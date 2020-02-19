Cimarex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter oil production averaged 92.0 MBbls per day

Full year oil production averaged 86.2 MBbls per day

2019 capital investment (including midstream) totaled $1.32 billion ; below guidance range

Lower D&C costs drove the beat

Generated $1.34 billion of net cash from operating activities

$141 million of free cash flow1 in 2019; $59 million after dividend

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported a net loss for fourth quarter 2019 of $384.1 million, or $3.87 per share, compared to net income of $316.2 million, or $3.32 per share, in the same period a year ago. For the full year, Cimarex reported a net loss of $124.6 million, or $1.33 per share, compared to 2018 net income of $791.9 million, or $8.32 per share. Both fourth quarter and full year results were negatively impacted by a non-cash charge related to the impairment of oil and gas properties. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $120.4 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $192.1 million, or $2.01 per share in the same period a year ago1. Full year 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $448.8 million, or $4.46 per share, compared to $708.7 million, or $7.42 per share in 20181. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $416.0 million in fourth quarter 2019 compared to $428.2 million in the same period a year ago1. Full year 2019 adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $1.46 billion compared to $1.53 billion in 20181.

Oil volumes in the fourth quarter were sequentially higher, averaging 92.0 thousand barrels (MBbls) per day. For the full year, Cimarex reported average daily oil volumes of 86.2 MBbls, a 27 percent year-over-year increase. Cimarex produced 292.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day in the fourth quarter and averaged 278.5 MBOE per day for the year.

In the fourth quarter realized oil prices averaged $54.80 per barrel, up 11 percent from the $49.30 per barrel received in the fourth quarter of 2018. Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.19 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), down 45 percent from the fourth quarter 2018 average of $2.16 per Mcf. NGL prices averaged $14.13 per barrel, down 32 percent from the $20.71 per barrel received in the fourth quarter of 2018, but up 31 percent from the lows we saw in the third quarter of 2019. For the full year, Cimarex realized $52.77 per barrel of oil, down 7 percent from 2018, $1.11 per Mcf of natural gas and $13.55 per barrel of NGLs sold.

Both oil and natural gas prices were negatively impacted by local price differentials in 2019 although oil price differential did see some improvement year-over-year. Our realized Permian oil differential to WTI Cushing averaged $(4.48) per barrel in 2019 compared to $(9.82) in 2018. For the year, Cimarex's average differential on its Permian natural gas production was $(2.14) per Mcf compared to the Henry Hub index and, in the Mid-Continent region, realized gas prices differentials were $(0.68) per Mcf compared to Henry Hub.

Cimarex invested a total of $1.32 billion in 2019, which included $944 million attributable to drilling and completion (D&C) activities, $75 million to saltwater disposal and $74 million to midstream and other investments. Capital investments were funded with cash flow from operations.

Proved reserves at December 31, 2019 totaled 620 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), up five percent year over year. Oil reserves increased 16 percent. Cimarex added 119 MMBOE through extensions and discoveries and 3.5 MMBOE through net performance revisions resulting in reserve replacement of 121 percent of 2019 production. Proved reserves are 86 percent proved developed.

Total debt at December 31, 2019 consisted of $2.0 billion of long-term notes. Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $94.7 million at year-end. Debt was 37 percent of total capitalization2.

Operations Update

Cimarex invested $1.32 billion in 2019 including $944 million (72 percent) of D&C capital. Also included is $74 million of investment in midstream and other and $75 million in saltwater disposal investment. Of the $1.32 billion, 85 percent was invested in the Permian region and 15 percent in the Mid-Continent.

During 2019, Cimarex participated in the drilling and completion of 291 gross (92 net) wells. At year-end, 95 gross (32 net) wells were waiting on completion, of which 45 gross (1 net) were in the Mid-Continent and 50 gross (31 net) were in the Permian. Cimarex currently operates ten drilling rigs.

WELLS BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BY REGION





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Gross wells















Permian Basin

31



40



131



129

Mid-Continent

16



46



160



220





47



86



291



349

Net wells















Permian Basin

22



32



76



80

Mid-Continent

1



6



16



42





23



38



92



122



Permian Region

Production from the Permian region averaged 207.1 MBOE per day in the fourth quarter, or 71 percent of total company volumes. Oil volumes averaged 78.4 MBbls per day, 85 percent of total company oil volumes. For the full year, production averaged 190.7 MBOE per day, 68 percent of total company volumes with Permian oil representing 84 percent of Cimarex's oil volumes in 2019.

