CIMC Intermodal Equipment Announced as ATA Featured Product Provider

ARLINGTON, Va., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced it is renewing CIMC Intermodal Equipment, the world's largest manufacturer of intermodal chassis trailers, as an ATA Business Solutions Featured Product.

"Chassis are essential to the trucking industry and the movement of America's goods. A few weeks ago, I was lucky enough to get a great demo from the CIMC team in California," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Our members rely on CIMC's products not only to make the deliveries this country depends on, but to do it in a safe and cost-effective way."

CIMC-IE is the world's largest manufacturer of intermodal container chassis. All chassis come standard with laser metal cutting, robotic precision welds and a KTL powder coat paint system to prevent cost and corrosion.

"CIMC Intermodal Equipment is very proud to be an ATA Featured Product. ATA is the association that leads the trucking industry and works tirelessly for the good of the industry 24/7. We are honored and humbled to achieve this status. We will continue our quest to perfection and support the ATA with every opportunity at every level. Thank you Chris Spear and your wonderful staff for visiting our HQ and factories. Our employees were very impressed by your sincere comments and support," said CIMC President/CEO Frank Sonzala.

CIMC-IE's product line has been highlighted by the Revere chassis specification, the only chassis specification with a 10-year warranty on all non-wear parts. CIMC-IE meets the needs of those customers who demand true low cost of ownership.

As the world's largest manufacturer of intermodal chassis trailers, CIMC Intermodal Equipment has revolutionized the chassis industry through laser metal cutting, robotic precision welds, and a KTL powder coat system to prevent rust and corrosion. CIMC-IE meets the needs of those customers who demand innovative designs with tough, long-lasting durability. Whether at our headquarters on the West Coast in South Gate, CA, in our newly renovated facility on the East Coast in Emporia, VA, or through our vast nationwide dealer network, we welcome an opportunity to provide information regarding our products, large in-stock inventory, and discuss the needs of your company. Visit www.cimc-ie.com for more information.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

