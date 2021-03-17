Cimarex to Present at Upcoming Conference

DENVER, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced that Tom Jorden, Chairman and CEO, will present at the 21st Annual Simmons Energy Conference. The presentation will begin at 1:30 PM MT (3:30 PM ET) on Tuesday, March 23.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.cimarex.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

