Cimco Marine AB (publ) Receives Significant Order for the OXE300 with a Value of Approx. EUR 3 Million from one of its Distributors in the Americas

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimco Marine AB (publ) has today received orders for the OXE300 from one of its distributors in the Americas in respect to mainly governmental use. The total revenue for this order is approx. EUR 3 million for the base units, excluding accessories, service kits and spare parts.

Delivery of the OXE300 units will commence once start of production commences, which is expected to be in the second quarter of 2020. The entire order is expected to be delivered during 2020.

"I am extremely pleased that, following the successful marketing launch of the OXE300 at the Genoa Boat show in September, the level of interest in our product has increased substantially and the order now received is in reflection of the quality and acceptance of our current production of the OXE200", says Myron Mahendra, CEO

Cimco Marine AB (publ) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. Cimco's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the company's engines worldwide.

