Cimarex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Cimarex Energy Co.

Aug 05, 2019

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2019 

  • Daily production averaged 274.8 MBOE; oil production averaged 83,430 barrels per day
  • 3Q oil production expected to be 85.0- 91.0 MBO/d; up 5.5 percent sequentially
  • 2019 oil production expected to grow 23-29 percent; led by the Permian region
  • 2019 capital guidance unchanged

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported second quarter 2019 net income of $109.3 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to $141.0 million, or $1.48 per share, in the same period a year ago.  Second quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $83.0 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to second quarter 2018 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $151.9 million, or $1.59 per share1.  Net cash provided by operating activities was $414.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $321.2 million in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $336.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $349.5 million in the second quarter a year ago1.

Total company production volumes for the quarter averaged 274.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day.  Oil production averaged 83,430 barrels (bbls) per day, up 35 percent from the same period a year ago and up five percent sequentially.

Realized product prices were down in the second quarter as compared to the same quarter a year ago.  Realized oil prices averaged $54.24 per barrel, down 11 percent from the $60.99 per barrel received in the second quarter of 2018.  Realized natural gas prices averaged $0.50 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), down 70 percent from the second quarter 2018 average of $1.65 per Mcf.  NGL prices averaged $13.08 per barrel, down 41 percent from the $22.29 per barrel received in the second quarter of 2018. See footnotes to the Average Realized Prices by Region table below for ASC 606 impact on realized prices.

Natural gas prices were negatively impacted by local price differentials. Cimarex's average differential to Henry Hub on its Permian natural gas production was $3.10 per Mcf in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.31 per Mcf in the second quarter of 2018 and $1.91 in the first quarter of 2019. In the Mid-Continent region, the company's average differential to Henry Hub was $0.86 per Mcf versus $1.03 per Mcf in the second quarter of 2018 and $0.46 in the first quarter of 2019.   Our realized Permian oil differential to WTI Cushing improved and averaged $5.80 per barrel in the quarter, compared to $8.05 per barrel in the second quarter of 2018 and $6.90 per barrel in the first quarter of 2019.

Cimarex invested $325 million in exploration and development (E&D) during the second quarter, of which $265 million is attributable to drilling and completion activities. Cimarex invested $22 million in midstream assets during the quarter.  Second quarter investments were funded with cash flow from operating activities. Total debt at June 30, 2019 consisted of $2.0 billion of long-term notes.  Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $19 million.  Debt was 35 percent of total capitalization2.

2019 Outlook
Third quarter 2019 production volumes are expected to average 265 - 279 MBOE per day.  Oil volumes estimated to average 85.0 - 91.0 MBbls per day in the third quarter, up 5.5 percent sequentially at the  midpoint.  Total 2019 daily production volumes are now expected to average 263 - 272 MBOE per day, with annual oil volumes estimated to average 83.0 - 87.0 MBbls per day.

Estimated 2019 exploration and development investment is $1.35 – 1.45 billion, unchanged from guidance given in February. Midstream investments are estimated to total approximately $70 million in 2019.

Expenses per BOE of production for 2019 are estimated to be:

Production expense

$3.30 - 3.65

Transportation, processing and other expense

1.80 - 2.20

DD&A and ARO accretion

7.75 - 8.75

General and administrative expense

0.95 - 1.20

Taxes other than income (% of oil and gas revenue)

  6.5 - 7.5%

Operations Update
Cimarex invested $325 million in E&D during the second quarter, 83 percent in the Permian Basin and 17 percent in the Mid-Continent.  Cimarex brought 110 gross (40 net) wells on production during the quarter.  At June 30, 99 gross (24 net) wells were waiting on completion.  Cimarex currently is operating eight drilling rigs.

WELLS BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BY REGION











Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018









Gross wells







Permian Basin

44

32

56

49

Mid-Continent

66

57

92

94


110

89

148

143

Net wells







Permian Basin

32

13

37

22

Mid-Continent

8

10

11

16


40

23

48

38

Permian Region
Production from the Permian region averaged 188,703 BOE per day in the second quarter, a 55 percent increase from second quarter 2018.  Oil volumes averaged 70,669 barrels per day, a 45 percent increase from second quarter 2018 and up nine percent sequentially.

