management activities; title to properties; litigation; the ability to complete property sales or other transactions; the effectiveness of controls over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

The following reconciles net income as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in thousands, except per share data)







Net income $ 186,318



$ 130,972

Mark-to-market gain on open derivative positions (16,548)



(49,921)

Tax impact 3,872



18,671

Adjusted net income $ 173,642



$ 99,722

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.96



$ 1.38

Adjusted diluted earnings per share* $ 1.82



$ 1.05









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





Adjusted diluted** 95,475



95,166



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these items affect the comparability of operating results. The company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful adjunct to GAAP measures because:

a) Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the company's operating performance between periods and to compare the company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies.

b) Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts.

* Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share under GAAP.

** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive effects of outstanding stock options.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

The following table provides a reconciliation from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 383,093



$ 249,514

Change in operating assets and liabilities (15,859)



16,320









Adjusted cash flow from operations $ 367,234



$ 265,834



Management uses the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted cash flow from operations as a means of measuring our ability to fund our capital program and dividends, without fluctuations caused by changes in current assets and liabilities, which are included in the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors for the same reason, and that it is also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

IMPACT OF ASC 606

Effective January 1, 2018, Cimarex adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Codification 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"). Application of ASC 606 has no impact on our net income or cash flows from operations; however, certain costs classified as Transportation, processing, and other operating expenses in the statement of operations under prior accounting standards are now reflected as deductions from revenue under ASC 606. The following tables present certain Pre- and Post-ASC 606 amounts:

REVENUES





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017



Pre-ASC 606

Adoption

Post-ASC 606

Adoption

As Reported



(in thousands) Oil sales

$ 351,723



$ 351,723



$ 224,066

Gas sales

$ 112,677



$ 109,721



$ 131,945

NGL sales

$ 105,613



$ 93,997



$ 80,426



























AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017



Pre-ASC 606 Adoption

Post-ASC 606 Adoption

As Reported Permian Basin











Gas ($ per Mcf)

2.33



2.23

2.89

Oil ($ per Bbl)

59.75



59.75

47.95

NGL ($ per Bbl)

23.36



20.76

18.22















Mid-Continent











Gas ($ per Mcf)

2.35



2.31

3.09

Oil ($ per Bbl)

60.53



60.53

46.81

NGL ($ per Bbl)

22.07



19.67

22.53















Total Company











Gas ($ per Mcf)

2.34



2.28

3.01

Oil ($ per Bbl)

59.93



59.93

47.71

NGL ($ per Bbl)

22.69



20.19

20.40

















TRANSPORTATION, PROCESSING, AND OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017



Pre-ASC 606

Adoption

Post-ASC 606

Adoption

As Reported



(in thousands, except per BOE) Transportation, processing, and other operating expenses

$ 59,737



$ 45,165



$ 55,023

Per BOE

$ 3.22



$ 2.44



$ 3.45



OIL AND GAS CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURES





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in thousands) Acquisitions:





Proved $ 62



$ 5

Unproved 2,159



3,033



2,221



3,038









Exploration and development:





Land and seismic $ 10,097



$ 77,185

Exploration and development 303,372



228,467



313,469



305,652









Sales proceeds:





Proved $ (24,964)



$ 65

Unproved (4,860)



(4,966)



(29,824)



(4,901)











$ 285,866



$ 303,789



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017



(in thousands, except per share

information) Revenues:







Oil sales

$ 351,723



$ 224,066

Gas and NGL sales

203,718



212,371

Gas gathering and other

11,693



10,739





567,134



447,176

Costs and expenses:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

133,919



97,436

Production

71,271



62,421

Transportation, processing, and other operating

45,165



55,023

Gas gathering and other

9,823



8,427

Taxes other than income

30,188



21,313

General and administrative

23,321



18,034

Stock compensation

6,730



6,288

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

(4,159)



(43,861)

Other operating expense, net

203



616





316,461



225,697











Operating income

250,673



221,479











Other (income) and expense:







Interest expense

16,783



21,052

Capitalized interest

(4,810)



(6,641)

Other, net

(4,567)



(2,210)











Income before income tax

243,267



209,278

Income tax expense

56,949



78,306

Net income

$ 186,318



$ 130,972











Earnings per share to common stockholders:







Basic

$ 1.96



$ 1.38

Diluted

$ 1.96



$ 1.38











Dividends declared per share

$ 0.16



$ 0.08











Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:







Basic

93,699



93,389

Diluted

93,737



93,428











Comprehensive income:







Net income

$ 186,318



$ 130,972

Other comprehensive income:







Change in fair value of investments, net of tax

(190)



402

Total comprehensive income

$ 186,128



$ 131,374













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017



(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 186,318



$ 130,972

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash







provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

133,919



97,436

Deferred income taxes

56,949



78,312

Stock compensation

6,730



6,288

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

(4,159)



(43,861)

Settlements on derivative instruments

(12,389)



(6,060)

Changes in non-current assets and liabilities

(900)



1,019

Other, net

766



1,728

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

44,722



(44,662)

Other current assets

1,603



(2,965)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(30,466)



31,307

Net cash provided by operating activities

383,093



249,514

Cash flows from investing activities:







Oil and gas capital expenditures

(323,455)



(311,841)

Sales of oil and gas assets

29,824



4,901

Sales of other assets

432



45

Other capital expenditures

(19,056)



(8,082)

Net cash used by investing activities

(312,255)



(314,977)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Financing fees

—



(26)

Dividends paid

(7,602)



(7,577)

Employee withholding taxes paid upon the net settlement of equity-classified stock awards

(305)



(938)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

345



36

Net cash used by financing activities

(7,562)



(8,505)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

63,276



(73,968)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

400,534



652,876

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 463,810



$ 578,908





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)













March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets

(in thousands, except share and

per share information) Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 463,810



$ 400,534

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

415,248



460,174

Oil and gas well equipment and supplies

54,223



49,722

Derivative instruments

36,157



15,151

Other current assets

8,552



10,054

Total current assets

977,990



935,635

Oil and gas properties at cost, using the full cost method of accounting:







Proved properties

17,795,832



17,513,460

Unproved properties and properties under development, not being amortized

475,665



476,903





18,271,497



17,990,363

Less – accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment

(14,869,223)



(14,748,833)

Net oil and gas properties

3,402,274



3,241,530

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $301,407 and $290,114, respectively

216,873



210,922

Goodwill

620,232



620,232

Derivative instruments

9,441



2,086

Other assets

33,554



32,234





$ 5,260,364



$ 5,042,639

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 100,417



$ 98,386

Accrued liabilities

309,018



351,849

Derivative instruments

54,168



42,066

Revenue payable

194,695



187,273

Total current liabilities

658,298



679,574

Long-term debt:







Principal

1,500,000



1,500,000

Less – unamortized debt issuance costs and discount

(12,670)



(13,080)

Long-term debt, net

1,487,330



1,486,920

Deferred income taxes

158,511



101,618

Derivative instruments

3,980



4,268

Other liabilities

200,652



201,981

Total liabilities

2,508,771



2,474,361











Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 95,433,321 and 95,437,434 shares issued, respectively

954



954

Additional paid-in capital

2,761,567



2,764,384

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(12,937)



(199,259)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,009



2,199

Total stockholders' equity

2,751,593



2,568,278





$ 5,260,364



$ 5,042,639



