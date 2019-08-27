CIMCON Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to Promote Internet of Outdoor Things

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON, the leading global provider of smart city solutions, announced it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator. The program will allow Qualcomm and CIMCON to collaborate on smart city solutions that combine Qualcomm's connectivity technologies, including modems and chipsets, with CIMCON's NearSky smart city platform and solutions.

CIMCON Lighting NearSky Smart City Platform Mounted with Camera

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator is rapidly expanding its library of trusted partners to give global cities and towns access to the widest range of technologies and solutions. The program is designed to help member companies fuel technology innovation and accelerate business growth for municipalities. The selected providers represent a rich array of the technologies needed to make smart cities a reality. CIMCON is the first smart city platform and smart lighting company to be added to the program, thanks to its unique focus on edge connectivity and processing.

"Qualcomm's connectivity and processing chipsets are ideally suited for the kinds of smart city solutions deployed with our NearSky platform, such as processing compute-intensive video data in a thermally-challenging outdoor environment," said Anil Agrawal, founder and CEO of CIMCON. "Our inclusion in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator will help us leverage Qualcomm's technologies and enable cities to process more data at the edge and optimize city services based on that data."

"CIMCON is a pioneer in developing smart city solutions and an Internet of Outdoor Things for cities. Its cutting-edge smart city platform and lighting management system have been proven in cities of all sizes globally, to create fiscally sustainable, digital services," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of smart cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "They provide a highly extensible platform - and data-delivery network - for all types of sensors and connected lighting technology. They are a natural and welcome addition to our accelerator program."

CIMCON is providing smart city capabilities through its NearSky platform and intelligent lighting controllers. Over 150 cities in 24 countries depend on our solutions to make their cities a better place to work, live and play.

As the range of smart city applications continues to expand, platforms like CIMCON's - and the technologies provided by other participants in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator - will become more critical to municipal services and quality of life.

Cities and utilities can initiate a customized smart city pilot by visiting https://www.cimconlighting.com/streetvantage-smart-city-pilot-program.

About CIMCON Lighting, Inc.

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

Follow CIMCON Lighting on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

John Joseph, VP of Marketing, Tel: +1 978-320-4002 x433, Email: 220343@email4pr.com

SOURCE CIMCON Lighting

Related Links

http://www.cimconlighting.com