Cimarex brought 31 gross (22 net) wells on production in the Permian during fourth quarter, bringing the total wells on production in 2019 to 131 gross (76 net). About 86 percent of our operated wells were drilled from multi-well pads and our average lateral length on our operated wells brought on production in the Permian was 9,529 feet in 2019. Cimarex currently operates ten rigs and two completion crews in the region.

Mid-Continent Region

Production from the Mid-Continent averaged 85.3 MBOE per day for the fourth quarter, down 18 percent from fourth quarter 2018 and down three percent sequentially. Oil volumes averaged 13.5 MBbls per day and represented 15 percent of the company's total oil volume in the quarter. For the full year, production averaged 87.3 MBOE per day, down eight percent year over year. Oil volumes averaged 13.8 MBbls per day in 2019, down nine percent year over year.

Wells brought on production during the fourth quarter totaled 16 gross (1 net) in the Mid-Continent region, bringing the total wells in 2019 to 160 gross (16 net). At the end of the quarter, 45 gross (1 net) wells were waiting on completion.

Activity in the region continues to focus on the Woodford and Meramec shale plays in western Oklahoma.

Production by Region

Cimarex's average daily production and commodity price by region is summarized below:

DAILY PRODUCTION BY REGION





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Permian Basin















Gas (MMcf)

451.4



296.4



398.9



253.7

Oil (Bbls)

78,421



61,621



72,264



52,339

NGL (Bbls)

53,438



36,380



51,982



31,505

Total Equivalent (BOE)

207,096



147,404



190,735



126,124



















Mid-Continent















Gas (MMcf)

280.1



324.2



289.1



308.8

Oil (Bbls)

13,514



18,122



13,788



15,150

NGL (Bbls)

25,081



31,275



25,379



28,697

Total Equivalent (BOE)

85,282



103,432



87,348



95,307



















Total Company















Gas (MMcf)

732.6



621.9



689.2



563.9

Oil (Bbls)

92,048



79,904



86,200



67,699

NGL (Bbls)

78,557



67,706



77,408



60,258

Total Equivalent (BOE)

292,709



251,254



278,480



221,946



AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Permian Basin















Gas ($ per Mcf)

0.83



1.44



0.49



1.69

Oil ($ per Bbl)

54.78



47.17



52.55



54.95

NGL ($ per Bbl)

13.23



20.13



12.62



22.84



















Mid-Continent















Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.76



2.82



1.95



2.23

Oil ($ per Bbl)

54.91



56.48



53.89



62.31

NGL ($ per Bbl)

16.04



21.38



15.47



21.67



















Total Company















Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.19



2.16



1.11



1.99

Oil ($ per Bbl)

54.80



49.30



52.77



56.61

NGL ($ per Bbl)

14.13



20.71



13.55



22.28



Other

The following table summarizes Cimarex's current hedge positions:





1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21 Gas Collars: PEPL (3)























Volume (MMBtu/d) 90,000



60,000



30,000



30,000



10,000



—



Wtd Avg Floor $ 1.92



$ 1.90



$ 1.85



$ 1.85



$ 1.85



$ —



Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 2.36



$ 2.28



$ 2.31



$ 2.31



$ 2.31



$ —





























El Paso Perm (3)























Volume (MMBtu/d) 40,000



30,000



20,000



20,000



—



—



Wtd Avg Floor $ 1.40



$ 1.40



$ 1.35



$ 1.35



$ —



$ —



Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 1.79



$ 1.82



$ 1.66



$ 1.66



$ —



$ —





























Waha (3)























Volume (MMBtu/d) 50,000



30,000



—



—



—



—



Wtd Avg Floor $ 1.50



$ 1.57



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 1.87



$ 1.97



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



























Oil Collars: WTI (4)























Volume (Bbl/d) 39,000



31,000



23,000



23,000



15,000



5,000



Wtd Avg Floor $ 52.40



$ 50.43



$ 49.80



$ 49.80



$ 49.70



$ 50.00



Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 64.48



$ 61.55



$ 60.59



$ 60.59



$ 59.41



$ 60.14



























Oil Basis Swaps: WTI Midland (5)























