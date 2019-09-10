Cimarron Healthcare Capital acquires Infusion Management

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Management announced the completion of a majority recapitalization and growth equity capital raise with Cimarron Healthcare Capital (CHC). Infusion Management is the exclusive management services organization ("MSO") affiliated with Infusion for Health, the premier clinical provider of infusion therapy treatment for patients with multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune and immunodeficiency disorders in the greater Los Angeles area. CHC is a Salt Lake City-based private equity firm focused on healthcare investments in the lower middle market. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We started Infusion Management with a simple vision: to partner with infusion therapy clinicians in order to provide the highest quality, most convenient, and lowest cost treatments so patients can continue living their fullest lives," said Infusion Management CEO and Chief Compliance Officer Clara Kriger. "Infusion Management will now be in a position to leverage Cimarron's experience and capabilities to become the premier infusion therapy MSO servicing not only the greater Los Angeles market, but the entire West Coast. In a crowded landscape of sophisticated healthcare investors, Cimarron's experience, insights, and humility stood out and we are looking forward to working closely with them as we execute on our shared vision for growth."

Infusion for Health has also announced their partnership with Dr. Michael Tahery to operate as the Medical Director of Infusion for Health. Mrs. Kriger added, "We are excited to work alongside Dr. Tahery, and are certain that his knowledge and experience will be invaluable assets to the patients of Infusion for Health."

Said James Nadauld, Managing Partner at CHC, "Infusion Management and Infusion for Health continue to deliver significant growth through best-in-class customer experience to patients and referring physicians, and significant value to Payers as the lowest-cost venue of care. We could not have found better partners than Clara and her team as we work with Dr. Tahery and Infusion for Health to expand the practice."

About Infusion Management

Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Infusion Management is an infusion therapy MSO providing services to Infusion for Health, the premier provider of infusion treatment services to patients in the Los Angeles market. (www.infusionforhealth.com)

About CHC

Cimarron Healthcare Capital is a Salt Lake City-based private equity firm focused on healthcare investments in the lower middle-market. Cimarron's experienced investment team and industry domain expertise aligns its investment strategy with its portfolio companies' growth and expansion needs, creating an ecosystem designed to maximize value.

(www.cimarronhc.com)

Contact: Clay Andrus, candrus@cimarronhc.com

