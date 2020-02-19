Cimarex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Feb 19, 2020, 16:01 ET
- Fourth quarter oil production averaged 92.0 MBbls per day
- Full year oil production averaged 86.2 MBbls per day
- 2019 capital investment (including midstream) totaled $1.32 billion; below guidance range
- Lower D&C costs drove the beat
- Generated $1.34 billion of net cash from operating activities
- $141 million of free cash flow1 in 2019; $59 million after dividend
Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported a net loss for fourth quarter 2019 of $384.1 million, or $3.87 per share, compared to net income of $316.2 million, or $3.32 per share, in the same period a year ago. For the full year, Cimarex reported a net loss of $124.6 million, or $1.33 per share, compared to 2018 net income of $791.9 million, or $8.32 per share. Both fourth quarter and full year results were negatively impacted by a non-cash charge related to the impairment of oil and gas properties. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $120.4 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $192.1 million, or $2.01 per share in the same period a year ago1. Full year 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $448.8 million, or $4.46 per share, compared to $708.7 million, or $7.42 per share in 20181. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $416.0 million in fourth quarter 2019 compared to $428.2 million in the same period a year ago1. Full year 2019 adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $1.46 billion compared to $1.53 billion in 20181.
Oil volumes in the fourth quarter were sequentially higher, averaging 92.0 thousand barrels (MBbls) per day. For the full year, Cimarex reported average daily oil volumes of 86.2 MBbls, a 27 percent year-over-year increase. Cimarex produced 292.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day in the fourth quarter and averaged 278.5 MBOE per day for the year.
In the fourth quarter realized oil prices averaged $54.80 per barrel, up 11 percent from the $49.30 per barrel received in the fourth quarter of 2018. Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.19 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), down 45 percent from the fourth quarter 2018 average of $2.16 per Mcf. NGL prices averaged $14.13 per barrel, down 32 percent from the $20.71 per barrel received in the fourth quarter of 2018, but up 31 percent from the lows we saw in the third quarter of 2019. For the full year, Cimarex realized $52.77 per barrel of oil, down 7 percent from 2018, $1.11 per Mcf of natural gas and $13.55 per barrel of NGLs sold.
Both oil and natural gas prices were negatively impacted by local price differentials in 2019 although oil price differential did see some improvement year-over-year. Our realized Permian oil differential to WTI Cushing averaged $(4.48) per barrel in 2019 compared to $(9.82) in 2018. For the year, Cimarex's average differential on its Permian natural gas production was $(2.14) per Mcf compared to the Henry Hub index and, in the Mid-Continent region, realized gas prices differentials were $(0.68) per Mcf compared to Henry Hub.
Cimarex invested a total of $1.32 billion in 2019, which included $944 million attributable to drilling and completion (D&C) activities, $75 million to saltwater disposal and $74 million to midstream and other investments. Capital investments were funded with cash flow from operations.
Proved reserves at December 31, 2019 totaled 620 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), up five percent year over year. Oil reserves increased 16 percent. Cimarex added 119 MMBOE through extensions and discoveries and 3.5 MMBOE through net performance revisions resulting in reserve replacement of 121 percent of 2019 production. Proved reserves are 86 percent proved developed.
Total debt at December 31, 2019 consisted of $2.0 billion of long-term notes. Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $94.7 million at year-end. Debt was 37 percent of total capitalization2.
Operations Update
Cimarex invested $1.32 billion in 2019 including $944 million (72 percent) of D&C capital. Also included is $74 million of investment in midstream and other and $75 million in saltwater disposal investment. Of the $1.32 billion, 85 percent was invested in the Permian region and 15 percent in the Mid-Continent.
During 2019, Cimarex participated in the drilling and completion of 291 gross (92 net) wells. At year-end, 95 gross (32 net) wells were waiting on completion, of which 45 gross (1 net) were in the Mid-Continent and 50 gross (31 net) were in the Permian. Cimarex currently operates ten drilling rigs.
|
WELLS BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BY REGION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Gross wells
|
Permian Basin
|
31
|
40
|
131
|
129
|
Mid-Continent
|
16
|
46
|
160
|
220
|
47
|
86
|
291
|
349
|
Net wells
|
Permian Basin
|
22
|
32
|
76
|
80
|
Mid-Continent
|
1
|
6
|
16
|
42
|
23
|
38
|
92
|
122
Permian Region
Production from the Permian region averaged 207.1 MBOE per day in the fourth quarter, or 71 percent of total company volumes. Oil volumes averaged 78.4 MBbls per day, 85 percent of total company oil volumes. For the full year, production averaged 190.7 MBOE per day, 68 percent of total company volumes with Permian oil representing 84 percent of Cimarex's oil volumes in 2019.
