Cimarex Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $259 million

Generated $139 million of free cash flow after dividend (Non-GAAP)

Invested $83 million in the quarter

Oil production averaged 71,600 barrels per day

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported a third quarter 2020 net loss of $292.7 million, or $2.94 per share, compared to net income of $123.8 million, or $1.21 per share, in the same period a year ago. Third quarter results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to the impairment of oil and gas properties. Third quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $52.4 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to third quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $96.0 million, or $0.94 per share1. Net cash provided by operating activities was $259.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $320.1 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $236.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $360.7 million in the third quarter a year ago1.

Oil production averaged 71.6 thousand barrels (MBbls) per day. Total company production volumes for the quarter averaged 249.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day.

Realized oil prices averaged $37.94 per barrel, up 94 percent from $19.57 in the previous quarter but down 28 percent from the $52.71 per barrel received in the third quarter of 2019. Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.14 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), up 25 percent sequentially from $0.91 per Mcf and up 30 percent from the third quarter 2019 average of $0.88 per Mcf. NGL prices averaged $10.89 per barrel, up 45 percent from $7.52 per barrel in the second quarter of 2020 and up one percent from the $10.80 barrel received in the third quarter of 2019.

Cimarex's realized oil price was a negative differential to WTI of $2.99 per barrel in the quarter down from $8.28 per barrel in the previous quarter, with a negative oil price differential in the Permian of $2.71 per barrel in the third quarter, down sequentially from $8.12 per barrel. The company realized a negative differential to Henry Hub on its Permian natural gas production of $1.15 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.83 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.09 in the second quarter of 2020. In the Mid-Continent region, the company's average negative differential to Henry Hub was $0.31 per Mcf versus $0.66 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2019 and $0.31 per Mcf in the second quarter of 2020.

Cimarex invested a total of $83 million during the quarter, of which $52 million was attributable to drilling and completion activities and $3 million to saltwater disposal assets. Third quarter investments were funded with cash flow from operating activities. Total debt at September 30, 2020 consisted of $2.0 billion of long-term notes, with no debt maturities until 2024. Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $273 million at quarter end.

The company has reduced staff by 20 percent year to date through a combination of an Early Retirement Program (ERIP), further staff reductions completed in the third quarter, and attrition. Cimarex has incurred $31 million in severance expenses year to date, of which $15 million was expensed in the third quarter. Cost savings are expected to total $40-50 million annually, beginning in 2021.

Outlook

Improved oil prices in the third quarter allowed Cimarex to resume activity. We are currently running four drilling rigs in the Permian basin and have had two completion crews working since September 1. Cimarex continues to expect capital investment for the year to total approximately $600 million, as stated in guidance given in August.

Fourth quarter 2020 production volumes are expected to average 215 - 235 MBOE per day, with oil volumes estimated to average 62.5 - 68.5 MBbls per day. Total 2020 daily production volumes are expected to average 250 - 255 MBOE per day, with annual oil volumes estimated to average 75.5 - 77.5 MBbls per day.

Expenses per BOE of production for 2020 are estimated to be:



Production expense $2.90 - $3.10

Transportation, processing and other expense 2.10 - 2.40

DD&A and ARO accretion 7.50 - 8.00

General and administrative expense 1.00 - 1.10

Taxes other than income (% of oil and gas revenue) 5.0% - 7.0%

Operations Update

Cimarex invested $83 million during the third quarter, with 95 percent invested in the Permian Basin and 5 percent in the Mid-Continent. Cimarex brought 11 gross (1.4 net) wells on production during the quarter. At September 30, 74 gross (39.0 net) wells were waiting on completion.

WELLS BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BY REGION





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Gross wells























Permian Basin

7

44

59

100 Mid-Continent

4

52

43

144



11

96

102

244 Net wells















Permian Basin

1.4

16.1

32.3

53.0 Mid-Continent

nil

5.4

1.7

16.1



1.4

21.5

34.0

69.1

Permian Region

Production from the Permian region averaged 180.3 MBOE per day in the third quarter, a nine percent decrease from third quarter 2019. Oil volumes averaged 62.9 MBbls per day, a 16 percent decrease from third quarter 2019 and down nine percent sequentially.

