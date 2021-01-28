Cimbria Capital Welcomes Emrah Ercan as New Managing Partner

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimbria Capital is pleased to announce that Emrah Ercan has joined as a Managing Partner and a member of its investment committee after previously serving two years as Senior Advisor at the firm. Formerly the Vice President of Global Business Development and Digital Solutions at SUEZ Water Technologies, Mr. Ercan will support Cimbria's continued expansion in resilient water solutions and service investments across North America and Europe.

Before Cimbria, Mr. Ercan led some of the world's most prominent industrial water and wastewater solution teams by identifying and scaling cutting-edge technologies targeting global utilities and industrials. He served as Global Digital Solutions Leader at SUEZ, where he concentrated on water and wastewater verticals, and he served as Director of Digital Solutions at GE Water and Process Technologies, leading digital solutions for GE's global aftermarket business.

Mr. Ercan has held management and business development positions at GE Digital, GE Oil & Gas, Ashland Chemicals, and Volvo. He currently serves as a Board Member of APX10, AMI Global, and as Executive Board Director at IntelliFlux given his extensive knowledge of commercial execution, digitization, and global market entry in water and wastewater. Mr. Ercan joins Cimbria Capital as a Managing Partner to further strengthen the firm's expertise in due diligence, acquisition, management, and expansion of its portfolio companies and technologies.

"Emrah has consistently been praised by peers and clients for his work ethic, market knowledge, and deep understanding of digital transformation and commercialization of technology in the water and wastewater sectors," said Brian V. Iversen, Founder and Managing Partner of Cimbria Capital. "His experience, background, and skillset make him a natural fit on our team, and his addition to our firm is another step forward in fortifying our growth plans for the Oasis Funds."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Cimbria leadership team," stated Mr. Ercan. "I was drawn to the firm's unique investment thesis, their thought-leadership, collaborative culture, and excellence in value creation for its portfolio companies. I am particularly excited about the opportunity to expand the firm's private equity practice in the Hydro Economy, an expanding and shifting industry."

The Hydro Economy offers highly attractive investment-characteristics due to the ongoing deterioration of critical infrastructure, tightening regulatory and government policies, and the rise of Industry 4.0. Incumbents, as well as emerging companies, represent significant investment opportunities as they tackle the fundamental imbalance of a fixed water supply and a surging demand in the water-energy-food nexus. Best-in-class private equity firms with highly experienced investment teams and operating professionals will be critical to scaling these companies and rewarding their owners and investors.

Cimbria Capital is a private equity investment firm conducting growth capital and early-stage buyout investments focused on the water sectors in North America and Europe. Cimbria allocates capital to highly commercial and visionary companies and supports these businesses with managerial and operational expertise through its value-add Acceleration Program.