Volume (Bbl/d) 32,297



26,000



19,000



19,000



11,000



5,000



Weighted Avg Differential $ 0.33



$ 0.44



$ 0.75



$ 0.75



$ 0.77



$ 1.02



About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a description of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company including among other things: oil, NGL and natural gas price levels and volatility; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; our ability to successfully integrate the March 2019 acquisition of Resolute Energy Corporation; compliance with environmental and other regulations; costs and availability of third party facilities for gathering, processing, refining and transportation; risks associated with operating in one major geographic area; environmental liabilities; the ability to receive drilling and other permits and rights-of-way in a timely manner; development drilling and testing results; declines in the values of our oil and gas properties resulting in impairments; the potential for production decline rates to be greater than expected; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; regulatory approvals, including regulatory restrictions on federal lands; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions and disposal of produced water; unexpected future capital expenditures; economic and competitive conditions; the availability and cost of capital; the ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; changes in estimates of proved reserves; derivative and hedging activities; the success of the company's risk management activities; title to properties; litigation; the ability to complete property sales or other transactions; the effectiveness of controls over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.

____________________________________ 1 Adjusted net income, adjusted cash flow from operations and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for reconciliations of the related GAAP amounts.



2 Debt to total capitalization is calculated by dividing long-term debt by long-term debt plus stockholders' equity.



3 PEPL refers to Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Tex/OK Mid-Continent index, El Paso Perm refers to El Paso Permian Basin index, and Waha refers to West Texas (Waha) Index, all as quoted in Platt's Inside FERC.



4 WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate oil price as quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



5 Index price on basis swaps is WTI NYMEX less the weighted average WTI Midland differential, as quoted by Argus Americas Crude.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

The following reconciles net (loss) income as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share data)















Net (loss) income $ (384,091)



$ 316,182



$ (124,619)



$ 791,851

Impairment of oil and gas properties (1) 618,693



—



618,693



—

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on open derivative positions 28,888



(161,516)



63,719



(110,388)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



4,250



—

Acquisition related costs —



3,007



8,404



3,007

Tax impact (143,115)



34,397



(121,637)



24,268

Adjusted net income $ 120,375



$ 192,070



$ 448,810



$ 708,738

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (3.87)



$ 3.32



$ (1.33)



$ 8.32

Adjusted diluted earnings per share* $ 1.18



$ 2.01



$ 4.46



$ 7.42

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:













Adjusted diluted** 101,903



95,675



100,679



95,523







(1) Cimarex reported an impairment of oil and gas properties of $108.9 million in the third quarter 2019; however, no impairment should have been recorded in the third quarter. As such, that impairment was reversed and is now included in the impairment of oil and gas properties of $618.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter 2019.





Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these items affect the comparability of operating results. The company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful adjunct to GAAP measures because:







a) Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the company's operating performance between periods and to compare the company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies.









b) Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts.







* Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share under GAAP.





** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive effects of outstanding stock options.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, FREE CASH FLOW AND

FREE CASH FLOW AFTER DIVIDEND

The following table provides a reconciliation from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP) , free cash flow (non-GAAP) and free cash flow after dividend (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 359,809



$ 393,181



$ 1,343,966



$ 1,550,994

Change in operating assets and liabilities 56,178



34,971



120,174



(17,415)

















Adjusted cash flow from operations $ 415,987



$ 428,152



$ 1,464,140



$ 1,533,579

















Oil and gas expenditures $ (249,417)



$ (415,099)



$ (1,249,797)



$ (1,566,583)

Other capital expenditures (14,658)



(28,422)



(73,693)



(103,459)

Free cash flow 151,912



(15,369)



140,650



(136,463)

















Dividends paid (21,579)



(17,205)



(81,709)



(55,243)

Free cash flow after dividend $ 130,333



$ (32,574)



$ 58,941



$ (191,706)



Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow from operations, free cash flow and free cash flow aver dividend as means of measuring our ability to fund our capital program and dividends, without fluctuations caused by changes in current assets and liabilities, which are included in the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for the same reason, and that they are also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

PROVED RESERVES



Gas

(MMcf)

Oil

(MBbls)

NGL

(MBbls)

Total

(MBOE) December 31, 2018 1,591,321



146,538



179,436



591,195

Revisions of previous estimates (180,632)



(8,516)



(12,038)



(50,661)

Extensions and discoveries 247,406



41,193



36,834



119,261

Purchases of reserves 129,435



22,628



18,818



63,019

Production (251,567)



(31,463)



(28,254)



(101,645)

Sales of reserves (3,818)



(610)



(328)



(1,574)

December 31, 2019 1,532,145



169,770



194,468



619,595

















Proved developed reserves:













