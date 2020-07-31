CIMC Sanctum provides 72 liquid oxygen storage tanks for oxygen-deficient Tibet

It is the only enterprise across the country that provides liquid oxygen storage tanks for the plateau region in large scale, it added.

With a high altitude of over 4,000 meters on average, Tibet has been facing the long-standing problem of undersupply of oxygen. In its 13th Five-year Plan on urban oxygen supply facilities construction, the regional government pledged to make more efforts on building oxygen supply facilities to further improve living environment for its people.

"Construction of oxygen supply facilities in Tibet has been accelerating over recent years. As oxygen supply stations are scattered across the region, usage of large equipment is inconvenient. Liquid oxygen storage tank, which can be tailor-made in accordance with the size of the stations and the level of consumption, comes as a good alternative," Guo Chao, senior director of marketing at CIMC Sanctum, said.

"Because of its advantages, our client has been active in introducing the system into the region," Guo said. "And the most important reason why it chose our products is that we have strong strengths in this specific field."

He added that the company will provide more tanks to Tibet to contribute to the region's oxygen supply project.

CIMC Sanctum has been providing liquid oxygen storage tanks for schools, hospitals, nursing homes, government buildings, police and fire stations in Lhasa, Naqu, Ngari and Shigatse and other areas since 2017.

The company has more than 40 percent share in Chinese industrial gas storage equipment market. It won high praise from its customers after it provided more than 30 tanks to help Hubei province combat the coronavirus pandemic in March.

