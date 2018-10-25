Cimbria Capital and UNI-TROLL EUROPE Partner to Integrate Danish Trolley Tech Into U.S. Markets

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimbria Capital today announced its new partnership with UNI-TROLL EUROPE APS, a Danish company specializing in load-carrier trolley systems developed for use in automated warehouse systems and for transports by AGVs and the driverless trucks of the future. The partnership aims to integrate Uni-Troll into larger markets in search of new trolley solutions and to identify manufacturers and trolley pooling companies with interest in utilizing Uni-Troll's products in North America.

"We believe UNI-TROLL EUROPES's attention to high-performance trolleys with RFID tags are a perfect fit for North American sectors demanding digital and sustainable logistic solutions," stated Mr. Søren Bøgede Andersen, CEO of UNI-TROLL EUROPE. "Cimbria Capital's proven transatlantic integration services will help us streamline our transition into the substantial North American market."

UNI-TROLL EUROPE provides modular, digital integrated trolley solutions that are primed to revolutionize the international distribution of goods. The company's unique pool solution enables automated operations in all links of the supply chain, from production to point of delivery. The new trolley solution is also primed to generate outsize environmental and productivity gains to the end-users and companies that distribute their products.

"Cimbria Capital believes that high-quality trolley systems are required to meet the digital, sustainable and data-driven demands of North American agricultural and horticultural industries," said Mr. Brian V. Iversen, managing partner at Cimbria Capital. "Cimbria's team is excited to extend our subject-matter expertise and help UNI-TROLL EUROPE's engineered trolley solutions capture market share in these specialized sectors."

About UNI-TROLL EUROPE APS: UNI-TROLL EUROPE is a Denmark-based company specializing in design of patented load-carrier solutions for new trolley systems. The company's trolley models optimize logistics and add value to the user through universal new modular designs. The trolleys are used for multiple logistic purposes and operated in unity throughout the distribution chain to establish trolley pooling solutions worldwide. UNI-TROLL EUROPE is based in Tommerup, Denmark.

About CIMBRIA CAPITAL LLC: CIMBRIA CAPITAL is a private equity firm based in Texas and Wisconsin conducting early-stage buyout and growth capital investments in the water technology and agribusiness sectors in North America and Europe.

For more information on UNI-TROLL EUROPE APS or Cimbria Capital, please contact Noah Sabich at ns@cimbriacapital.com.

