CIMCON Lighting Named a Sample Vendor in Gartner's August 2020 Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON , the leading global provider of smart city technologies , today announced that is has been identified as a sample vendor in the "Intelligent Street Pole" section of Gartner's Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions 2020 report.

As per Gartner report, "An intelligent streetlight pole is an asset that hosts a variety of different IoT and networking devices, cameras, monitors and displays. It is controlled and monitored from a single operator, and enables EV-charging, interactive lighting, parking management and crowd control. It can provide the backbone for a citywide Wi-Fi or 5G network that can enable computing and communications for intelligent street and district services."

The report states that, "Intelligent street poles are expected to become valuable real estate, as their location as well as the ability to connect a multitude of sensors together avoid mostly costly truck rolls and installations." In the report it is also mentioned that, "As the post pandemic activities in locations in cities, especially in heavily frequented spaces, increase, intelligent street poles will become the center of monitoring and communications platforms." The report further identifies that ecosystems CIOs and their teams will need to:

"Develop scenarios in the infrastructure planning process of infrastructure deployments for smart city initiatives to calculate the connectivity, commuting and powering requirements for multiple IoT sensors and other products on the pole. This is critical, as cyber-physical systems and mesh technologies may define and execute on the linked data analytics or data graphing off the post.

Enforce digital security at the individual asset level of the pole as well as at the edge gateway and the transmission to the core of the street pole ecosystem. With the increasing mesh of interactions and value generation, the access to potential digital intrusions as well as privacy violation is rising.

Architect a data exchange mechanism in a "system of systems" approach to connect different data lakes from various systems together, and make interactions autonomous to accelerate speed. Pool data from government's open data portal to allow for validation as well as transparency.

Analyze electricity generation options to power sensors on the pole, developing a microgrid."

The good news is that CIMCON's NearSky™ smart city platform addresses all these needs in the following ways:

NearSky™ 360 is the Smart City Edge Device that provides all of the 3 C's necessary to Connect, Compute and Communicate with multiple IoT sensors.

The platform enforces digital security through a secure registration process, secure application and service updates, secure cryptographic storage of device certificates and keys, multi-factor authentication for local user access, and much more.

NearSky StreetVibe™ cloud software allows aggregation of different data lakes from various systems to deliver outcomes that cities want.

Finally, the platform removes the issues of power, processing and permitting through the NearSky 360 device connected to the light pole and enables connected sensors to access power without the need for drilling. Utility grade energy meters enable energy costs to be easily sorted between different parties.

We believe that over the course of the next few years, streetlight poles will transcend from being the providers of smart lighting to the most valuable piece of city real estate by serving as both the foundation on which smart city initiatives are built to improve resident life, and as the driver of a new economy that CIMCON calls the "street pole economy."

"We are honored to be identified by Gartner as a sample vendor in their Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions report," said Anil Agrawal, CIMCON CEO. "We have been working with cities and utilities across the globe for over a decade to help them leverage the potential of their streetlight assets and remove any friction that comes in the way and we are delighted to see recognition of CIMCON Lighting by Gartner as a Sample Vendors in Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2020. To further illustrate our commitment to the "street pole economy" and helping cities and ecosystem partners maximize its potential, I encourage you to read my recent blog post 'Streetlight Poles: The Foundation of a New Economy'."