Cimarex brought 31 gross (22 net) wells on production in the Permian during fourth quarter, bringing the total wells on production in 2019 to 131 gross (76 net). About 86 percent of our operated wells were drilled from multi-well pads and our average lateral length on our operated wells brought on production in the Permian was 9,529 feet in 2019. Cimarex currently operates ten rigs and two completion crews in the region.
Mid-Continent Region
Production from the Mid-Continent averaged 85.3 MBOE per day for the fourth quarter, down 18 percent from fourth quarter 2018 and down three percent sequentially. Oil volumes averaged 13.5 MBbls per day and represented 15 percent of the company's total oil volume in the quarter. For the full year, production averaged 87.3 MBOE per day, down eight percent year over year. Oil volumes averaged 13.8 MBbls per day in 2019, down nine percent year over year.
Wells brought on production during the fourth quarter totaled 16 gross (1 net) in the Mid-Continent region, bringing the total wells in 2019 to 160 gross (16 net). At the end of the quarter, 45 gross (1 net) wells were waiting on completion.
Activity in the region continues to focus on the Woodford and Meramec shale plays in western Oklahoma.
Production by Region
Cimarex's average daily production and commodity price by region is summarized below:
|
DAILY PRODUCTION BY REGION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Permian Basin
|
Gas (MMcf)
|
451.4
|
296.4
|
398.9
|
253.7
|
Oil (Bbls)
|
78,421
|
61,621
|
72,264
|
52,339
|
NGL (Bbls)
|
53,438
|
36,380
|
51,982
|
31,505
|
Total Equivalent (BOE)
|
207,096
|
147,404
|
190,735
|
126,124
|
Mid-Continent
|
Gas (MMcf)
|
280.1
|
324.2
|
289.1
|
308.8
|
Oil (Bbls)
|
13,514
|
18,122
|
13,788
|
15,150
|
NGL (Bbls)
|
25,081
|
31,275
|
25,379
|
28,697
|
Total Equivalent (BOE)
|
85,282
|
103,432
|
87,348
|
95,307
|
Total Company
|
Gas (MMcf)
|
732.6
|
621.9
|
689.2
|
563.9
|
Oil (Bbls)
|
92,048
|
79,904
|
86,200
|
67,699
|
NGL (Bbls)
|
78,557
|
67,706
|
77,408
|
60,258
|
Total Equivalent (BOE)
|
292,709
|
251,254
|
278,480
|
221,946
|
AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Permian Basin
|
Gas ($ per Mcf)
|
0.83
|
1.44
|
0.49
|
1.69
|
Oil ($ per Bbl)
|
54.78
|
47.17
|
52.55
|
54.95
|
NGL ($ per Bbl)
|
13.23
|
20.13
|
12.62
|
22.84
|
Mid-Continent
|
Gas ($ per Mcf)
|
1.76
|
2.82
|
1.95
|
2.23
|
Oil ($ per Bbl)
|
54.91
|
56.48
|
53.89
|
62.31
|
NGL ($ per Bbl)
|
16.04
|
21.38
|
15.47
|
21.67
|
Total Company
|
Gas ($ per Mcf)
|
1.19
|
2.16
|
1.11
|
1.99
|
Oil ($ per Bbl)
|
54.80
|
49.30
|
52.77
|
56.61
|
NGL ($ per Bbl)
|
14.13
|
20.71
|
13.55
|
22.28
Other
The following table summarizes Cimarex's current hedge positions:
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q20
|
4Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
Gas Collars:
|
PEPL(3)
|
Volume (MMBtu/d)
|
90,000
|
60,000
|
30,000
|
30,000
|
10,000
|
—
|
Wtd Avg Floor
|
$
|
1.92
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.85
|
$
|
1.85
|
$
|
1.85
|
$
|
—
|
Wtd Avg Ceiling
|
$
|
2.36
|
$
|
2.28
|
$
|
2.31
|
$
|
2.31
|
$
|
2.31
|
$
|
—
|
El Paso Perm(3)
|
Volume (MMBtu/d)
|
40,000
|
30,000
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
—
|
—
|
Wtd Avg Floor
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Wtd Avg Ceiling
|
$
|
1.79
|
$
|
1.82
|
$
|
1.66
|
$
|
1.66
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Waha (3)
|
Volume (MMBtu/d)
|
50,000
|
30,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Wtd Avg Floor
|
$
|
1.50
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Wtd Avg Ceiling
|
$
|
1.87
|
$
|
1.97
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Oil Collars:
|
WTI(4)
|
Volume (Bbl/d)
|
39,000
|
31,000
|
23,000
|
23,000
|
15,000
|
5,000
|
Wtd Avg Floor
|
$
|
52.40
|
$
|
50.43
|
$
|
49.80
|
$
|
49.80
|
$
|
49.70
|
$
|
50.00
|
Wtd Avg Ceiling
|
$
|
64.48
|
$
|
61.55
|
$
|
60.59
|
$
|
60.59
|
$
|
59.41
|
$
|
60.14
|
Oil Basis Swaps:
|
WTI Midland(5)
|
Volume (Bbl/d)
|
32,297
|
26,000
|
19,000
|
19,000
|
11,000
|
5,000
|
Weighted Avg Differential
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.44
|
$
|
0.75
|
$
|
0.75
|
$
|
0.77
|
$
