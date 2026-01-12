CIMC Launches Central Africa's First Modular Building Project, Marking a New Chapter in African Infrastructure

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 5, 2026, China International Marine Containers (CIMC) officially dispatched the Office Building Project in Bastos District, Yaoundé, Cameroon—the first-ever modular building project in the Central Africa region. The shipment, containing the initial batch of modules, departed from CIMC Modular Building Systems flagship production base in Xinhui, Jiangmen.

Project Rendering

This landmark shipment will traverse a complex intermodal route: crossing the South China Sea, passing through the Strait of Malacca and navigating the Indian Ocean. It will then travel south along the eastern coast of the African continent, round the Cape of Good Hope, and head north to dock in Central Africa, before being transferred to land transport to reach the project site. The entire journey is expected to take approximately 60 days. The project signifies a critical phase in on-site integration and assembly for CIMC's inaugural overseas modular office building.

Speaking at the shipping ceremony, Irwin Wang, Assistant General Manager of CIMC MBS and Deputy General Manager of both CIMC Architectural Design Institute and CIMC Construction, stated that the project represents a successful combination of CIMC's internal strengths. It demonstrates high-efficiency resource coordination across R&D, manufacturing, logistics and construction, poised to set a new benchmark in international markets.

Located in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé, the project covers a total construction area of approximately 3,000 square meters and strictly adheres to the region's permanent building standards. The modern office space is constructed from 78 modular units manufactured to the highest standards in China.

Expected to open in the second half of 2026, the project offers a construction timeline that is more than 50% shorter than traditional construction methods. Once completed, it will provide a one-stop workspace featuring offices, meeting rooms, and dining facilities for nearly 200 people.

The initiative comes as the Central African economic corridor enters a period of accelerated urban development. With the rapid aggregation of finance, technology, and trade industries in Cameroon, there is a surging demand for modern office and living spaces—a demand that traditional construction struggles to meet in terms of speed, cost, and quality.

Adhering to a philosophy of "International Quality, Local Care," CIMC Modular Building Systems has deeply integrated rapid modular construction with human-centric design. The facility is configured to international corporate headquarters standards while fully respecting local customs; specific amenities such as prayer rooms and nursing rooms have been incorporated to provide comprehensive support for employees. This approach establishes a new paradigm for flexible, green, and adaptive office spaces in Cameroon and the wider African region.

Over 90% of the construction process—including structural design, interior finishing, curtain walls, and smart system integration—was completed at CIMC's flagship factory in Jiangmen, Guangdong, China. This high level of prefabrication ensures precision quality while significantly reducing on-site construction waste, noise, and dust, achieving both economic and ecological benefits. To ensure delivery quality, CIMC mobilized a full-chain internal collaboration mechanism, integrating resources from its various design, manufacturing and construction subsidiaries.

This project builds on CIMC's proven track record in Africa, following the successful delivery of modular hotels in Djibouti in 2018 and 2021. Facing an annual urban population growth of over ten million in Africa, CIMC is moving from an "exploration" phase to a "pioneering" stage in the continent.

Victor Zhu, Head of CIMC Modular Building Systems, emphasized that the Yaoundé project marks a new step in CIMC's "return to Africa" and lays a solid foundation for expanding into the Global South market.

"This reflects not only the trust local clients place in CIMC's brand and technology but also our core competitiveness in cost control and refined operations," Zhu said. He added that the company remains committed to safety and quality, using Cameroon as a new pivot point to provide high-quality, low-carbon, and reliable modular solutions to African and global partners.

Looking ahead, CIMC Modular Building Systems aims to continue deepening its internal collaboration and resource integration to forge a "China Construction" benchmark, injecting green and efficient momentum into global urban development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859234/image_812775_34598589.jpg