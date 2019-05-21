CIMCON Announces the Next Generation of the NearSky™ Smart City Platform

BEDFORD, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON, the leading global provider of smart city solutions, including outdoor lighting management systems, today announced the release of the next generation of its award-winning NearSky™ smart city platform. The platform has numerous innovations that simplify the building of digital cities, including twelve ready-to-deploy smart city solutions, improvements to reduce lifecycle management costs for smart city sensors and devices, and developer tools for creating edge-run applications for or citizen-facing mobile experiences. Through these enhancements, the NearSky platform provides cities even greater capabilities to create a sustainable, flexible Internet of Outdoor Things that can help spur digital transformation of any city at any budget level.

NearSky Mounted with Lighting Controller and Camera on LED Light Fixture

"The market reaction to our NearSky platform has been exceptional since its introduction," said Anil Agrawal, CEO of CIMCON. "It's the only solution that has been proven to simplify the deployment of smart city technologies and to capture the data needed to improve the city operations. The platform's early adopters provided essential feedback that allowed us to develop next generation solution that gives city leaders even more flexibility to adopt smart city services at their own pace."

CIMCON's NearSky platform transforms a city's existing streetlight infrastructure into a city-wide network of connected outdoor digital assets. The platform includes:

A streetlight-mounted edge data processor that simplifies the capture, aggregation, and distribution of data from a wide array of sensors and devices.

Cloud-based data management software, which allows cities to securely aggregate, analyze, and act on the data collected, or to federate data to their internal applications.

The NearSky Connect marketplace of smart city technologies and services that are compatible with the platform and allow cities to accelerate the realization of smart city benefits.

The major benefits and features of the new capabilities include:

12 ready-to-deploy, packaged smart city solutions , including solutions for public safety monitoring, flood/water detection, noise detection, road condition monitoring, and metered power/communications for Wi-Fi access points.

, including solutions for public safety monitoring, flood/water detection, noise detection, road condition monitoring, and metered power/communications for Wi-Fi access points. Broader compatibility with existing municipal infrastructures through a built-in LTE communications channel that allows cities to deploy NearSky edge data processors regardless of whether their streetlights have photocells or intelligent lighting controllers.

through a built-in LTE communications channel that allows cities to deploy NearSky edge data processors regardless of whether their streetlights have photocells or intelligent lighting controllers. An updated edge processing engine with a quad-core processor that allows cities to deploy multiple applications on a single NearSky device and allows cities to deploy less costly cameras for video analytics/surveillance.

with a quad-core processor that allows cities to deploy multiple applications on a single NearSky device and allows cities to deploy less costly cameras for video analytics/surveillance. More analytic capabilities , including expanded integration with visualization tools

, including expanded integration with visualization tools Lifecycle management improvements , such as tools that monitor the health of NearSky edge data processors and allow for over-the-air application deployments/updates

, such as tools that monitor the health of NearSky edge data processors and allow for over-the-air application deployments/updates A software development kit for creating mobile apps for citizens and users or applications that can be deployed on the NearSky edge data processors

The next generation of NearSky platform will be on display at CIMCON's booth (#3841) at LIGHTFAIR® International from May 21-23, 2019. To run a smart city pilot with the NearSky platform visit https://www.cimconlighting.com/streetvantage-smart-city-pilot-program.

About CIMCON Lighting

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based streetlights, and the company's NearSky smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

