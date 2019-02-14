Cimbria Capital Announces Industrial Water Tech Expert, Dr. Steve Gluck, as Operating Partner

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimbria Capital announced today the appointment of Dr. Steve Gluck as a new Operating Partner. Dr. Gluck joins Cimbria Capital with the purpose of expanding the firm's technical due diligence capacities and assessment for innovative water and wastewater technology. He serves as a direct advisor to Cimbria Capital's investment team and as a potential board member for certain Cimbria portfolio companies.

Dr. Gluck is a renowned scientific expert with deep experience in analytical chemistry and water technology assessment. After a 36-year career with Dow Chemical in Analytical Sciences, Environmental Technology and Water and Process Solutions division, he has been specializing the last 3 years in helping management teams seize new technologies and market growth in the water and wastewater sectors.

"Dr. Gluck has spent his career in research and in the industrial water-tech field and his distinct knowledge will perform an essential role in supporting our portfolio management for this largely untapped investment sector," said Brian V. Iversen, Managing Partner of Cimbria Capital. "He is highly complementary to Cimbria's focused practice of utilizing industry subject-matter experts to unlock value for investors."

"I am proud to join Cimbria Capital's growing team of private equity investors, senior advisors, and operating partners who have all spent their careers adding unique value to the water and agriculture sectors," said Dr. Steve Gluck, Operating Partner of Cimbria Capital.

Cimbria Capital is a private equity investment firm based in Houston, Texas and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm conducts growth capital and early stage buyout investments focused on the agribusiness and water sectors in North America and Europe.

For more information on Cimbria Capital or Dr. Steve Gluck, please contact Quinn Looper at ql@cimbriacapital.com, or visit www.cimbriacapital.com

