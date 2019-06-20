Cimco Marine: Next Generation Prototypes of OXE Diesel 300

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimco Marine AB (publ.) are developing the new generation Diesel powered outboard, with six cylinders, twin turbo, 3-liter, diesel engine from BMW as a basis. Internally the project is known as the BISON project. The next generation prototypes are currently being built and are scheduled to hit the water in early July. Start of production is scheduled for spring 2020.

Production of next generation OXE Diesel 300 prototypes.

"The Bison project is proceeding with unchanged intensity. Identified improvement potential from the first sea going concept prototype is now being fully implemented in the next generation prototype "Bison P1A". The Bison P1A will be delivering 300 hp on the propeller shaft, meeting the required emission standards and expected fuel consumption.

The Bison P1A will now be fully evaluated in laboratory and field tests, final efforts related to weight and geometrical optimization will be completed before the cowl design is frozen.

With our motivated and dedicated design and verification teams we are confident to deliver the OXE300 on time to the market," says Per Wigren, Project Manager at Cimco Marine AB.

The development of the OXE Diesel 300 (internally it goes under the name The BISON project) has now reached the second prototype phase. In the first set of seagoing prototypes the complete outboard engine has been successfully tested, both in test cells, test tank and on water. The second sets of prototypes bring all the knowledge created from the previous tests of the OXE Diesel 300 and the knowledge created in designing and producing OXE Diesel 125 - 200 together. The next generation prototypes of the OXE Diesel 300 contains targeted technological updates and are expected to hit the water in early July.

In the tests performed up to this point the OXE Diesel 300 is expected to consume about 40% less fuel than a 300 hp petrol outboard. This reduction and the fact that it runs on diesel will significantly contribute to reduced environmental impact for the OXE Diesel 300.

The conducted tests indicate that CO2 will be reduced by more than 35%, CO by more than 99% and HC + NOx by more than 70% when comparing to petrol outboard standards.

Two of the major factors for the significantly reduced environmental impact is that the powerhead used for the OXE Diesel 300 is derived from the automotive industry (BMW) and that they run on diesel, not petrol.

The engines are designed to comply with the demanding automotive regulations Euro 6 when mounted in cars, far superseding any comparable marine emission regulations. As the unique design of the OXE Diesel enables the use of automotive engines the environmental aspect is to some extent also inherited to the OXE Diesel products enabling the OXE Diesel 300 to meet future, more stringent, environmental regulations.

