Cimbria Capital Announces Matt Boczkowski as Operating Partner

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimbria Capital announced today the appointment of former Suez Vice President, Matt Boczkowski, as Operating Partner. Mr. Boczkowski joined Cimbria Capital in an advisory role to strengthen the firm's expertise in the areas of commercialization, strategic positioning, expansion strategies, and management of companies operating in the Water Economy. He currently holds the position of Deputy CEO and CCO at Aquaporin in Copenhagen, Denmark, where his responsibilities include overseeing the management, commercial strategy and execution for the company.

Matt Boczkowski, Operating Partner of Cimbria Capital

Prior to his current role, Mr. Boczkowski was Vice President of Industrial Markets and Key Accounts at SUEZ HQ in France where his responsibilities included the development of new markets, building the industrial marketing team, and identifying top strategic growth initiatives. He joined SUEZ in 2011, formerly GE Water, through its prestigious experienced commercial leadership program working with top executives at General Electric globally.

Mr. Boczkowski is a respected executive in water with unique knowledge of how multinationals adopt innovation and build new markets. His key achievements include helping spearhead the first all-membrane project sold to Equinor (formerly Statoil) via Suez - as well as the development of a 'product, service, and project' offer for offshore water treatment of FPSO vessels with GE Water.

"Cimbria is excited to welcome Matt to its inner-circle as he is a recognized specialist in commercial viability who believes in the hands-on management approach that is central to our firm," said Brian V. Iversen, Managing Partner of Cimbria Capital. "Subject-matter-experts that develop profit-making strategies are extremely valuable for the revolution underway in the Water Economy, and it's exciting to have Matt on board to help orchestrate this type of growth within Cimbria's investments."

"Cimbria is a prominent private equity firm known for methodically identifying and adding value to companies with the most promise in water," said Matt Boczkowski. "I'm honored to join Cimbria because the team possesses the initiative, discipline, and processes that optimize businesses scaling in the value chain of water."

About Cimbria Capital: Cimbria Capital is a private equity investment firm based in United States and Denmark conducting growth and expansion capital investments in the Water Economy in North America and the Nordics.