Cimarex brought 7 gross (1.4 net) wells on production in the Permian region during the third quarter. There were 51 gross (38.7 net) wells waiting on completion at September 30. Cimarex currently is operating four drilling rigs and two completion crews in the region.

Mid-Continent Region

Production from the Mid-Continent averaged 68.8 MBOE per day for the third quarter, down 22 percent from third quarter 2019 and in line with the previous quarter.

During the third quarter, 4 gross (nil net) wells were brought on production in the Mid-Continent region. At the end of the quarter, 23 gross (0.3 net) wells were waiting on completion. Cimarex currently is not operating drilling rigs or completion crews in the Mid-Continent.

Cimarex's average daily production and commodity price by region is summarized below:

DAILY PRODUCTION BY REGION





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Permian Basin















Gas (MMcf)

380.2



422.9



415.6



381.2

Oil (Bbls)

62,930



74,819



70,415



70,188

NGL (Bbls)

53,971



53,311



50,079



51,492

Total Equivalent (MBOE)

180.3



198.6



189.8



185.2



















Mid-Continent















Gas (MMcf)

222.3



293.7



234.5



292.1

Oil (Bbls)

8,523



14,788



9,173



13,880

NGL (Bbls)

23,249



24,338



21,814



25,480

Total Equivalent (MBOE)

68.8



88.1



70.1



88.0



















Total Company















Gas (MMcf)

603.4



718.0



651.0



674.6

Oil (Bbls)

71,571



89,731



79,743



84,230

NGL (Bbls)

77,294



77,693



71,951



77,021

Total Equivalent (MBOE)

249.4



287.1



260.2



273.7





AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Permian Basin















Gas ($ per Mcf)

0.83



0.40



0.50



0.36

Oil ($ per Bbl)

38.22



52.69



34.46



51.70

NGL ($ per Bbl)

10.17



9.94



8.68



12.40



















Mid-Continent















Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.67



1.57



1.48



2.01

Oil ($ per Bbl)

35.87



52.73



33.09



53.55

NGL ($ per Bbl)

12.59



12.69



11.38



15.28



















Total Company















Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.14



0.88



0.85



1.08

Oil ($ per Bbl)

37.94



52.71



34.31



52.02

NGL ($ per Bbl)

10.89



10.80



9.50



13.36



Other

Cimarex received cash settlements of $10.8 million related to its oil hedges during the quarter. Settlement of gas hedges resulted in cash receipts of $2.8 million .

The following table summarizes the company's current open hedge positions:







4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22































Gas Collars: PEPL (2)





























Volume (MMBtu/d)

100,000



100,000



100,000



90,000



90,000



60,000



20,000



Wtd Avg Floor

$ 1.78



$ 1.83



$ 1.89



$ 2.00



$ 2.00



$ 2.13



$ 2.40



Wtd Avg Ceiling

$ 2.21



$ 2.23



$ 2.28



$ 2.42



$ 2.42



$ 2.55



$ 2.86



































El Paso Perm (2)





























Volume (MMBtu/d)

70,000



70,000



80,000



70,000



70,000



40,000



20,000



Wtd Avg Floor

$ 1.36



$ 1.50



$ 1.62



$ 1.86



$ 1.86



$ 2.13



$ 2.40



Wtd Avg Ceiling

$ 1.64



$ 1.79



$ 1.92



$ 2.22



$ 2.22



$ 2.53



$ 2.88



































Waha (2)





























Volume (MMBtu/d)

70,000



90,000



100,000



90,000



90,000



60,000



20,000



Wtd Avg Floor

$ 1.43



$ 1.52



$ 1.61



$ 1.82



$ 1.82



$ 1.98



$ 2.40



Wtd Avg Ceiling

$ 1.73



$ 1.83



$ 1.93



$ 2.17



$ 2.17



$ 2.39



$ 2.86

































Oil Collars: WTI (3)





























Volume (Bbl/d)