|
1.02
About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a description of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company including among other things: oil, NGL and natural gas price levels and volatility; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; our ability to successfully integrate the March 2019 acquisition of Resolute Energy Corporation; compliance with environmental and other regulations; costs and availability of third party facilities for gathering, processing, refining and transportation; risks associated with operating in one major geographic area; environmental liabilities; the ability to receive drilling and other permits and rights-of-way in a timely manner; development drilling and testing results; declines in the values of our oil and gas properties resulting in impairments; the potential for production decline rates to be greater than expected; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; regulatory approvals, including regulatory restrictions on federal lands; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions and disposal of produced water; unexpected future capital expenditures; economic and competitive conditions; the availability and cost of capital; the ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; changes in estimates of proved reserves; derivative and hedging activities; the success of the company's risk management activities; title to properties; litigation; the ability to complete property sales or other transactions; the effectiveness of controls over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.
|
____________________________________
|
1
|
Adjusted net income, adjusted cash flow from operations and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for reconciliations of the related GAAP amounts.
|
2
|
Debt to total capitalization is calculated by dividing long-term debt by long-term debt plus stockholders' equity.
|
3
|
PEPL refers to Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Tex/OK Mid-Continent index, El Paso Perm refers to El Paso Permian Basin index, and Waha refers to West Texas (Waha) Index, all as quoted in Platt's Inside FERC.
|
4
|
WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate oil price as quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
|
5
|
Index price on basis swaps is WTI NYMEX less the weighted average WTI Midland differential, as quoted by Argus Americas Crude.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
The following reconciles net (loss) income as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(384,091)
|
$
|
316,182
|
$
|
(124,619)
|
$
|
791,851
|
Impairment of oil and gas properties (1)
|
618,693
|
—
|
618,693
|
—
|
Mark-to-market loss (gain) on open derivative positions
|
28,888
|
(161,516)
|
63,719
|
(110,388)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
4,250
|
—
|
Acquisition related costs
|
—
|
3,007
|
8,404
|
3,007
|
Tax impact
|
(143,115)
|
34,397
|
(121,637)
|
24,268
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
120,375
|
$
|
192,070
|
$
|
448,810
|
$
|
708,738
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
(3.87)
|
$
|
3.32
|
$
|
(1.33)
|
$
|
8.32
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share*
|
$
|
1.18
|
$
|
2.01
|
$
|
4.46
|
$
|
7.42
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
|
Adjusted diluted**
|
101,903
|
95,675
|
100,679
|
95,523
|
(1)
|
Cimarex reported an impairment of oil and gas properties of $108.9 million in the third quarter 2019; however, no impairment should have been recorded in the third quarter. As such, that impairment was reversed and is now included in the impairment of oil and gas properties of $618.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter 2019.
|
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these items affect the comparability of operating results. The company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful adjunct to GAAP measures because:
|
a)
|
Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the company's operating performance between periods and to compare the company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies.