December 31, 2018 1,398,729



116,339



151,566



501,027

December 31, 2019 1,358,329



138,783



166,552



531,722



















2019

2018

% Change



Standardized Measure ($ in millions) 3,629



4,015



(10) %



Pre-tax PV-10 ($ in millions) * 3,948



4,739



(17) %



















































Average prices used in Standardized Measure 2019

2018

% Change



Gas ($ per Mcf) 2.58



3.10



(17) %



Oil ($ per Bbl) 55.67



65.56



(15) %



NGL ($ per Bbl) 13.27



21.03



(37) %





* Pre-tax PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax PV-10 is comparable to the standardized measure, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax PV-10 is computed on the same basis as the standardized measure but without deducting future income taxes. As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, Cimarex's discounted future income taxes were $319.4 million and $724.0 million, respectively. Cimarex's standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows was $3,629.0 million at year-end 2019 and $4,015.2 million at year-end 2018. Management uses pre-tax PV-10 as one measure of the value of the company's proved reserves and to compare relative values of proved reserves to other exploration and production companies without regard to income taxes. Management believes pre-tax PV-10 is a useful measure for comparison of proved reserve values among companies because, unlike standardized measure, it excludes future income taxes that often depend on the unique income tax characteristics of the owner of the reserves rather than on the nature, location and quality of the reserves themselves. Management further believes that professional research analysts and rating agencies use pre-tax PV-10 in similar ways. However, pre-tax PV-10 is not a substitute for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows. Cimarex's pre-tax PV-10 and the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows do not purport to present the fair value of its oil and natural gas reserves.

PROVED RESERVES BY REGION



Gas (MMcf)

Oil (MBbls)

NGL (MBbls)

Total (MBOE) Permian Basin 870,208



147,662



130,007



422,703

Mid-Continent 660,161



21,848



64,377



196,252

Other 1,776



260



84



640



1,532,145



169,770



194,468



619,595



OIL AND GAS CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURES













Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands) Acquisitions:













Proved $ (723)



$ —



$ 695,450



$ 62

Unproved 3,908



13,965



1,025,376



26,216



3,185



13,965



1,720,826



26,278

















Exploration and development:













Land and seismic 17,719



6,764



60,175



82,791

Exploration and development 234,603



373,555



1,181,605



1,487,453



252,322



380,319



1,241,780



1,570,244

















Property sales including purchase price adjustments 1,829



(7,285)



(35,320)



(581,799)



$ 257,336



$ 386,999



$ 2,927,286



$ 1,014,723



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(in thousands, except per share information) Revenues:















Oil sales

$ 464,044



$ 362,411



$ 1,660,210



$ 1,398,813

Gas and NGL sales

182,269



252,825



661,711



898,832

Gas gathering and other

10,931



8,885



41,048



41,372





657,244



624,121



2,362,969



2,339,017

Costs and expenses:















Impairment of oil and gas properties

618,693



—



618,693



—

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

252,637



180,060



890,759



597,615

Production

82,722



67,271



339,941



296,189

Transportation, processing, and other operating

64,780



55,535



238,259



211,463

Gas gathering and other

6,279



9,738



23,294



28,327

Taxes other than income

43,353



38,620



148,953



125,169

General and administrative

26,349



13,635



95,843



77,843

Stock compensation

6,394



6,633



26,398



22,895

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

40,901



(157,505)



76,850



(85,959)

Other operating expense, net

248



3,037



19,305



18,507





1,142,356



217,024



2,478,295



1,292,049



















Operating (loss) income

(485,112)



407,097



(115,326)



1,046,968



















Other (income) and expense:















Interest expense

23,721



17,387



93,386



68,224

Capitalized interest

(14,421)



(5,738)



(56,232)



(20,855)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



—



4,250



—

Other, net

(1,193)



(8,192)



(5,741)



(22,908)



















(Loss) income before income tax

(493,219)



403,640



(150,989)



1,022,507

Income tax (benefit) expense

(109,128)



87,458



(26,370)



230,656

Net (loss) income

$ (384,091)



$ 316,182



$ (124,619)



$ 791,851



















Earnings (loss) per share to common stockholders:















Basic

$ (3.87)



$ 3.32



$ (1.33)



$ 8.32

Diluted

$ (3.87)



$ 3.32



$ (1.33)



$ 8.32



















Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.20



$ 0.18



$ 0.80



$ 0.68



















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:















Basic

99,789



93,897



98,789



93,793

Diluted

99,789



93,915



98,789



93,820



















Comprehensive income (loss):