Cimarex completed 44 gross (32 net) wells in the Permian region during the second quarter.  There were 44 gross (20 net) wells waiting on completion at June 30.  Cimarex currently is operating eight drilling rigs and two completion crews in the region.

Mid-Continent Region
Production from the Mid-Continent averaged 85,696 BOE per day for the second quarter, down four percent from second quarter 2018 and down five percent sequentially.

During the second quarter, Cimarex completed 66 gross (8 net) wells in the Mid-Continent region.  At the end of the quarter, 55 gross (4 net) wells were waiting on completion.  Cimarex is not currently operating a drilling rig or completion crew in the Mid-Continent.

Production by Region
Cimarex's average daily production and commodity price by region is summarized below:

DAILY PRODUCTION BY REGION











Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018









Permian Basin







Gas (MMcf)

379.3

240.5

360.1

239.2

Oil (Bbls)

70,669

48,797

67,835

49,318

NGL (Bbls)

54,813

32,865

50,567

28,817

Total Equivalent (BOE)

188,703

121,744

178,413

118,002









Mid-Continent







Gas (MMcf)

285.5

297.0

291.3

296.2

Oil (Bbls)

12,623

12,473

13,419

13,841

NGL (Bbls)

25,496

26,894

26,060

26,927

Total Equivalent (BOE)

85,696

88,864

88,028

90,142









Total Company







Gas (MMcf)

665.8

539.5

652.5

537.1

Oil (Bbls)

83,430

61,651

81,433

63,422

NGL (Bbls)

80,362

59,857

76,680

55,810

Total Equivalent (BOE)

274,767

211,424

266,868

208,752


AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION











Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018









Permian Basin







Gas ($ per Mcf) (1)

(0.46)

1.49

0.34

1.86

Oil ($ per Bbl)

54.02

59.83

51.15

59.79

NGL ($ per Bbl) (2)

11.97

22.80

13.72

21.93









Mid-Continent







Gas ($ per Mcf) (3)

1.78

1.77

2.24

2.04

Oil ($ per Bbl)

55.43

65.70

54.01

62.87

NGL ($ per Bbl) (4)

15.47

21.66

16.51

20.67









Total Company







Gas ($ per Mcf) (5)

0.50

1.65

1.19

1.96

Oil ($ per Bbl)

54.24

60.99

51.64

60.45

NGL ($ per Bbl) (6)

13.08

22.29

14.67

21.32

______________________________________

(1)

The average realized gas price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.40 per Mcf, $0.13 per Mcf, $0.34 per Mcf, and $0.11 per Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


(2)

The average realized NGL price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $1.77 per barrel, $1.01 per barrel, $1.79 per barrel, and $1.69 per barrel for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


(3)

The average realized gas price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.04 per Mcf, $0.04 per Mcf, $0.04 per Mcf, and $0.04 per Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


(4)

The average realized NGL price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.25 per barrel, $0.28 per barrel, $0.32 per barrel, and $1.34 per barrel for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


(5)

The average realized gas price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.25 per Mcf, $0.08 per Mcf, $0.21 per Mcf, and $0.07 per Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


(6)

The average realized NGL price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $1.29 per barrel, $0.68 per barrel, $1.29 per barrel, and $1.52 per barrel for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Other
Cimarex received cash settlements of $21.2 million related to its gas hedges during the quarter.  Settlement of oil hedges resulted in a cash payment of $14.9 million.