|
b)
|
Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts.
|
* Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share under GAAP.
|
** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive effects of outstanding stock options.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, FREE CASH FLOW AND
FREE CASH FLOW AFTER DIVIDEND
The following table provides a reconciliation from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP) , free cash flow (non-GAAP) and free cash flow after dividend (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
359,809
|
$
|
393,181
|
$
|
1,343,966
|
$
|
1,550,994
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities
|
56,178
|
34,971
|
120,174
|
(17,415)
|
Adjusted cash flow from operations
|
$
|
415,987
|
$
|
428,152
|
$
|
1,464,140
|
$
|
1,533,579
|
Oil and gas expenditures
|
$
|
(249,417)
|
$
|
(415,099)
|
$
|
(1,249,797)
|
$
|
(1,566,583)
|
Other capital expenditures
|
(14,658)
|
(28,422)
|
(73,693)
|
(103,459)
|
Free cash flow
|
151,912
|
(15,369)
|
140,650
|
(136,463)
|
Dividends paid
|
(21,579)
|
(17,205)
|
(81,709)
|
(55,243)
|
Free cash flow after dividend
|
$
|
130,333
|
$
|
(32,574)
|
$
|
58,941
|
$
|
(191,706)
Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow from operations, free cash flow and free cash flow aver dividend as means of measuring our ability to fund our capital program and dividends, without fluctuations caused by changes in current assets and liabilities, which are included in the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for the same reason, and that they are also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.
PROVED RESERVES
|
Gas
|
Oil
|
NGL
|
Total
|
December 31, 2018
|
1,591,321
|
146,538
|
179,436
|
591,195
|
Revisions of previous estimates
|
(180,632)
|
(8,516)
|
(12,038)
|
(50,661)
|
Extensions and discoveries
|
247,406
|
41,193
|
36,834
|
119,261
|
Purchases of reserves
|
129,435
|
22,628
|
18,818
|
63,019
|
Production
|
(251,567)
|
(31,463)
|
(28,254)
|
(101,645)
|
Sales of reserves
|
(3,818)
|
(610)
|
(328)
|
(1,574)
|
December 31, 2019
|
1,532,145
|
169,770
|
194,468
|
619,595
|
Proved developed reserves:
|
December 31, 2018
|
1,398,729
|
116,339
|
151,566
|
501,027
|
December 31, 2019
|
1,358,329
|
138,783
|
166,552
|
531,722
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Standardized Measure ($ in millions)
|
3,629
|
4,015
|
(10)
|
%
|
Pre-tax PV-10 ($ in millions) *
|
3,948
|
4,739
|
(17)
|
%
|
Average prices used in Standardized Measure
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Gas ($ per Mcf)
|
2.58
|
3.10
|
(17)
|
%
|
Oil ($ per Bbl)
|
55.67
|
65.56
|
(15)
|
%
|
NGL ($ per Bbl)
|
13.27
|
21.03
|
(37)
|
%
* Pre-tax PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax PV-10 is comparable to the standardized measure, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax PV-10 is computed on the same basis as the standardized measure but without deducting future income taxes. As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, Cimarex's discounted future income taxes were $319.4 million and $724.0 million, respectively. Cimarex's standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows was $3,629.0 million at year-end 2019 and $4,015.2 million at year-end 2018. Management uses pre-tax PV-10 as one measure of the value of the company's proved reserves and to compare relative values of proved reserves to other exploration and production companies without regard to income taxes. Management believes pre-tax PV-10 is a useful measure for comparison of proved reserve values among companies because, unlike standardized measure, it excludes future income taxes that often depend on the unique income tax characteristics of the owner of the reserves rather than on the nature, location and quality of the reserves themselves. Management further believes that professional research analysts and rating agencies use pre-tax PV-10 in similar ways. However, pre-tax PV-10 is not a substitute for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows. Cimarex's pre-tax PV-10 and the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows do not purport to present the fair value of its oil and natural gas reserves.