Net (loss) income

$ (384,091)



$ 316,182



$ (124,619)



$ 791,851

Other comprehensive income (loss):















Change in fair value of investments, net of tax

(10)



(1,985)



(755)



(1,444)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ (384,101)



$ 314,197



$ (125,374)



$ 790,407





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net (loss) income

$ (384,091)



$ 316,182



$ (124,619)



$ 791,851

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash















provided by operating activities:















Impairment of oil and gas properties

618,693



—



618,693



—

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

252,637



180,060



890,759



597,615

Deferred income taxes

(109,660)



90,465



(26,902)



233,280

Stock compensation

6,394



6,633



26,398



22,895

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

40,901



(157,505)



76,850



(85,959)

Settlements on derivative instruments

(12,013)



(4,011)



(13,131)



(24,429)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



—



4,250



—

Changes in non-current assets and liabilities

(167)



(535)



(2,797)



(1,779)

Other, net

3,293



(3,137)



14,639



105

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(15,055)



17,193



65,128



5,421

Other current assets

(2,879)



(6,378)



(739)



(1,957)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(38,244)



(45,786)



(184,563)



13,951

Net cash provided by operating activities

359,809



393,181



1,343,966



1,550,994

Cash flows from investing activities:















Oil and gas capital expenditures

(249,417)



(415,099)



(1,249,797)



(1,566,583)

Acquisition of Resolute Energy, net of cash acquired

—



—



(284,441)



—

Sales of oil and gas assets

398



7,285



28,945



580,652

Sales of other assets

245



2,782



1,104



3,772

Other capital expenditures

(14,658)



(28,422)



(73,693)



(103,459)

Net cash used by investing activities

(263,432)



(433,454)



(1,577,882)



(1,085,618)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Borrowings of long-term debt

380,000



—



2,619,310



—

Repayments of long-term debt

(380,000)



—



(2,990,000)



—

Financing, underwriting, and debt redemption fees

—



(100)



(11,798)



(100)

Finance lease payments

(1,138)



—



(3,869)



—

Dividends paid

(21,579)



(17,205)



(81,709)



(55,243)

Employee withholding taxes paid upon the net settlement of equity-classified stock awards

(2,823)



(5,732)



(5,229)



(12,142)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

—



30



1,267



2,241

Net cash used by financing activities

(25,540)



(23,007)



(472,028)



(65,244)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

70,837



(63,280)



(705,944)



400,132

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

23,885



863,946



800,666



400,534

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 94,722



$ 800,666



$ 94,722



$ 800,666



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)













December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets

(in thousands, except share and per share information) Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 94,722



$ 800,666

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

448,584



454,200

Oil and gas well equipment and supplies

47,893



55,553

Derivative instruments

17,944



101,939

Other current assets

12,343



11,781

Total current assets

621,486



1,424,139

Oil and gas properties at cost, using the full cost method of accounting:







Proved properties

20,678,334



18,566,757

Unproved properties and properties under development, not being amortized

1,255,908



436,325





21,934,242



19,003,082

Less – accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment

(16,723,544)



(15,287,752)

Net oil and gas properties

5,210,698



3,715,330

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $389,458 and $324,631, respectively

519,291



257,686

Goodwill

716,865



620,232

Derivative instruments

580



9,246

Other assets

71,109



35,451





$ 7,140,029



$ 6,062,084

Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 49,020



$ 106,814

Accrued liabilities

418,978



379,455

Derivative instruments

16,681



27,627

Revenue payable

207,939



194,811

Operating leases

66,003



—

Total current liabilities

758,621



708,707

Long-term debt:







Principal

2,000,000



1,500,000

Less – unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts

(14,754)



(11,446)

Long-term debt, net

1,985,246



1,488,554

Deferred income taxes

338,424



334,473

Derivative instruments

1,018



2,267

Operating leases

184,172



—

Other liabilities

214,787



198,297

Total liabilities

3,482,268



2,732,298

Redeemable preferred stock - 8.125% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 62,500 shares authorized and issued and no shares authorized and issued, respectively

81,620



—

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 102,144,577 and 95,755,797 shares issued, respectively

1,021



958

Additional paid-in capital

3,243,325



2,785,188

Retained earnings

331,795



542,885

Accumulated other comprehensive income

—



755

Total stockholders' equity

3,576,141



3,329,786





$ 7,140,029



$ 6,062,084



