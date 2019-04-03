Cimbria Capital Announces Emrah Ercan as Senior Advisor

HOUSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimbria Capital announced today the appointment of Emrah Ercan as Senior Advisor. Mr. Ercan joins Cimbria Capital as a Senior Advisor with the purpose of further strengthening the firm's expertise in the due diligence, acquisition, and expansion of digital water companies and technologies. He will serve as a potential board member for certain Cimbria portfolio companies. Mr. Ercan is the global director of digital solutions at SUEZ – Water Technologies & Solutions and is a member of the Company's innovation and digital board of directors. He joined SUEZ Water (formerly GE Water) in 2012 and he now brings to Cimbria extensive water commercialization leadership, connected product management, and IIoT business model proficiency to its global team.

Cimbria Capital

"Industrials are planning to integrate vast quantities of water software, data, and analytics solutions to digitally transform their operations over the next decade," said Brian V. Iversen, Managing Partner of Cimbria Capital. "Emrah's expertise in global business, digitization, and smart models will help Cimbria identify the companies that will benefit from major expenditures industrials have planned as they retool for an era of Industrial Internet and water efficiency."

"I am proud to join Cimbria as they provide the investment capital vital to help scale digital water solutions of the future," said Emrah Ercan, Senior Advisor of Cimbria Capital. "I am looking forward to applying my experience in water technology, industrial markets, and transatlantic commercialization to contribute to this team's exciting success in a promising investment sector."

Cimbria Capital is a private equity investment firm based in Houston, Texas and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm conducts growth capital and early stage buyout investments focused on the agribusiness and water sectors in North America and Europe. For more information on Cimbria Capital or Emrah Ercan, please contact Quinn Looper at ql@cimbriacapital.com, or visit www.cimbriacapital.com.