The following table summarizes the company's current open hedge positions:

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20













Gas Collars:

PEPL(3)











Volume (MMBtu/d)

140,000

110,000

80,000

50,000

20,000

20,000

Wtd Avg Floor

$

1.93

$

1.92

$

1.93

$

1.91

$

1.85

$

1.85

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$

2.32

$

2.36

$

2.36

$

2.28

$

2.31

$

2.31














El Paso Perm(3)











Volume (MMBtu/d)

90,000

60,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

20,000

Wtd Avg Floor

$

1.46

$

1.38

$

1.40

$

1.40

$

1.35

$

1.35

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$

1.76

$

1.71

$

1.79

$

1.82

$

1.66

$

1.66














Waha (3)











Volume (MMBtu/d)

60,000

60,000

50,000

30,000



Wtd Avg Floor

$

1.48

$

1.48

$

1.50

$

1.57

$


$


Wtd Avg Ceiling

$

1.82

$

1.82

$

1.87

$

1.97

$


$














Oil Collars:

WTI(4)











Volume (Bbl/d)

40,000

32,000

24,000

16,000

8,000

8,000

Wtd Avg Floor

$

53.85

$

54.81

$

54.08

$

51.13

$

50.00

$

50.00

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$

67.44

$

67.75

$

67.65

$

63.56

$

62.80

$

62.80













Oil Basis Swaps:

WTI Midland(5)











Volume (Bbl/d)

35,500

35,500

23,000

15,000

8,000

8,000

Wtd Avg Differential

$

(7.36)

$

(6.32)

$

0.16

$

0.19

$

0.71

$

0.71













Oil Swaps:

WTI(4)











Volume (Bbl/d)

5,000

5,000





Wtd Avg Fixed

$

64.54

$

64.54

$


$


$


$














Gas Swaps:

Henry Hub(6)











Volume (MMBtu/d)

35,000

35,000





Wtd Avg Fixed

$

3.00

$

3.00

$


$


$


$














Sold Oil Calls:

WTI(4)











Volume (Bbl/d)

3,670

3,670





Wtd Avg Ceiling

$

64.36

$

64.36

$


$


$


$

Conference call and webcast
Cimarex will host a conference call tomorrow, August 6, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. MDT).  The call will be webcast and accessible on the Cimarex website at www.cimarex.com.  To join the live, interactive call, please dial 866-367-3053 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (callers in Canada dial 855-669-9657 and international callers dial 412-902-4216).

A replay will be available on the company's website.

Investor Presentation
For more details on Cimarex's second quarter 2019 results, please refer to the company's investor presentation available at www.cimarex.com.

About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. In particular, the "2019 Outlook" contains projections for certain 2019 operational and financial metrics.  These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties.  Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a list of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company including among other things: oil, NGL and natural gas price levels and volatility; local commodity price differentials; derivative and hedging activities; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; our ability to successfully integrate the business of the recently acquired Resolute Energy Corporation; compliance with environmental and other regulations; costs and availability of third party facilities for gathering, processing, refining and transportation; risks associated with operating in one major geographic area; environmental liabilities; the ability to receive drilling and other permits and rights-of-way in a timely manner; development drilling and testing results; declines in the values of our oil and gas properties resulting in impairments; the potential for production decline rates to be greater than expected; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; regulatory approvals, including regulatory restrictions on federal lands; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions and disposal of produced water; unexpected future capital expenditures; economic and competitive conditions; the availability and cost of capital; the ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; changes in estimates of proved reserves; the success of the company's risk management activities; title to properties; litigation; the ability to complete property sales or other transactions; the effectiveness of controls over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.

______________________________________


1

Adjusted net income and adjusted cash flow from operations are non-GAAP financial measures.  See below for reconciliations of the related GAAP amounts.


2

Debt to total capitalization is calculated by dividing the sum of (i) the principal amount of senior notes and (ii) redeemable preferred stock by the sum of (x) the principal amount of senior notes, (y) redeemable preferred stock, and (z) total stockholders' equity.


3

PEPL refers to Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Tex/OK Mid-Continent index, El Paso Perm refers to El Paso Permian Basin index, and Waha refers to West Texas (Waha) Index, all as quoted in Platt's Inside FERC.


4

WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate oil price as quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange.


5

Index price on basis swaps is WTI NYMEX less the weighted average WTI Midland differential, as quoted by Argus Americas Crude.


