CIMCON Granted Wi-SUN Certification

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON , a leading global provider of smart city technologies , has been granted Wi-Sun Certification for its smart lighting controllers. Wi-SUN certification validates CIMCON's interoperability with standard based field area networks and head-end equipment used to deliver a secure Internet of Things (IoT) for smart city applications. With this certification, CIMCON's smart lighting controls have been certified to work with other Wi-SUN v1.0 standard solutions including Cisco's Resilient Mesh.

Wi-SUN Alliance

Wi-SUN Certified™ products have undergone rigorous testing by Wi-SUN's independent Authorized Test Laboratories. The Wi-SUN certification means that a product has been tested for conformance to the relevant protocol standards and for interoperability with a range of other Wi-SUN certified equipment operating in the same frequency band.

"Simplifying the deployment of smart city solutions is one of our primary goals and adhering to industry-accepted standards is a critical element of our product strategy," said Anil Agrawal, CEO at CIMCON.

"Cisco is excited to see the Wi-SUN ecosystem grow," says Vikas Butaney, Cisco Vice President of IoT product management. "The multi-service capability of the field area network keeps growing, bringing extra value beyond advanced metering to utility and smart city organizations."

In addition to receiving the Wi-SUN certification, CIMCON has also joined the Wi-SUN Alliance. The Wi-SUN Alliance is focused on accelerating the implementation of smarter cities and utilities by enabling the global adoption of interoperable solutions based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard and other related open standards. Joining the alliance is a natural fit for CIMCON, whose smart lighting and controls technology are compatible with Wi-SUN and other network protocols in a growing number of smart cities and utilities around the world.

Cities and utilities can initiate a customized pilot of CIMCON's lighting management system and NearSky smart city platform by visiting https://www.cimconlighting.com/streetvantage-smart-city-pilot-program or meet with CIMCON at the Smart City Expo World Congress (booth A184) in Barcelona, Spain, November 19-21, 2020.

About CIMCON Lighting, Inc.

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information, please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

About the Wi-SUN Alliance

The Wi-SUN (Wireless Smart Utility) Alliance is a global non-profit member-based association made up of industry leading companies. Its mission is to drive the global proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions for use in smart cities, smart grids and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications using open global standards from organizations, such as IEEE 802, IETF, TIA, TTS and ETSI. With more than 200 members worldwide, membership of the Wi-SUN Alliance is open to all industry stakeholders and includes silicon vendors, product vendors, service providers, utilities, universities, enterprises and municipalities and local government organizations.

For more information, please visit https://www.wi-sun.org

