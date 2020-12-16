Cimbria Capital Acquires Madeira Global to Expand ESG Fund Management Expertise

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimbria Capital ("Cimbria") today announced that it has agreed to acquire Madeira Global ("Madeira"), a leading environmental, social and governance ("ESG") advisory, analytics and reporting firm. With a decade of experience as a world-class ESG consultancy, Madeira has worked alongside some of the largest alternative fund managers, family offices and Fortune 100s to create a framework for ESG strategy and integration.

Madeira's unique approach to pre-investment screening and post-investment analytics was thoughtfully developed with balanced emphasis on both financial and non-financial performance. This acquisition further strengthens Cimbria's proficiency in the growing area of ESG while augmenting its investment diligence and management processes for the benefit of all stakeholders.

As part of the acquisition, Cimbria will welcome Madeira's co-founder and CEO Christina Alfonso as its ESG Senior Advisor. Alfonso is an impressive long-time thought-leader in the field of ESG, appearing in countless financial outlets including Institutional Investor, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this year, she served as contributing author to the Palgrave Macmillan publication "Values at Work: Sustainable Investing & ESG Reporting," having authored the chapter entitled "Private Equity and ESG Investing." During her tenure, she was recognized as a "Game Changer" by the U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce and as a "Women of Influence" by the New York Business Journal. In her role with Cimbria, Alfonso will help oversee ESG integration and serve as a direct advisor to the firm's investment committee and executive team.

"Under Ms. Alfonso's leadership, Madeira has been an invaluable contributor to the broad adoption of ESG as an industry standard," said Brian V. Iversen, Managing Partner of Cimbria. "The joining of Madeira's strong ESG capabilities with Cimbria's investment and value-add practices offers a sophisticated approach to risk mitigation and fiduciary responsibility that will serve to enhance the long-term value to our investors."

"Cimbria's leadership team truly understands the value of Madeira's approach to ESG investing and how to leverage its proprietary methodology at scale. We are thrilled to merge the depth of our knowledge and resources with their commitment to bringing the highest-quality sustainable investments to this ever-growing market," said Alfonso.

"Investment opportunities in the water industry and other resiliency-focused sectors have expanded exponentially in recent years, thanks in part to the rise in demand for ESG-related investments. However, only those private equity firms with domain-specific expertise and confirmed ESG professionalism will achieve the level of alpha generation, impact and accountability required for 21st-century limited partners," said Noah J. Sabich, Managing Director and head of Cimbria Capital's Acceleration Program. "With the addition of Ms. Alfonso and Madeira, Cimbria adds yet another level of principal investor acumen and skillset diversification that will enable us to deliver superior results well into the future."

Madeira Global is a leading advisory and analytics firm dedicated to environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and reporting. By utilizing a proprietary ESG evaluation and scoring framework, Madeira enables clients to satisfy increasing demand for transparency while supporting a more informed investment decision-making process.

Cimbria Capital is a private equity investment firm conducting growth capital and early-stage buyout investments focused on the water sectors in North America and the Nordics. Cimbria allocates capital to highly commercial and visionary companies and supports these businesses with managerial and operational expertise through its value-add Acceleration Program.

