CIMCON Expands Its Extensive Patent Portfolio for Smart City and Smart Lighting IoT Solutions

BEDFORD, Mass., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON, the leading global provider of smart city solutions , including outdoor lighting management systems , today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the company patent No. 10,238,001 for the NearSky™ smart city platform. The newly issued patent for a configurable data center platform covers CIMCON's design of an edge data processor that affixes to streetlight poles and contains processing systems to communicate with smart city devices and sensors. This innovative design makes it easy to deploy and cost-effectively manage smart city IoT solutions.

The NearSky Platform's Edge Data Processor

This new patent extends a string of industry firsts and innovations from CIMCON lighting as the company continues to invest in an aggressive product roadmap that is continually bringing new smart city IoT technologies to market. There is a portfolio of nine patents now protecting CIMCON's smart city and intelligent lighting product lines. The extensive portfolio includes protections for the following essential components of smart city and intelligent streetlight systems:

A web-based, wireless streetlight management system, which allows users to configure and control streetlights using a map-based graphical interface

Streetlight controllers that can communicate with the streetlight and transmit status and identification information

Remote, computer-based control of streetlights

A configurable streetlight-based platform that houses one or more sensors

The use of intelligent, wireless lighting controls to detect faults, propose corrective actions

The use of streetlights for emergency response

"We at CIMCON are passionate about putting technology to work through innovations that solve the complicated issues faced by cities across the globe," said Anil Agrawal, CEO of CIMCON. "Our portfolio of patents is a testament to our unique approach which takes away complexity for our customers, helps them drive meaningful improvements while staying within their budget constraints, and motivates them to keep moving on their smart city journey one problem at a time."

CIMCON's NearSky smart city IoT platform transforms a city's existing streetlight infrastructure into a city-wide network of connected outdoor digital assets – or an internet of outdoor things. To run smart city pilot with any CIMCON smart city solution, such as air quality monitoring, people counting, or vehicle counting, please visit https://www.cimconlighting.com/streetvantage-smart-city-pilot-program .

About CIMCON Lighting

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

