CIMCON Lighting Announced as a Finalist in the 2019 Edison Awards

BEDFORD, Mass., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON Lighting , the leading global provider of outdoor lighting management systems and smart city technologies, today announced that its NearSky smart city platform has been named a 2019 Award Finalist by the internationally renowned Edison Awards™. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes and honors the world's best in innovators and innovations. The Edison Awards will announce gold, silver and bronze award winners at the Edison Awards Gala held Thursday, April 4, 2019 in New York City.

CIMCON Lighting NearSky 360 Sensor and Data Hub

"We are thrilled that CIMCON has been recognized for its innovation and potential to impact people around the world," said Anil Agrawal, CEO, CIMCON Lighting. "The purpose of NearSky is to simplify and accelerate the adoption of digital city services, which will improve the lives of billions of people. This award is further evidence that NearSky is helping change the world by bringing simplicity, flexibility, and scalability to the challenge of digitally transforming today's cities."

The NearSky smart city platform converts a city's existing streetlight infrastructure into a city-wide digital canopy that allows cities to deploy smart technologies to reduce operating costs, stimulate jobs or economic activity, and improve the lives of city residents. The platform consists of the NearSky 360 sensor hub, which simplifies the deployment of a wide range of sensors, controls, and devices on or near the light pole, and NearSky Vue, a cloud-based information hub that enables municipalities to easily aggregate, visualize, and analyze data from a single location. Cities, utilities, and energy service companies (ESCOs) can arrange a pilot of NearSky by visiting https://www.cimconlighting.com/streetvantage-smart-city-pilot-program.

All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel. The judging panel was comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

About CIMCON Lighting, Inc.

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON Lighting is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights along with a variety of Smart City devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow Cities and Utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their lighting assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a Smart City. CIMCON's lighting management solutions are appropriate for roadways, parking lots and parking garages, corporate and university campuses and a variety of Industrial applications. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com .