6

Henry Hub (located in So. Louisiana) is the official location for futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

The following reconciles net income as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share data)








Net income

$

109,309

$

140,997

$

135,625

$

327,315

Mark-to-market (gain) loss on open derivative positions

(34,531)

14,169

71,870

(2,379)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt





4,250


Acquisition related costs

74



8,391


Tax impact

8,166

(3,259)

(20,029)

552

Adjusted net income

$

83,018

$

151,907

$

200,107

$

325,488

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.07

$

1.48

$

1.34

$

3.44

Adjusted diluted earnings per share*

$

0.82

$

1.59

$

2.01

$

3.41








Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:






Adjusted diluted**

101,448

95,428

99,592

95,451

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these items affect the comparability of operating results. The company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful adjunct to GAAP measures because:




a)

Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the company's operating performance between periods and to compare the company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies.

b)

Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts.



* Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share under GAAP.



** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive effects of outstanding stock options.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

The following table provides a reconciliation from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

413,992

$

321,246

$

664,083

$

704,339

Change in operating assets and liabilities

(77,630)

28,265

23,341

12,406








Adjusted cash flow from operations

$

336,362

$

349,511

$

687,424

$

716,745

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted cash flow from operations as a means of measuring our ability to fund our capital program and dividends, without fluctuations caused by changes in current assets and liabilities, which are included in the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors for the same reason, and that it is also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

OIL AND GAS CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURES







Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands)

Acquisitions:






Proved

$

1,200

$



$

693,800

$

62

Unproved

1,000

77

1,051,782

2,236

2,200

77

1,745,582

2,298








Exploration and development:






Land and seismic

$

14,552

$

10,327

$

24,079

$

20,424

Exploration and development

310,428

365,097

668,919

668,469

324,980

375,424

692,998

688,893








Property sales:






Proved

$

(22,058)

$

(4,577)

$

(18,028)

$

(29,541)

Unproved

(6,253)

(441)

(9,754)

(5,301)

(28,311)

(5,018)

(27,782)

(34,842)









$

298,869

$

370,483

$

2,410,798

$

656,349

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)









Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share information)

Revenues:






Oil sales

$

411,766

$

342,184

$

761,072

$

693,907

Gas and NGL sales

126,044

202,202

343,959

405,920

Gas gathering and other

8,653

11,888

18,389

23,581

546,463

556,274

1,123,420

1,123,408

Costs and expenses:






Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

215,484

145,441

407,950

279,360

Production

87,726

79,215

164,959

150,486

Transportation, processing, and other operating

48,331

51,933

101,939

97,098

Gas gathering and other

13,605

9,467

25,925

19,290

Taxes other than income

41,033

27,930

74,727

58,118

General and administrative

24,911

19,739

53,995

43,060

Stock compensation

6,494

3,095

13,207

9,825

(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net

(40,768)

21,699

74,684

17,540

Other operating expense, net

590

5,252

8,916

5,455

397,406

363,771

926,302

680,232








Operating income

149,057

192,503

197,118

443,176








Other (income) and expense:






Interest expense

24,674

16,895

45,079

33,678

Capitalized interest

(16,805)

(4,850)

(25,547)

(9,660)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt





4,250


Other, net

(2,167)

(2,605)

(4,408)

(7,172)








Income before income tax

143,355

183,063

177,744

426,330

Income tax expense

34,046

42,066

42,119

99,015

Net income

$

109,309

$

140,997

$

135,625

$

327,315








Earnings per share to common stockholders:






Basic

$

1.07

$

1.48

$

1.34

$

3.44

Diluted

$

1.07

$

1.48

$

1.34

$

3.44








Dividends declared per share

$

0.20

$

0.16

$

0.40

$

0.32








Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:






Basic

99,658

93,728

97,800

93,713

Diluted

99,665

93,759

97,809

93,748








Comprehensive income:






Net income

$

109,309

$

140,997

$

135,625

$

327,315

Other comprehensive income:






Change in fair value of investments, net of tax of $89, $57, $428 and $1, respectively

304

192

1,453

2

Total comprehensive income

$

109,613

$

141,189

$

137,078

$

327,317

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)









Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019