PROVED RESERVES BY REGION
|
Gas
(MMcf)
|
Oil
(MBbls)
|
NGL
(MBbls)
|
Total
(MBOE)
|
Permian Basin
|
870,208
|
147,662
|
130,007
|
422,703
|
Mid-Continent
|
660,161
|
21,848
|
64,377
|
196,252
|
Other
|
1,776
|
260
|
84
|
640
|
1,532,145
|
169,770
|
194,468
|
619,595
|
OIL AND GAS CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURES
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands)
|
Acquisitions:
|
Proved
|
$
|
(723)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
695,450
|
$
|
62
|
Unproved
|
3,908
|
13,965
|
1,025,376
|
26,216
|
3,185
|
13,965
|
1,720,826
|
26,278
|
Exploration and development:
|
Land and seismic
|
17,719
|
6,764
|
60,175
|
82,791
|
Exploration and development
|
234,603
|
373,555
|
1,181,605
|
1,487,453
|
252,322
|
380,319
|
1,241,780
|
1,570,244
|
Property sales including purchase price adjustments
|
1,829
|
(7,285)
|
(35,320)
|
(581,799)
|
$
|
257,336
|
$
|
386,999
|
$
|
2,927,286
|
$
|
1,014,723
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands, except per share information)
|
Revenues:
|
Oil sales
|
$
|
464,044
|
$
|
362,411
|
$
|
1,660,210
|
$
|
1,398,813
|
Gas and NGL sales
|
182,269
|
252,825
|
661,711
|
898,832
|
Gas gathering and other
|
10,931
|
8,885
|
41,048
|
41,372
|
657,244
|
624,121
|
2,362,969
|
2,339,017
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Impairment of oil and gas properties
|
618,693
|
—
|
618,693
|
—
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion
|
252,637
|
180,060
|
890,759
|
597,615
|
Production
|
82,722
|
67,271
|
339,941
|
296,189
|
Transportation, processing, and other operating
|
64,780
|
55,535
|
238,259
|
211,463
|
Gas gathering and other
|
6,279
|
9,738
|
23,294
|
28,327
|
Taxes other than income
|
43,353
|
38,620
|
148,953
|
125,169
|
General and administrative
|
26,349
|
13,635
|
95,843
|
77,843
|
Stock compensation
|
6,394
|
6,633
|
26,398
|
22,895
|
Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net
|
40,901
|
(157,505)
|
76,850
|
(85,959)
|
Other operating expense, net
|
248
|
3,037
|
19,305
|
18,507
|
1,142,356
|
217,024
|
2,478,295
|
1,292,049
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(485,112)
|
407,097
|
(115,326)
|
1,046,968
|
Other (income) and expense:
|
Interest expense
|
23,721
|
17,387
|
93,386
|
68,224
|
Capitalized interest
|
(14,421)
|
(5,738)
|
(56,232)
|
(20,855)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
4,250
|
—
|
Other, net
|
(1,193)
|
(8,192)
|
(5,741)
|
(22,908)
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
(493,219)
|
403,640
|
(150,989)
|
1,022,507
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(109,128)
|
87,458
|
(26,370)
|
230,656
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(384,091)
|
$
|
316,182
|
$
|
(124,619)
|
$
|
791,851
|
Earnings (loss) per share to common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(3.87)
|
$
|
3.32
|
$
|
(1.33)
|
$
|
8.32
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(3.87)
|
$
|
3.32
|
$
|
(1.33)
|
$
|
8.32
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.80
|
$
|
0.68
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
99,789
|
93,897
|
98,789
|
93,793
|
Diluted
|
99,789
|
93,915
|
98,789
|
93,820
|
Comprehensive income (loss):
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(384,091)
|
$
|
316,182
|
$
|
(124,619)
|
$
|
791,851
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Change in fair value of investments, net of tax
|
(10)
|
(1,985)
|
(755)
|
(1,444)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
(384,101)
|
$
|
314,197
|
$
|
(125,374)
|
$
|
790,407
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(384,091)
|
$
|
316,182
|
$
|
(124,619)
|
$
|
791,851
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
|
provided by operating activities:
|
Impairment of oil and gas properties
|
618,693
|
—
|
618,693
|
—
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion
|
252,637
|
180,060
|
890,759
|
597,615
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(109,660)
|
90,465
|
(26,902)
|
233,280
|
Stock compensation
|
6,394
|
6,633
|
26,398
|
22,895
|
Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net
|
40,901
|
(157,505)
|
76,850
|
(85,959)
|
Settlements on derivative instruments
|
(12,013)
|
(4,011)
|
(13,131)
|
(24,429)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
4,250
|
—
|