41,000



40,000



34,000



25,000



25,000



11,000



4,000



Wtd Avg Floor

$ 40.91



$ 38.06



$ 34.62



$ 32.44



$ 32.44



$ 35.91



$ 37.50



Wtd Avg Ceiling

$ 49.84



$ 46.45



$ 43.28



$ 41.49



$ 41.49



$ 47.37



$ 51.04

































Oil Basis Swaps: WTI Midland (4)





























Volume (Bbl/d)

32,000



31,000



33,000



28,000



28,000



15,000



8,000



Wtd Avg Differential

$ 0.18



$ 0.03



$ (0.02)



$ (0.20)



$ (0.20)



$ 0.19



$ 0.25

































Oil Roll Differential Swaps: WTI (3)





























Volume (Bbl/d)

—



7,000



11,000



11,000



11,000



11,000



4,000



Wtd Avg Price

$ —



$ (0.24)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.20)



































































About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. In particular, the disclosures under the heading "Outlook" contain projections for certain 2020 operational and financial metrics. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a list of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company including among other things: oil, NGL and natural gas price levels and volatility, including those resulting from demand destruction from the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions to the availability of workers and contractors due to illness and stay at home orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions to gathering, pipeline, refining, transportation and other midstream and downstream activities, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions to supply chains and availability of critical equipment and supplies, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effectiveness of controls over financial reporting; declines in the values of our oil and gas properties resulting in impairments; impairments of goodwill; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials, which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance with environmental and other regulations, including new regulations that may result from a change in federal and state administrations and legislatures; regulatory approvals, including regulatory restrictions on federal lands which may be negatively impacted by a change in administration; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions and disposal of produced water, which may be negatively impacted by a change in administration; costs and availability of third party facilities for gathering, processing, refining and transportation; risks associated with concentration of operations in one major geographic area; environmental liabilities; the ability to receive drilling and other permits and rights-of-way in a timely manner, which may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 restrictions on regulatory personnel who process and approve those matters and by changes in federal and state administrations and legislatures; development drilling and testing results; the potential for production decline rates to be greater than expected; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; unexpected future capital expenditures; economic and competitive conditions; the availability and cost of capital; the ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; changes in estimates of proved reserves; derivative and hedging activities; the success of the company's risk management activities; title to properties; litigation; the ability to complete property sales or other transactions; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.

________________________________________

1 Adjusted net income and adjusted cash flow from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for reconciliations of the related GAAP amounts.



2 PEPL refers to Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Tex/OK Mid-Continent index, El Paso Perm refers to El Paso Permian Basin index, and Waha refers to West Texas (Waha) Index, all as quoted in Platt's Inside FERC.



3 WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate oil price as quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



4 Index price on basis swaps is WTI NYMEX less the weighted average WTI Midland differential, as quoted by Argus Americas Crude.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

The following reconciles net (loss) income as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(in thousands, except per share data)



















Net (loss) income $ (292,740)



$ 123,847



$ (1,992,169)



$ 259,472



Impairment of oil and gas properties (1) 351,029



—



1,625,878



—



Impairment of goodwill —



—



714,447



—



Mark-to-market loss (gain) on open derivative positions 79,281



(37,039)



83,281



34,831



Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



—



4,250



Acquisition related costs —



13



—



8,404



Asset retirement obligation —



—



2,800



—



Tax impact (2) (85,201)



9,146



(376,631)



(11,491)



Adjusted net income $ 52,369



$ 95,967



$ 57,606



$ 295,466



Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (2.94)



$ 1.21



$ (19.99)



$ 2.56



Adjusted diluted earnings per share* $ 0.51



$ 0.94



$ 0.56



$ 2.95





















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:















Adjusted diluted** 102,046



101,593



102,097



100,266





______________________________________

(1) An additional ceiling test impairment is anticipated in the fourth quarter. (2) Because the goodwill impairment is not deductible for tax purposes, the tax impact in the 2020 period is calculated using an effective tax rate determined by excluding goodwill from the effective tax rate calculation.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these items affect the comparability of operating results. The company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful adjunct to GAAP measures because:



a) Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the company's operating performance between periods and to compare the company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies. b) Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts.

* Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share under GAAP. ** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive effects of outstanding stock options.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, FREE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW AFTER DIVIDEND

The following table provides a reconciliation from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP), free cash flow (non-GAAP) and free cash flow after dividend (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 259,193



$ 320,074



$ 712,690



$ 984,157

Change in operating assets and liabilities (22,529)



40,655



(25,077)



63,996

















Adjusted cash flow from operations 236,664



360,729



687,613



1,048,153

















Oil and gas expenditures (70,811)



(286,250)



(482,141)



(999,225)

Other capital expenditures (1,913)



(18,894)



(39,965)



(59,035)

Change in capital accruals (1,343)



(2,787)



84,943



11,866

Free cash flow 162,597



52,798



250,450



1,759

















Dividends paid (23,684)



(21,483)



(68,893)



(60,130)

Free cash flow after dividend $ 138,913



$ 31,315



$ 181,557



$ (58,371)



Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow from operations, free cash flow and free cash flow after dividend as means of measuring our ability to fund our capital program and dividends, without fluctuations caused by changes in current assets and liabilities, which are included in the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for the same reason, and that they are also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

OIL AND GAS CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURES













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands) Acquisitions:













Proved $ —



$ 2,373



$ 7,250



$ 696,173

Unproved —



(30,314)



—



1,021,468



—



(27,941)



7,250



1,717,641

















Exploration and development:













Land and seismic 11,586



18,377



$ 37,626



$ 42,456

Exploration and development 68,963



278,083



375,357



947,002



80,549



296,460



412,983



989,458

















Property sales:













Proved (67,514)



(9,286)



$ (67,514)



$ (27,314)

Unproved —



(81)



(830)



(9,835)



(67,514)



(9,367)



(68,344)



(37,149)



















$ 13,035



$ 259,152



$ 351,889



$ 2,669,950



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(in thousands, except per share information) Revenues:















Oil sales

$ 249,826



$ 435,094



$ 749,623



$ 1,196,166

Gas and NGL sales

140,761



135,483



339,503



479,442

Gas gathering and other

11,072



11,728



34,746



30,117





401,659



582,305



1,123,872



1,705,725

Costs and expenses:















Impairment of oil and gas properties

351,029



—



1,625,878



—

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

159,626



230,172



576,051



638,122

Impairment of goodwill

—



—



714,447



—

Production

62,025



89,820



213,598



257,219

Transportation, processing, and other operating

53,130



59,797



161,334



173,479

Gas gathering and other

4,649



5,273



16,473



17,015

Taxes other than income

22,822



30,873



70,269



105,600

General and administrative

28,598



15,499



80,333



69,494

Stock compensation

9,738



6,797



22,879



20,004

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

65,607



(38,735)



(37,448)



35,949

Other operating expense, net

167



10,141



548



19,057





757,391



409,637



3,444,362



1,335,939



















Operating (loss) income

(355,732)



172,668



(2,320,490)



369,786



















Other (income) and expense:















Interest expense

23,361



24,586



69,589



69,665

Capitalized interest

(12,286)



(16,264)



(38,407)



(41,811)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



—



—



4,250

Other, net

(1,572)



(140)



1,053



(4,548)



















(Loss) income before income tax

(365,235)



164,486



(2,352,725)



342,230

Income tax (benefit) expense

(72,495)



40,639



(360,556)



82,758

Net (loss) income

$ (292,740)



$ 123,847



$ (1,992,169)



$ 259,472



















Earnings (loss) per share to common stockholders:















Basic

$ (2.94)



$ 1.21



$ (19.99)



$ 2.56

Diluted

$ (2.94)



$ 1.21



$ (19.99)



$ 2.56



















Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.22



$ 0.20



$ 0.66



$ 0.60



















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:















Basic

100,013



99,735



99,912



98,452

Diluted

100,013



99,735



99,912



98,458



















Comprehensive (loss) income:















Net (loss) income

$ (292,740)



$ 123,847



$ (1,992,169)



$ 259,472

Other comprehensive income:















Change in fair value of investments, net of tax of $0, ($648), $0 and ($220), respectively

—



(2,198)



—



(745)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$ (292,740)



$ 121,649



$ (1,992,169)



$ 258,727





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net (loss) income

$ (292,740)



