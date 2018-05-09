Cimbria Capital Announces Water Resource and Water Well Drilling Expert, Daniel Ringdahl, as Operating Partner

HOUSTON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimbria Capital, a private equity firm conducting growth capital and early stage buyout investments in the agribusiness and water sectors, today announced Daniel Ringdahl as Operating Partner. Mr. Ringdahl joined Cimbria Capital with the purpose of optimizing the firm's water investment strategy and industry relationships in water resource construction, management, water well drilling, and utilities solutions. He will serve as a direct advisor to Cimbria Capital's investment team and as a potential board member for certain Cimbria portfolio companies.

Cimbria Capital

Mr. Ringdahl is currently President and CEO of Florida Drilling, a licensed water well and general contractor of water well drilling and water resource construction services located in West Palm Beach, Florida. He co-owns Florida Drilling with his son, Noah Ringdahl, who serves as Vice President of Operations and Engineering. Mr. Ringdahl also serves as a Director of the Florida Ground Water Association (FGWA), an organization that seeks to improve methods of well construction and advance the science of groundwater hydrology. Prior to founding Florida Drilling, Mr. Ringdahl was the East Coast Operations Manager at Diversified Drilling Corporation and Vice President and Co-Owner of Well Water Systems.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Ringdahl's exceptional water resource management and construction expertise to the Cimbria team," stated Brian V. Iversen, Managing Partner of Cimbria Capital. "His participation will enhance our ability to capitalize on the opportunities we see developing in aquifer storage and recovery, water well drilling, water infrastructure, as well as water and wastewater treatment."

"Cimbria Capital possesses the strategies and expertise to capitalize on the increasing number of investment opportunities available in the water sector," said Daniel Ringdahl. "I am very excited to become a member of their team and look forward to applying my knowledge and experience to Cimbria's investment initiatives inside of my industry."

Proven business leaders that understand the business and permitting frameworks of water management and construction will become instrumental to the companies ensuring our water supply. As a fourth-generation water well driller, Mr. Ringdahl's family has been trusted with some of the most challenging municipal, industrial, irrigation, and commercial water well drilling projects in the United States.

About Cimbria Capital: Cimbria is a private equity investment firm based in Houston, Texas, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm conducts growth capital and early stage buyout investments focused on the agribusiness and water sectors in North America and Europe.

For more information on Cimbria Capital or Florida Drilling CEO Daniel Ringdahl, please visit www.cimbriacapital.com, or contact Noah Sabich, at ns@cimbriacapital.com.