Changes in non-current assets and liabilities
|
(167)
|
(535)
|
(2,797)
|
(1,779)
|
Other, net
|
3,293
|
(3,137)
|
14,639
|
105
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(15,055)
|
17,193
|
65,128
|
5,421
|
Other current assets
|
(2,879)
|
(6,378)
|
(739)
|
(1,957)
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
(38,244)
|
(45,786)
|
(184,563)
|
13,951
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
359,809
|
393,181
|
1,343,966
|
1,550,994
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Oil and gas capital expenditures
|
(249,417)
|
(415,099)
|
(1,249,797)
|
(1,566,583)
|
Acquisition of Resolute Energy, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
—
|
(284,441)
|
—
|
Sales of oil and gas assets
|
398
|
7,285
|
28,945
|
580,652
|
Sales of other assets
|
245
|
2,782
|
1,104
|
3,772
|
Other capital expenditures
|
(14,658)
|
(28,422)
|
(73,693)
|
(103,459)
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
(263,432)
|
(433,454)
|
(1,577,882)
|
(1,085,618)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Borrowings of long-term debt
|
380,000
|
—
|
2,619,310
|
—
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(380,000)
|
—
|
(2,990,000)
|
—
|
Financing, underwriting, and debt redemption fees
|
—
|
(100)
|
(11,798)
|
(100)
|
Finance lease payments
|
(1,138)
|
—
|
(3,869)
|
—
|
Dividends paid
|
(21,579)
|
(17,205)
|
(81,709)
|
(55,243)
|
Employee withholding taxes paid upon the net settlement of equity-classified stock awards
|
(2,823)
|
(5,732)
|
(5,229)
|
(12,142)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
—
|
30
|
1,267
|
2,241
|
Net cash used by financing activities
|
(25,540)
|
(23,007)
|
(472,028)
|
(65,244)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
70,837
|
(63,280)
|
(705,944)
|
400,132
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
23,885
|
863,946
|
800,666
|
400,534
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
94,722
|
$
|
800,666
|
$
|
94,722
|
$
|
800,666
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
94,722
|
$
|
800,666
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
448,584
|
454,200
|
Oil and gas well equipment and supplies
|
47,893
|
55,553
|
Derivative instruments
|
17,944
|
101,939
|
Other current assets
|
12,343
|
11,781
|
Total current assets
|
621,486
|
1,424,139
|
Oil and gas properties at cost, using the full cost method of accounting:
|
Proved properties
|
20,678,334
|
18,566,757
|
Unproved properties and properties under development, not being amortized
|
1,255,908
|
436,325
|
21,934,242
|
19,003,082
|
Less – accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment
|
(16,723,544)
|
(15,287,752)
|
Net oil and gas properties
|
5,210,698
|
3,715,330
|
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $389,458 and $324,631, respectively
|
519,291
|
257,686
|
Goodwill
|
716,865
|
620,232
|
Derivative instruments
|
580
|
9,246
|
Other assets
|
71,109
|
35,451
|
$
|
7,140,029
|
$
|
6,062,084
|
Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
49,020
|
$
|
106,814
|
Accrued liabilities
|
418,978
|
379,455
|
Derivative instruments
|
16,681
|
27,627
|
Revenue payable
|
207,939
|
194,811
|
Operating leases
|
66,003
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
758,621
|
708,707
|
Long-term debt:
|
Principal
|
2,000,000
|
1,500,000
|
Less – unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts
|
(14,754)
|
(11,446)
|
Long-term debt, net
|
1,985,246
|
1,488,554
|
Deferred income taxes
|
338,424
|
334,473
|
Derivative instruments
|
1,018
|
2,267
|
Operating leases
|
184,172
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
214,787
|
198,297
|
Total liabilities
|
3,482,268
|
2,732,298
|
Redeemable preferred stock - 8.125% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 62,500 shares authorized and issued and no shares authorized and issued, respectively
|
81,620
|
—
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 102,144,577 and 95,755,797 shares issued, respectively
|
1,021
|
958
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
3,243,325
|
2,785,188
|
Retained earnings
|
331,795
|
542,885
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
—
|
755
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,576,141
|
3,329,786
|
$
|
7,140,029
|
$
|
6,062,084
SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.
