CIMCON Lighting Named a UK Crown Commercial Services Supplier

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON , the leading global provider of smart city technologies , today announced that it has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) Spark Dynamic Purchasing System framework.

Spark is the Technology Innovation Marketplace that can help government and public sector to access new and emerging technology products. Products are accessed through the Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) that uses a filter system that helps customers find relevant suppliers. The filter system includes defined technology areas, developed with customer input, and focuses on emerging technologies predicted to have the largest impact over the next 2 to 5 years. The DPS allows users to filter by eight technology areas and by problem area or technology type. The CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers

CIMCON has been named a CCS supplier for its NearSky Smart City Platform. The platform transforms an existing streetlight infrastructure into a foundation for smart city applications and solutions, ensuring a faster, more effective digital transformation. The NearSky platform through its NearSky 360 edge hub lets cities easily access the power available from the streetlight pole, eliminating the need for special permitting or drilling Streetlight poles. Data is collected from sensors and devices located on or near the streetlight pole and processed on the edge, anonymized data is transmitted back to the NearSky StreetVibe software for processing and visualization. Applications currently available through the NearSky platform include traffic analytics, people counting, air quality monitoring, noise detection, COVID crowd detection, fly-tipping alerts, parking management and road surface temperature monitoring.

About CIMCON Lighting, Inc.

CIMCON Lighting is recognized by Gartner and Northeast Group as a global leader of smart city technologies. Our smart lighting controls and smart city applications help cities, towns, municipalities and utilities future proof their investments and become smarter, safer, and more sustainable. The company was recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, and has received the Edison Institute "Gold Award", LFI Innovation Award, and Frost & Sullivan's "New Product Innovation Award" for smart streetlighting.

CIMCON's smart lighting solutions provide an easy way to control, manage and maintain streetlights across all terrains and city densities. The NearSky smart city platform transforms an existing streetlight infrastructure into a foundation for smart city applications, ensuring a faster, more effective digital transformation. The platform's multi-service, hybrid networking capabilities put data to work for the people and departments that interact with a city's infrastructure and assets.