$ 123,847



$ (1,992,169)



$ 259,472

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash















provided by operating activities:















Impairment of oil and gas properties

351,029



—



1,625,878



—

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

159,626



230,172



576,051



638,122

Impairment of goodwill

—



—



714,447



—

Deferred income taxes

(72,495)



40,639



(360,395)



82,758

Stock compensation

9,738



6,797



22,879



20,004

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

65,607



(38,735)



(37,448)



35,949

Settlements on derivative instruments

13,674



1,696



120,729



(1,118)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



—



—



4,250

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

886



783



2,488



2,285

Changes in non-current assets and liabilities

(949)



(5,379)



6,070



(2,630)

Other, net

2,288



909



9,083



9,061

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(24,662)



(37,509)



179,953



80,183

Other current assets

5,193



2,901



6,688



2,140

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

41,998



(6,047)



(161,564)



(146,319)

Net cash provided by operating activities

259,193



320,074



712,690



984,157

Cash flows from investing activities:















Acquisition of oil and gas properties

—



(2,373)



(7,250)



(285,596)

Oil and gas capital expenditures

(70,811)



(286,250)



(482,141)



(999,225)

Other capital expenditures

(1,913)



(18,894)



(39,965)



(59,035)

Sales of oil and gas assets

69,006



15,314



69,836



28,547

Sales of other assets

704



425



1,892



859

Net cash used by investing activities

(3,014)



(291,778)



(457,628)



(1,314,450)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Borrowings of long-term debt

11,000



529,000



172,000



2,239,310

Repayments of long-term debt

(11,000)



(529,000)



(172,000)



(2,610,000)

Financing, underwriting, and debt redemption fees

(9)



(7)



(1,566)



(11,798)

Finance lease payments

(1,055)



(1,176)



(3,863)



(2,731)

Dividends paid

(23,684)



(21,483)



(68,893)



(60,130)

Employee withholding taxes paid upon the net settlement of

equity-classified stock awards

(2,316)



(1,752)



(2,505)



(2,406)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

—



593



—



1,267

Net cash used by financing activities

(27,064)



(23,825)



(76,827)



(446,488)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

229,115



4,471



178,235



(776,781)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

43,842



19,414



94,722



800,666

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 272,957



$ 23,885



$ 272,957



$ 23,885



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)













September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets

(in thousands, except share and

per share information) Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 272,957



$ 94,722

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

269,440



448,584

Oil and gas well equipment and supplies

45,959



47,893

Derivative instruments

39,402



17,944

Other current assets

6,271



12,343

Total current assets

634,029



621,486

Oil and gas properties at cost, using the full cost method of accounting:







Proved properties

21,076,796



20,678,334

Unproved properties and properties under development, not being amortized

1,208,733



1,255,908





22,285,529



21,934,242

Less – accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment

(18,862,339)



(16,723,544)

Net oil and gas properties

3,423,190



5,210,698

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $439,968 and $389,458, respectively

457,010



519,291

Goodwill

—



716,865

Derivative instruments

952



580

Deferred income taxes

21,971



—

Other assets

68,818



71,109





$ 4,605,970



$ 7,140,029

Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 34,635



$ 49,020

Accrued liabilities

280,861



418,978

Derivative instruments

96,763



16,681

Revenue payable

123,705



207,939

Operating leases

59,989



66,003

Total current liabilities

595,953



758,621

Long-term debt principal

2,000,000



2,000,000

Less—unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts

(13,215)



(14,754)

Long-term debt, net

1,986,785



1,985,246

Deferred income taxes

—



338,424

Derivative instruments

26,048



1,018

Operating leases

144,755



184,172

Other liabilities

227,007



214,787

Total liabilities

2,980,548



3,482,268

Redeemable preferred stock - 8.125% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible

Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 62,500 shares authorized and issued

81,620



81,620











Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, 0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 101,970,811 and

102,144,577 shares issued, respectively

1,020



1,021

Additional paid-in capital

3,226,828



3,243,325

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(1,684,046)



331,795

Total stockholders' equity

1,543,802



3,576,141





$ 4,605,970



$ 7,140,029



